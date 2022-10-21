ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Williamsport, PA

The Grinch came early this year - thief steals blow molds from South Williamsport's Christmas Corner

By Melissa Farenish
 4 days ago

South Williamsport, Pa. — The Grinch came early this year - and stole Halloween. Someone stole six Halloween blow mold figures from the home of Matt McCarrier, a South Williamsport resident who is known for his festive holiday displays.

McCarrier, who lives on the corner of E. Mountain Avenue and Route 15, said he went outside this morning shortly after 4 a.m. and realized four plastic blow mold ghosts, a vampire, and Frankenstein were missing from his porch. The hollow plastic figurines had been attached to the porch banister by zip ties. "They had to physically cut them off the banister," McCarrier said.

McCarrier decided to take the rest of the display down today. His home, also known as Christmas Corner, showcases a display of hundreds of vintage and colorful blow mold figures each Christmas season. McCarrier spends hours putting together not only Christmas displays, but also Halloween, Easter, and Fourth of July displays. McCarrier had been maintaining the holiday displays for more than 20 years.

Sadly, Christmas Corner will be a bit dimmer this year as McCarrier has decided he will not display the blow molds outdoors. "I can't risk the blow molds," McCarrier said. "They're too valuable."

McCarrier said the theft occurred overnight, sometime between 10 p.m. Oct. 19 and 4 a.m. Oct. 20. He has reported the incident to South Williamsport Police. Early this morning, McCarrier also posted about the incident on his Facebook page in hopes that someone will see them.

People should keep an eye out on Facebook Marketplace, eBay, and area buy and sell pages. Anyone with information may contact South Williamsport Police at 570-327-8152.

