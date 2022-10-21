Read full article on original website
Bamaca, Ishash help Dunellen hold off Calvary Christian - Boys soccer recap (Photos)
Mohammad Ishash’s second goal of the afternoon was the game-winner as Dunellen defeated Calvary Christian (Old Bridge), 4-3, in Dunellen. Ishash’s first goal gave Dunellen (15-2) a 3-0 lead in the first half. Luis Bamaca scored the team’s first two goals and Ahmed Oshah had three assists. Andrew Nieves made seven saves for Dunellen, which snapped a two-game losing streak.
5 different scorers lead Middletown South past Old Bridge - girls soccer recap
Five different goal scorers, with three coming in the second half alone, drove Middletown South past Old Bridge to an emphatic 5-1 victory in Old Bridge. Makayla Jaffe kicked off the scoring for Middletown South (10-4-1) just five minutes in, followed by a finish from Bia Tonoco just before the half hour mark. Old Bridge (11-7) made things interesting just before halftime with a goal from Jenna Magrino, but little inroads were made otherwise.
Metuchen over Iselin Kennedy - Girls soccer recap
Sarah Hyman scored a pair of first-half goals, both off assists from Charlotte Breen, and Metuchen went on to defeat Iselin Kennedy 3-0 in Metuchen. Alexandra Lipshutz added an insurance goal in the second half and Lola Rezes made 10 saves to earn the shutout as Metuchen raised its record to 16-4.
Randolph defeats West Morris - Girls soccer recap
Jojo Denegri scored twice as Randolph defeated West Morris 3-2 in Randolph. The two teams were scoreless going into halftime before Randolph (9-9) broke through with three goals while West Morris (9-6-1) had two. Randolph’s Rylie Van Wingerden netted one while Ally Kuridza made six saves. The N.J. High...
Holy Cross Prep ties Bordentown - Boys soccer recap
Nathan Congdon scored in the 63rd minute for Holy Cross Prep after Patrick Redwood connected in the 49th minute for Bordentown and the game ended in a 1-1 tie in Delran. Stephen Foley stopped a dozen shots for Holy Cross Prep (4-11-1) while Christian Matamoros and Ethan Beauchemin made four saves apiece for Bordentown (14-3-1).
Franklin over Immaculata- Girls soccer recap
Sinai Kelliehan’s goal in the first half lifted Franklin to a 1-0 win over Immaculata in Franklin. Franklin improved to 8-9 with the win, while Immacualta fell to 9-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
High Point over Vernon - Boys soccer recap
High Point jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half and went on to defeat Vernon 4-1 in Wantage. The hosts geared up for their playoff game on Thursday with a convincing win that raised their record to 12-3. Sebastian Alvarez scored for Vernon (10-7-1). The N.J. High...
Franklin over Delaware Valley - Boys soccer recap
Ike Eluwa scored and assisted on the goal by Ryan Piro as Franklin won at home, 2-0, over Delaware Valley. Joel Garces saved three shots while Gabe Maciel stopped two to combine for the shutout for Franklin (8-11), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Delaware Valley is now...
Girls soccer: No. 9 Scotch Plains-Fanwood blanks Columbia for 11th shutout
Lily Camacho and Reece Priel each had a goal as Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, dispatched Columbia 2-0 in Scotch Plains. Brigitte Priel chipped in with an assist for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (9-2-6) while Morgan Virgil had three saves in goal and Rebecca Kessler had two. Scotch Plains-Fanwood, seeded third in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 NJSIAA Tournament, will host 14th-seeded Rahway on Wednesday in the first round.
No. 11 West Orange defeats Memorial - Boys soccer recap
Mason Bashkoff scored twice as West Orange, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Memorial 4-0 in West Orange, and won seven of its last eight. West Orange (13-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime pulling away in the second half with three more goals. Arthur Rosu tallied one goal and three assists while Justin Scavalla made five saves and Brian Perez had one.
Sparta defeats Lenape Valley - Girls soccer recap
Juliana Dolinski scored twice as Sparta used a strong second half to down Lenape Valley 4-1 in Sparta. Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Sparta (12-4) exploded in the second half with four scores. Adrianna Dolinski also had a goal while Riley Molbury made five saves. Lenape Valley fell to 11-5. The...
Girls soccer: Lyndhurst tops Rutherford for 4th straight win
Senior Lexi Augustyniak netted a hat trick to help pace Lyndhurst to a 4-1 win over Rutherford in Lyndhurst. Sophomore Julia Marnik had a goal while senior Madison Weaver and junior Julia Anthony chipped in with an assist apiece for Lyndhurst (12-6-1), which won its fourth straight game and seven of its last eight. Lyndhurst will be seeded fifth in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament when it hosts 12th-seeded Voorhees on Wednesday in the first round.
Kingsway edges Clearview in OT - Boys soccer recap
Senior Dean Martin connected in the 88th minute as Kingsway won on the road, 1-0, over Clearview. Maximus Bobadilla preserved the shutout with four saves for Kingsway (11-5-1). Connor Bowers stopped seven shots for Clearview (7-7-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Boys soccer: Caldwell tops Newark Tech for 4th straight win
Senior Juan David Gamboa had a goal and an assist to lead Caldwell to a 3-0 win over Newark Tech in West Caldwell. Sophomore Broden Cook and junior Matthew Lista scored a goal apiece for Caldwell (6-10-2), which won its fourth straight match. Caldwell, seeded 15th in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament, will visit second-seeded Rutherford on Wednesday in the first round.
Morris Knolls edges Mendham in OT - Girls soccer recap
Brooke Zurvansky and Julianna Critchley scored as Morris Knolls won in overtime, 2-1, over Mendham in Rockaway. Scarlett Brookes and Maggie Krasnomowitz added an assist apiece for Morris Knolls (9-6), which led 1-0 at halftime. Sonja Zeepvat knocked in the goal for Mendham (7-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Mount St. Mary defeats Kent Place - Girls soccer recap
Shannon Rooney made 12 saves for Mount St. Mary as it tied Kent Place 1-1 in Summit. Isabella Lazarri got Mount St. Mary (4-13-1) on the board in the first half before Ally Longo tied things up in the second half off an assist from Caitlin Quinn. Madison Stevens recorded...
Delsea over Mainland - Boys soccer recap
Gabe Smith scored twice to increase his team-high total to 11 and lead Delsea to a 3-0 win over Mainland in Franklinville. Rexx Huntsinger netted his 10th goal of the season and Konnor Reilly had two assists as Delsea improved to 10-6-1. Maximus Van Auken turned away 12 shots to...
Woodbury defeats Pennsauken Tech - Girls soccer recap
Ellie Allamby had three goals and one assist to lead Woodbury past Pennsauken Tech 5-2 in Woodbury. Woodbury (9-7) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before each team scored twice in the second half. Dasani Talley-Dorman also tallied a goal and an assist while Ryann Storms made seven saves. Loreny...
Girls soccer: Delsea tops Cumberland for 3rd straight win
Freshman Brihanna Rodriguez scored twice as Delsea shut out Cumberland 4-0 in Seabrook. Senior Emily Ambrose and freshman Olivia Capecci each had a goal for Delsea (15-3), which won its third straight matcha and six of its last seven. Seniors Ava Reardon and Alli Sieminski had an assist apiece. Delsea is seeded third in the South Jersey Group 3 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host 14th-seeded Absegami on Wednesday in the first round.
Girls soccer: Gloucester tops Overbrook for 3rd win in last 4 games
Junior Maya Beringer scored twice while sophomore Meghan Gorman had a goal and two assists as Gloucester dispatched Overbrook 5-1 in Pine Hills. Freshman Alexis Nelson and sophomore Cailyn Plews each scored as well for Gloucester (9-7-1), which won three of its last four matches. Sophomore keeper Callie O’Connor had three saves.
