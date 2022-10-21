A Carter Co man was arrested Saturday after a Police pursuit. According to the Olive Hill Police Dept. the pursuit started around 2:20 PM on Saturday in the Olive Hill community. Police identified the man as 40 year-old Russell Jon Barker of Olive Hill. When the pursuit ended, Officers found several drugs inside Barker’s vehicle including meth and fentanyl, along with nearly $6,000 in cash. Charges include fleeing and evading police, wanton endangerment, trafficking a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance. Police say they also served two indictment warrants on Barker for burglary. He was lodged in the Carter Co Detention Center.

OLIVE HILL, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO