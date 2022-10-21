ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catlettsburg, KY

WSAZ

Police investigate shooting near gas station; person injured

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are investigating a shooting late Tuesday night in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. One person has been injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown now, according to dispatchers. The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m....
HUNTINGTON, WV
wymt.com

Boyd County police chase ends with shots fired

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - An early morning police chase Wednesday has ended with shots fired. Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods says it started around 3 a.m when deputies started the chase due to a situation involving drugs. The chase started near U.S. 60 and ended with a truck...
BOYD COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

CARTER CO. KY MAN ARRESTED AFTER LEADING COPS ON WEEKEND CAR CHASE

OCTOBER 24, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. RUSSELL JON BARKER, 40, OF OLIVE HILL, KY., WAS ARRESTED ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22, ON 20 CRIMINAL CHARGES; AFTER LEADING OLIVE HILL POLICE ON A MOTOR VEHICLE CHASE, THAT AFTER THE CONCLUSION OF THE PURSUIT, LED TO THE DISCOVERY OF A MAJOR DRUGS & CASH HAUL.
OLIVE HILL, KY
WSAZ

Woman arrested, man wanted in drug investigation

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was arrested Tuesday, and a man is wanted in connection with a drug investigation, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Rick Thompson said Brandy King was arrested in the Marrowbone area by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department. She was wanted on five felony drug warrants in connection with a Wayne County investigation, Thompson said.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Police seeking person of interest in shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New information is being released on the shooting that happened late Tuesday night in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue in Huntington. Patrol officers were sent to the 1500 block of 6th Avenue just before 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting. They found a 31-year-old...
HUNTINGTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

KING ARRESTED, WHITT ON THE LAM IN WAYNE CO. DRUG INVESTIGATION

Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a drug suspect was arrested today in the Marrowbone area for Felony drug warrants. Sheriff Thompson stated that Brandy King was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department for warrants stemming from an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. The investigation was conducted between Crum and Dunlow.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

One arrested in Scioto County in connection with Ironton investigation

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton police are investigating a crime that led to the suspect being arrested in Scioto County. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner told WSAZ the investigation is taking place on 9th Street. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also on scene. Meanwhile, Scioto County sheriff David...
IRONTON, OH
wklw.com

Carter Co Man Arrested after Pursuit

A Carter Co man was arrested Saturday after a Police pursuit. According to the Olive Hill Police Dept. the pursuit started around 2:20 PM on Saturday in the Olive Hill community. Police identified the man as 40 year-old Russell Jon Barker of Olive Hill. When the pursuit ended, Officers found several drugs inside Barker’s vehicle including meth and fentanyl, along with nearly $6,000 in cash. Charges include fleeing and evading police, wanton endangerment, trafficking a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance. Police say they also served two indictment warrants on Barker for burglary. He was lodged in the Carter Co Detention Center.
OLIVE HILL, KY
WSAZ

Man dies in single-vehicle crash

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One person has died following a single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Gallia County. Garrett Sheets, 29, of Bidwell, was driving north along CR 29 when his car left the side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Man charged in connection with Easter Sunday murder found guilty

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A jury deliberating the fate of a man on trial in connection with an Easter Sunday murder reached a verdict Tuesday afternoon. The jury found Keontae Nelson, 20, of Charleston, guilty on all 6 charges - murder, complicity to murder, complicity to aggravated murder, conspiracy, burglary, and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Kane Roush.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

One man arrested after pursuit, drugs and cash seized

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - One man was arrested Saturday after a pursuit in Olive Hill. Olive Hill Police Chief Bruce Palmer said the pursuit started around 2:20 p.m. Saturday in Olive Hill. 40 year-old Russell Jon Barker of Olive Hill was arrested. Several drugs were seized after the pursuit...
OLIVE HILL, KY
WOWK 13 News

Sheriff’s office seeks to identify West Virginia break-in suspect

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person they say broke into the Fairplain Yacht Club. They say the incident happened early Monday morning around 3 or 4 a.m. Anyone with information about the person in the photographs above should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Chesapeake woman dies in crash

A Chesapeake woman has died after her car collided with a tree. Around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Portsmouth Dispatch Center got a call about an accident on Big Branch Road in Union Township. OSHP arrived on the scene and found that Marilyn L. Burns,...
CHESAPEAKE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Woman taken to hospital after crash in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One woman was taken to the hospital after a crash in the Nitro area on Tuesday. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the crash happened on the 800 block of 1st Ave. in Nitro at around 10:40 a.m. Nitro Police Chief Chris Fleming says that the scene has been cleared, and traffic is […]
NITRO, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dead after car strikes tree in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving lost control and struck a tree Sunday afternoon, according to the Portsmouth post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Marilyn L. Burns, 67, of Chesapeake, Lawrence County, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer north on Big Branch Road at […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Dispatch: Man flees on foot into river after vehicle pursuit

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What started as a vehicle pursuit ended with a man in the river. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, a man led Nitro Police Officers on a chase that went through Saint Albans. It happened after midnight, around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The man eventually bailed...
NITRO, WV

