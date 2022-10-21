Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Police investigate shooting near gas station; person injured
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are investigating a shooting late Tuesday night in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. One person has been injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown now, according to dispatchers. The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m....
wymt.com
Boyd County police chase ends with shots fired
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - An early morning police chase Wednesday has ended with shots fired. Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods says it started around 3 a.m when deputies started the chase due to a situation involving drugs. The chase started near U.S. 60 and ended with a truck...
thelevisalazer.com
CARTER CO. KY MAN ARRESTED AFTER LEADING COPS ON WEEKEND CAR CHASE
OCTOBER 24, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. RUSSELL JON BARKER, 40, OF OLIVE HILL, KY., WAS ARRESTED ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22, ON 20 CRIMINAL CHARGES; AFTER LEADING OLIVE HILL POLICE ON A MOTOR VEHICLE CHASE, THAT AFTER THE CONCLUSION OF THE PURSUIT, LED TO THE DISCOVERY OF A MAJOR DRUGS & CASH HAUL.
WSAZ
Woman arrested, man wanted in drug investigation
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was arrested Tuesday, and a man is wanted in connection with a drug investigation, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Rick Thompson said Brandy King was arrested in the Marrowbone area by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department. She was wanted on five felony drug warrants in connection with a Wayne County investigation, Thompson said.
WSAZ
Police seeking person of interest in shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New information is being released on the shooting that happened late Tuesday night in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue in Huntington. Patrol officers were sent to the 1500 block of 6th Avenue just before 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting. They found a 31-year-old...
thelevisalazer.com
KING ARRESTED, WHITT ON THE LAM IN WAYNE CO. DRUG INVESTIGATION
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a drug suspect was arrested today in the Marrowbone area for Felony drug warrants. Sheriff Thompson stated that Brandy King was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department for warrants stemming from an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. The investigation was conducted between Crum and Dunlow.
WSAZ
One arrested in Scioto County in connection with Ironton investigation
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton police are investigating a crime that led to the suspect being arrested in Scioto County. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner told WSAZ the investigation is taking place on 9th Street. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also on scene. Meanwhile, Scioto County sheriff David...
thelevisalazer.com
WAYNE COUNTY, W.VA. WOMAN ARRESTED FOR ARSON AFTER ALLEGEDLY SETTING FIRE TO BUILDINGS IN CRUM AREA
FIRE WOMAN (BUT NOT THE KIND IN THE SONG BY THE CULT) FIRE OFFICIAL TOLD STATE POLICE HE WAS CALLED TO SAME RESIDENCE SUNDAY NIGHT TO PUT OUT A FIRE; DISCOVERED THE SUSPECT COVERED IN ASH & SOOT NEARBY WHILE DRIVING BY THE SAME HOME PROPERTY MONDAY MORNING THAT WAS IN FLAMES AGAIN.
1 arrested in Mingo County, 1 wanted after West Virginia county’s drug investigation
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department says an investigation led to one person being arrested in Mingo County and another being wanted on drug charges. Sheriff Rick Thompson says Brandy King was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department on five felony drug warrants from the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement […]
wklw.com
Carter Co Man Arrested after Pursuit
A Carter Co man was arrested Saturday after a Police pursuit. According to the Olive Hill Police Dept. the pursuit started around 2:20 PM on Saturday in the Olive Hill community. Police identified the man as 40 year-old Russell Jon Barker of Olive Hill. When the pursuit ended, Officers found several drugs inside Barker’s vehicle including meth and fentanyl, along with nearly $6,000 in cash. Charges include fleeing and evading police, wanton endangerment, trafficking a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance. Police say they also served two indictment warrants on Barker for burglary. He was lodged in the Carter Co Detention Center.
WSAZ
Man dies in single-vehicle crash
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One person has died following a single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Gallia County. Garrett Sheets, 29, of Bidwell, was driving north along CR 29 when his car left the side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP...
wchstv.com
Fayette deputies say Putnam woman charged after heroin found in vehicle
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said a Putnam County woman was charged after a vehicle was pulled over during a traffic stop and deputies found heroin and drug paraphernalia. Meggan D. Albaugh, 36, of Culloden was charged with possession with intent to deliver after...
WSAZ
Man charged in connection with Easter Sunday murder found guilty
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A jury deliberating the fate of a man on trial in connection with an Easter Sunday murder reached a verdict Tuesday afternoon. The jury found Keontae Nelson, 20, of Charleston, guilty on all 6 charges - murder, complicity to murder, complicity to aggravated murder, conspiracy, burglary, and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Kane Roush.
Kentucky man arrested in West Virginia pleads guilty to federal gun charges
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — An Ashland, Kentucky man pleaded guilty on Monday after being arrested at a traffic stop in Huntington, West Virginia in May 2022 for having a loaded handgun in his vehicle. Court documents say Melvin Hill, 38 of Ashland, was stopped by law enforcement near 13th Street and Ninth Avenue in Huntington. […]
WSAZ
One man arrested after pursuit, drugs and cash seized
OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - One man was arrested Saturday after a pursuit in Olive Hill. Olive Hill Police Chief Bruce Palmer said the pursuit started around 2:20 p.m. Saturday in Olive Hill. 40 year-old Russell Jon Barker of Olive Hill was arrested. Several drugs were seized after the pursuit...
Sheriff’s office seeks to identify West Virginia break-in suspect
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person they say broke into the Fairplain Yacht Club. They say the incident happened early Monday morning around 3 or 4 a.m. Anyone with information about the person in the photographs above should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department […]
Ironton Tribune
Chesapeake woman dies in crash
A Chesapeake woman has died after her car collided with a tree. Around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Portsmouth Dispatch Center got a call about an accident on Big Branch Road in Union Township. OSHP arrived on the scene and found that Marilyn L. Burns,...
Woman taken to hospital after crash in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One woman was taken to the hospital after a crash in the Nitro area on Tuesday. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the crash happened on the 800 block of 1st Ave. in Nitro at around 10:40 a.m. Nitro Police Chief Chris Fleming says that the scene has been cleared, and traffic is […]
Woman dead after car strikes tree in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving lost control and struck a tree Sunday afternoon, according to the Portsmouth post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Marilyn L. Burns, 67, of Chesapeake, Lawrence County, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer north on Big Branch Road at […]
WSAZ
Dispatch: Man flees on foot into river after vehicle pursuit
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What started as a vehicle pursuit ended with a man in the river. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, a man led Nitro Police Officers on a chase that went through Saint Albans. It happened after midnight, around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The man eventually bailed...
