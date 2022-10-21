Read full article on original website
Level 1 Overtime: Kewaunee explodes, Kimberly gets revenge
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The first week of the playoffs is in the books and what a Friday night it was for Kewaunee. The Storm scored the most points in Level 1 of the playoffs as they cruised by Sturgeon Bay 71-6 in a Division 5 game. Kewaunee knows it gets tougher with a Week 1 rematch against Kiel, a team the Storm beat 28-21.
Kimberly tops Kaukauna in sectional semifinal
KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night No. 3-seeded Kaukauna and No. 2 Kimberly met in a Division 1 boys volleyball sectional semifinal and Kimberly beat the Galloping Ghosts 3-1. Kimberly advances to Saturday's sectional final against No. 1 Appleton North.
Harlem Globetrotters to appear in Oshkosh on New Year's Day
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Harlem Globetrotters are ringing in 2023 in Oshkosh. The basketball showmen are coming to the Oshkosh Arena Jan. 1. It's two days after a previously announced stop at the Resch Center. Tickets for the 2 p.m. performance are available online.
