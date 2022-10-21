Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shootout Caught on Video in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Brazilian Exchange Student Who Vanished After Just 21 Days in AmericaFatim HemrajNewark, NJ
The 9-year-old boy from Manhattan who could speak 25 languagesRickyManhattan, NY
Trump Org. Criminal Tax Trial Set to Begin Next WeekTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
7 Jurors Chosen In Trump Trial, 2 Publicly Admit Disliking Former PresidentTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 girls soccer, Oct. 26
Sam Heusser scored two goals as 16th-seeded Whippany Park pulled off a big upset and eliminated top-seeded Hasbrouck Heights with a 2-1 victory in Hasbrouck Heights. Abigail Feeley was strong in net for Whippany Park (4-8-3), making five saves and keeping Hasbrouck Heights (17-6) off the board until the second half.
No. 1 Seton Hall Prep downs Newark Academy in Donovan’s return - Boys soccer recap
Starting goalkeeper Aidan Donovan, making his first appearance since suffering a finger injury on Sept. 28, made two saves to earn the shutout as Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Newark Academy, 4-0, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. It is the...
Gill St. Bernard’s over Montclair Kimberley in Prep B final- Boys soccer recap
Daniel Spataro had a goal and an assist to lead Gill St. Bernard’s to a 3-0 win over Montclair Kimberley in the Prep B final in Gladstone. Max Voigt and Nick Collins each found the back of the net for Gill St. Bernard’s (13-6), which did all of its scoring in the first half. Mike Dumiec made three saves to earn the shutout.
Girls Soccer: Central Jersey, Group 2 First Round recaps for Oct. 26
Kaitlyn Connors and Alexandra Lipshutz both scored to help top-seeded Metuchen beat 16th-seeded Monmouth in the first round of the Central Jersey, Group 2 state tournament in Metuchen. With the win, the Bulldogs will play ninth-seeded Wall in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Metuchen (17-4) tallied 18 shots on goal to...
Lenape Valley over Kittatinny- Field hockey recap
Lindsay Fehir’s fourth quarter goal proved to be the game-winner in Lenape Valley’s 1-0 win over Kittatinny in Fredon. Abby Coppolella made one save to earn the shutout for Lenape Valley (12-4-1). Sarah VanKirk made six saves and Abby Albert made five saves for Kittatinny (7-11). The N.J....
No. 7 Warren Hills over Hackettstown- Field hockey recap
Shivya Desai and Gianna Cioni each scored a goal to lead Warren Hills, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-1 win over Hackettstown in Washington. Sydney White made 10 saves for Warren Hills (14-3), which led 2-1 at halftime and held that lead for the remainder of the game.
Rutgers Prep girls soccer gets back to full strength, wins Prep B title (PHOTOS)
Just a few days ago, senior Melina Rebimbas was on a plane crossing the Earth to make her way back home from the U-17 World Cup. On Wednesday, the UNC commit was right back where she feels at ease and dominated in the middle of the field as usual for Rutgers Prep.
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Wednesday, Oct. 26
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Corey Annan may be reached...
Robbinsville knocks off Bordentown to move into Central Jersey 2 quarters
While the Robbinsville boys soccer team will kick off its NJSIAA sectional path Thursday in a very tough Central Jersey, Group 3 bracket, the girls are in a very wide open Central Jersey, Group 2 sectional. The fourth-seeded Ravens, who came into their contest Wednesday against 13th-seeded Bordentown (one of...
N.J. play of the week: Bordentown High School presents ‘Puffs,’ a Harry Potter parody
For the next several weeks, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school drama club and their fall play as our play of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
Seton Hall won’t play any exhibitions for first time since 2016-17 season
For the first time since the 2016-17 season, Seton Hall won’t play any exhibitions this year and will play its first game when the regular season opens Nov. 9 against Monmouth. Coach Shaheen Holloway told NJ Advance Media he simply chose not to play any exhibitions this season, and...
Celebrate the spooky season in Hudson County at these Halloween hot spots
Everyone is getting into the Halloween spirit. From live music to costume contests, here’s where you can go in Hudson County this weekend to get freaky for the spooky season:. Halloween shows. Belle Ame Cafe is having a Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 2...
Surati for Performing Arts heads to the Big Apple; music, comedy, and more in Hudson County
Surati for Performing Arts will be presenting the Off-Broadway premiere of Rimli Roy’s Ramaavan, the story of Prince Ram and King Ravan, based on the ancient Indian literary text, “The Ramayana,” from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6 with a total of seven performances at the American Theatre of Actors, also known as the Cullum Theatre, on 314 W 54th St. in Times Square.
Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has 7 healthy players: ‘I’m losing my mind right now’
With the college basketball season set to start in two weeks and big games loom against teams like Kansas, Iowa, Memphis and Rutgers, Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has seven healthy players. “I’m very concerned,” Holloway said at the team’s media day at Walsh Gym, adding, “I’m...
Philosopher Pirate comes out of the background and into the spotlight | Testa
Mike Kuzan has done so much work with North Hudson bands – as a sideman, producer and promoter and through his music collective and record label The Latest Noise – that it’s easy to forget he’s a musician and songwriter in his own right. This month’s...
No QB changes expected, but Rutgers’ Greg Schiano hypes Gavin Wimsatt’s development in ‘adapted’ offense
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano was non-committal when asked about his starting quarterback for Saturday’s game at Minnesota but offered praise for freshman Gavin Wimsatt and his adjustments to the updated offense being tweaked by interim coordinator Nunzio Campanile. With all three scholarship quarterbacks healthy and available in last week’s...
Serious crash closes northbound lanes on Garden State Parkway
A serious traffic crash on the Garden State Parkway on Monday led to closures of northbound lanes in Passaic County, authorities said. The crash was reported about 3 a.m. on the Parkway in Elmwood Park south of Exit 157.9, according to 511nj.org. Traffic was diverted off the highway at Exit...
School bus carrying special needs students crashes, injuring 4
Two special needs students, their aide and a driver were hurt Tuesday when a school bus collided with an SUV before crashing into a utility pole in Bergen County, authorities said. The crash was reported about 8:19 a.m. at the intersection of Maple, Highwood and Park avenues in Glen Rock,...
2 killed in crashes moments apart on Garden State Parkway
Two people were killed moments apart and two exits away Monday in apparently separate crashes on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The first crash was reported about 5:43 a.m. when an SUV traveling north went off the right side of the highway in Clifton at Exit 157.9, according to New Jersey State Police.
N.J. animal shelter, St. Hubert’s, will soon end its animal control services in 19 municipalities
St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, an animal shelter that has locations in Central and North Jersey, will no longer provide animal control services for the 19 New Jersey municipalities it serves, come the end of the year. The shelter currently operates animal welfare campuses in Madison and North Branch,...
