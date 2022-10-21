ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Girls Soccer: Central Jersey, Group 2 First Round recaps for Oct. 26

Kaitlyn Connors and Alexandra Lipshutz both scored to help top-seeded Metuchen beat 16th-seeded Monmouth in the first round of the Central Jersey, Group 2 state tournament in Metuchen. With the win, the Bulldogs will play ninth-seeded Wall in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Metuchen (17-4) tallied 18 shots on goal to...
METUCHEN, NJ
NJ.com

Lenape Valley over Kittatinny- Field hockey recap

Lindsay Fehir’s fourth quarter goal proved to be the game-winner in Lenape Valley’s 1-0 win over Kittatinny in Fredon. Abby Coppolella made one save to earn the shutout for Lenape Valley (12-4-1). Sarah VanKirk made six saves and Abby Albert made five saves for Kittatinny (7-11). The N.J....
FREDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

No QB changes expected, but Rutgers’ Greg Schiano hypes Gavin Wimsatt’s development in ‘adapted’ offense

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano was non-committal when asked about his starting quarterback for Saturday’s game at Minnesota but offered praise for freshman Gavin Wimsatt and his adjustments to the updated offense being tweaked by interim coordinator Nunzio Campanile. With all three scholarship quarterbacks healthy and available in last week’s...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

2 killed in crashes moments apart on Garden State Parkway

Two people were killed moments apart and two exits away Monday in apparently separate crashes on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The first crash was reported about 5:43 a.m. when an SUV traveling north went off the right side of the highway in Clifton at Exit 157.9, according to New Jersey State Police.
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

