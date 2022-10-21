ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oakland Press

Southfield woman gets 1-15 years in prison for fatal hit and run

A Wayne County judge on Tuesday sentenced a Southfield woman for a hit-and-run crash that left a Detroit woman dead in the roadway. Judge Wanda Evans of the 3rd Judicial Circuit handed Chirin Kudeimati, 41, a sentence of 1 to 15 years in prison for the Dec. 4, 2019 crash that killed 40-year-old Najla Mateen II, ClickonDetroit reported.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Teenager charged in slaying of Lyft driver

A 19-year-old Pontiac man accused of fatally shooting a female Lyft driver last week has been arraigned on a felony charge, punishable by up to life in prison. Kemarrie Davion Phillips, 19, is charged with open murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the Oct. 21 death of Dina Terrell, 49, of Eastpointe. At arraignment before 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker, he was denied bond and is being held in the Oakland County Jail.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Crumbley parents trial set for January as Ethan pleads guilty

OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trial for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parent of Oxford High School shooter Ethan, will head to trial in January. On Monday, Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to all charges against him including four counts of murder, one count of terrorism, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Trial date set for Ethan Crumbley’s parents

A new trial date has been scheduled for the parents of Ethan Crumbley, who killed four students and wounded several others in a mass shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. Jury selection is set to start Jan. 17, 2023 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the trials...
fox2detroit.com

VIDEO: Detroit bus driver brawls with 7th grader

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit bus driver has been suspended after a video was recorded that showed the driver getting into a brawl with a 7th-grade student all because the girl wouldn't sit down. The shocking video was recorded Tuesday on a bus in Detroit and was confirmed with...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Southfield woman sentenced to prison for 2019 hit-and-run that killed woman crossing Telegraph

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2 - A woman will spend time in prison for a 2019 hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on Telegraph in Redford Township. Chirin Kudeimati, 51, of Southfield, was sentenced to 1-15 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault causing death and moving violation causing death.
