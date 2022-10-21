Read full article on original website
Oakland County attorney found not guilty after client accused him of stealing $6.5 million
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – A tax attorney from Oakland County who was accused of wiring $6.5 million of his client’s money to a Swiss bank account has been found not guilty of all charges. Jeffrey Freeman, a lawyer in Birmingham, was acquitted Tuesday (Oct. 25) on all counts. A...
The Oakland Press
Southfield woman gets 1-15 years in prison for fatal hit and run
A Wayne County judge on Tuesday sentenced a Southfield woman for a hit-and-run crash that left a Detroit woman dead in the roadway. Judge Wanda Evans of the 3rd Judicial Circuit handed Chirin Kudeimati, 41, a sentence of 1 to 15 years in prison for the Dec. 4, 2019 crash that killed 40-year-old Najla Mateen II, ClickonDetroit reported.
fox2detroit.com
Rally demands Detroit police release officer names in fatal shooting of Porter Burks
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A rally was held Wednesday urging the release of police officer names involved in the fatal shooting of a knife-wielding man who had been suffering a mental health crisis. The shooting that killed Porter Burks happened three weeks ago after a trained officer had tried to...
The Oakland Press
Teenager charged in slaying of Lyft driver
A 19-year-old Pontiac man accused of fatally shooting a female Lyft driver last week has been arraigned on a felony charge, punishable by up to life in prison. Kemarrie Davion Phillips, 19, is charged with open murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the Oct. 21 death of Dina Terrell, 49, of Eastpointe. At arraignment before 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker, he was denied bond and is being held in the Oakland County Jail.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged for workplace murder of 27-year-old at Hazel Park manufacturing plant
HAZEL PARK, Mich. – A man has been charged in connection with the workplace murder of a 27-year-old at a manufacturing plant in Hazel Park. Police said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Friday (Oct. 21) outside the LG Electronics facility near 10 Mile and Dequindre roads in Hazel Park.
fox2detroit.com
Crumbley parents trial set for January as Ethan pleads guilty
OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trial for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parent of Oxford High School shooter Ethan, will head to trial in January. On Monday, Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to all charges against him including four counts of murder, one count of terrorism, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.
fox2detroit.com
Lawsuit by Black resident alleges violent mistaken arrest by police in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Farmington Hills man is suing the city's police department after his violent arrest. "Guess what, city of Farmington Hills Police Department, all Black people do not alike," said attorney Dionne Webster Cox. Cox is spearheading a federal lawsuit filed against Farmington Hills police...
The Oakland Press
ClickOnDetroit.com
fox2detroit.com
Mother of 6 shot to death at Detroit motel leaves family desperate for justice
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 42-year-old mother of six was murdered in a Detroit motel, leaving a grieving family desperate for closure, and police, for answers,. Stacie Ball’s body was discovered at the Travel Inn on Harper Road last Tuesday. "You didn't have to her like that, you didn't,"...
fox2detroit.com
ClickOnDetroit.com
fox2detroit.com
‘Wait until I get back,’ woman accused in Flint Family Dollar murder case told victim, witness testifies
FLINT, MI – A woman shopping at the Flint Family Dollar store where a security guard was shot and killed in May 2020 testified Tuesday, Oct. 25, that she remembered one of the defendants in the case giving the victim a chilling warning about 20 minutes prior to his death.
ClickOnDetroit.com
fox2detroit.com
Farmington Hills police brutalized innocent Black man in front of his children, lawsuit alleges
The suit was filed several months after the revelation that Farmington Hills police were using images of Black people for target practice
