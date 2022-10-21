ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matawan, NJ

NJ.com

Seneca over Cinnaminson - Girls Soccer recap

Gabby Miller scored a second half goal to lead sixth-seeded Seneca past 11th-seeded Cinnaminson by a score of 1-0 in the first round of the South Group 2 Tournament in Tabernacle. Seneca (12-7) will face off against third-seeded Middle Township in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Maddy Schwartz assisted Miller’s goal,...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
NJ.com

Lenape Valley over Kittatinny- Field hockey recap

Lindsay Fehir’s fourth quarter goal proved to be the game-winner in Lenape Valley’s 1-0 win over Kittatinny in Fredon. Abby Coppolella made one save to earn the shutout for Lenape Valley (12-4-1). Sarah VanKirk made six saves and Abby Albert made five saves for Kittatinny (7-11). The N.J....
FREDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Westfield over Gov. Livingston - Field hockey recap

Emily Leary and Lucy Mineo each scored, lifting Westfield to a 2-0 victory over Governor Livingston in Westfield. Katie Walsh and Ella McLane added assists for the Blue Devils, who improved to 9-7-1 on the season. The Highlanders fell to 6-9-2 with the defeat. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Shepkosky sparks Triton girls soccer in SJG3 opener (PHOTOS)

Her coach calls her “The Pitbull” and, on Wednesday, Triton senior Rebekah Shepkosky demonstrated why. The tenacious, four-year varsity starter showed off her ability to both attack and defend in leading the eighth-seeded Mustangs to a 2-0 victory over No. 9 Timber Creek in the first round of the South Jersey Group 3 Tournament in Runnemede.
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
NJ.com

Bloomfield College is merging with Montclair State. Here’s its new name.

One of New Jersey’s oldest schools of higher education will soon be known as “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.”. Montclair State University and Bloomfield College took a big step Wednesday toward merging in what will be a rare agreement to fold a private college into a public university. The merger announcement came just seven months after Montclair State loaned the 1,300-student college enough money to help it to avoid shutting down.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
