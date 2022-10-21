Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Brazilian Exchange Student Who Vanished After Just 21 Days in AmericaFatim HemrajNewark, NJ
The 9-year-old boy from Manhattan who could speak 25 languagesRickyManhattan, NY
Trump Org. Criminal Tax Trial Set to Begin Next WeekTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
7 Jurors Chosen In Trump Trial, 2 Publicly Admit Disliking Former PresidentTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
New York City's largest industrial development is under construction in The BronxWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
Seneca over Cinnaminson - Girls Soccer recap
Gabby Miller scored a second half goal to lead sixth-seeded Seneca past 11th-seeded Cinnaminson by a score of 1-0 in the first round of the South Group 2 Tournament in Tabernacle. Seneca (12-7) will face off against third-seeded Middle Township in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Maddy Schwartz assisted Miller’s goal,...
NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 girls soccer, Oct. 26
Senior Jadyn Kestenbaum tallied twice as fourth-seeded Livingston shut out 13th-seeded Columbia 3-0 in the first round of the North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 Tournament in Livingston. Livingston will next meet fifth-seeded Kearny in the quarterfinal on Saturday. Junior Isabella Dilanni scored as well while senior Avery Reiman, junior...
No. 1 Seton Hall Prep downs Newark Academy in Donovan’s return - Boys soccer recap
Starting goalkeeper Aidan Donovan, making his first appearance since suffering a finger injury on Sept. 28, made two saves to earn the shutout as Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Newark Academy, 4-0, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. It is the...
Gill St. Bernard’s over Montclair Kimberley in Prep B final- Boys soccer recap
Daniel Spataro had a goal and an assist to lead Gill St. Bernard’s to a 3-0 win over Montclair Kimberley in the Prep B final in Gladstone. Max Voigt and Nick Collins each found the back of the net for Gill St. Bernard’s (13-6), which did all of its scoring in the first half. Mike Dumiec made three saves to earn the shutout.
Rutgers Prep girls soccer gets back to full strength, wins Prep B title (PHOTOS)
Just a few days ago, senior Melina Rebimbas was on a plane crossing the Earth to make her way back home from the U-17 World Cup. On Wednesday, the UNC commit was right back where she feels at ease and dominated in the middle of the field as usual for Rutgers Prep.
Lenape Valley over Kittatinny- Field hockey recap
Lindsay Fehir’s fourth quarter goal proved to be the game-winner in Lenape Valley’s 1-0 win over Kittatinny in Fredon. Abby Coppolella made one save to earn the shutout for Lenape Valley (12-4-1). Sarah VanKirk made six saves and Abby Albert made five saves for Kittatinny (7-11). The N.J....
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Wednesday, Oct. 26
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Corey Annan may be reached...
Field Hockey: Phillipsburg hands No. 8 Northern Highlands 1st loss
Sammy Helman had a goal and an assist to lead Phillipsburg to a 3-2 win over Northern Highlands, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Phillipsburg. It marked the first loss of the season for Northern Highlands (16-1), which had just defeated Lakeland, 1-0, 24 hours earlier. Gracie Merrick...
No. 7 Warren Hills over Hackettstown- Field hockey recap
Shivya Desai and Gianna Cioni each scored a goal to lead Warren Hills, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-1 win over Hackettstown in Washington. Sydney White made 10 saves for Warren Hills (14-3), which led 2-1 at halftime and held that lead for the remainder of the game.
Westfield over Gov. Livingston - Field hockey recap
Emily Leary and Lucy Mineo each scored, lifting Westfield to a 2-0 victory over Governor Livingston in Westfield. Katie Walsh and Ella McLane added assists for the Blue Devils, who improved to 9-7-1 on the season. The Highlanders fell to 6-9-2 with the defeat. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Robbinsville knocks off Bordentown to move into Central Jersey 2 quarters
While the Robbinsville boys soccer team will kick off its NJSIAA sectional path Thursday in a very tough Central Jersey, Group 3 bracket, the girls are in a very wide open Central Jersey, Group 2 sectional. The fourth-seeded Ravens, who came into their contest Wednesday against 13th-seeded Bordentown (one of...
Shepkosky sparks Triton girls soccer in SJG3 opener (PHOTOS)
Her coach calls her “The Pitbull” and, on Wednesday, Triton senior Rebekah Shepkosky demonstrated why. The tenacious, four-year varsity starter showed off her ability to both attack and defend in leading the eighth-seeded Mustangs to a 2-0 victory over No. 9 Timber Creek in the first round of the South Jersey Group 3 Tournament in Runnemede.
N.J. play of the week: Bordentown High School presents ‘Puffs,’ a Harry Potter parody
For the next several weeks, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school drama club and their fall play as our play of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
Seton Hall won’t play any exhibitions for first time since 2016-17 season
For the first time since the 2016-17 season, Seton Hall won’t play any exhibitions this year and will play its first game when the regular season opens Nov. 9 against Monmouth. Coach Shaheen Holloway told NJ Advance Media he simply chose not to play any exhibitions this season, and...
Bloomfield College is merging with Montclair State. Here’s its new name.
One of New Jersey’s oldest schools of higher education will soon be known as “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.”. Montclair State University and Bloomfield College took a big step Wednesday toward merging in what will be a rare agreement to fold a private college into a public university. The merger announcement came just seven months after Montclair State loaned the 1,300-student college enough money to help it to avoid shutting down.
Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has 7 healthy players: ‘I’m losing my mind right now’
With the college basketball season set to start in two weeks and big games loom against teams like Kansas, Iowa, Memphis and Rutgers, Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has seven healthy players. “I’m very concerned,” Holloway said at the team’s media day at Walsh Gym, adding, “I’m...
Celebrate the spooky season in Hudson County at these Halloween hot spots
Everyone is getting into the Halloween spirit. From live music to costume contests, here’s where you can go in Hudson County this weekend to get freaky for the spooky season:. Halloween shows. Belle Ame Cafe is having a Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 2...
Rutgers-Michigan time announced: Here’s when Scarlet Knights’ home game vs. Wolverines kicks off
The second-to-last home game of Rutgers’ 2022 season has a start time. The Scarlet Knights’ meeting with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, November 5, will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium, the Big Ten announced Monday. The contest will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. It...
Red-tailed hawk with 4-foot wingspan stuck inside N.J. library for days
A red-tailed hawk with a 4-foot wingspan has been trapped inside the Ocean County Library in Toms River since Monday, and workers say the bird hasn’t shown any interest in flying out. “We were waiting to see if he would just come out on its own. As of right...
Surati for Performing Arts heads to the Big Apple; music, comedy, and more in Hudson County
Surati for Performing Arts will be presenting the Off-Broadway premiere of Rimli Roy’s Ramaavan, the story of Prince Ram and King Ravan, based on the ancient Indian literary text, “The Ramayana,” from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6 with a total of seven performances at the American Theatre of Actors, also known as the Cullum Theatre, on 314 W 54th St. in Times Square.
NJ.com
NJ
226K+
Followers
130K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0