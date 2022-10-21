Bally's Las Vegas announced the opening of a 7,000-square-foot arcade on the strip as part of the property’s continued transformation into the Horseshoe Las Vegas. Dubbed The ARCADE, the facility is located on the first level of the property near the food court and open between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to midnight on Friday through Sunday.

