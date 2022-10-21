Read full article on original website
NOTHING STOPS THE RAMS FROM GETTING IN TO DISTRICTS
KIRTLAND OH- Mineral Ridge had a sizeable road trip for their sectional final on Saturday. It didn’t bother them too much though as the Rams went to Kirtland and swept Wickliffe on a neutral floor. (25-23 25-14 25-17) Faith Schneider led the Rams offense by finishing with 13 kills....
MORE RECORDS FALL IN FITCH WIN
AUSTINTOWN OH- The Austintown Fitch Falcons have been a team of adversity this season. With multiple injuries to star players this season, Fitch was left with a question, step up or falter? Younger names and veterans outside of position have filled roles exponentially this season. Record breaking has also become...
RIDGE ESCAPES BATTLE IN WATERLOO
ATWATER OH- Mineral Ridge had to put up with a desperate Waterloo team needing a win to get into the playoffs on Friday night. After trailing 20-14, the Rams scored 14 unanswered points to walk away with the 28-20 victory. Triston Valley had a great offensive output gaining 101 yards...
THE GREEN MACHINE MAKES IT THROUGH SALEM
BELOIT OH- Beloit OH- West Branch had won two straight against their rival Salem coming into Saturday night’s game. They were able to make it three straight coming away with a 48-38 victory over Ron Johnson’s Salem Quakers. With the win the Warriors clinched the EBC title outright, and also clinched the top seed in division 4 region 13.
WALTERS NAMED 2022 COACH OF THE YEAR
EAST PALESTINE OH- The YSN family is blessed with many tremendous volleyball coaches. Their success goes way past wins and losses on the floor. YSN features some of the most highly respected coaches in the state based on the way they carry themselves in the coaching community. That is why singling one out as Coach of the Year is so hard. Our staff worked hard to fairly pick out one coach that stood out the most this season. We are proud to announce that Girard head coach Phil Walters has been selected as the 2022 YSN Coach of the Year.
Falling tree kills Minerva student after cross-country meet
A Minerva High School junior was hit and killed by a falling tree after a track meet on Saturday.
2022 ALL YSN VOLLEYBALL TEAMS ANNOUNCED
EAST PALESTINE OH- It has been an incredible volleyball season inside the YSN family. At the end of the regular season, YSN featured six state ranked teams across every division. The players put in the hard work, and now it’s time to recognize the ones that stood out the most. We are proud to introduce the 2022 edition of All-YSN Volleyball! A total of 52 players have been recognized by our staff, who put in the time and consideration to come up with this list. Without further ado, here are the All-YSN volleyball teams.
TSAMAS GETS HERSELF TO REGIONALS
CANTON OH- Cardinal Mooney’s stand out runner Sylvia Tsamas had a great showing at the Division III Northeast District meet over the weekend at Csnton GlenOak. Tsamas placed 5th to earn a spot in the upcoming regional meet. The entire cross country team will train with her over the week to help get her ready for the challenge ahead. Everyone at YSN wish Sylvia the best of luck moving forward.
FALCONS HAVE THEIR SIGHTS SET ON DISTRICTS
AUSTINTOWN OH- Fitch played their final home game of the season on Saturday as they hosted Nordonia for a sectional championship. The seeding said It was a mismatch, but Nordonia fought hard. Falcons were the better team and proved it at the end of every close set. They worked hard to a sweep to lock in their spot in districts. (25-22 25-23 25-23)
DON’T CROSS THE LADY SPARTANS XC SQUAD
BOARDMAN, OH- In his first year at the helm, Rick Sypert has led his Boardman Girls Cross-Country team to the “Trifecta” of XC Championships: The Suburban League, County, and AAC. Not bad for a rookie. Except that Sypert is anything but a newbie, his track coaching experience has...
SIMONS EARNS 2022 FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
AUSTINTOWN OH- It’s not very often we see a freshman come in to a program and immediately separate herself not just from the players in that season, but the program’s record books. Rylie Simons stepped on to Fitch’s gym floor and never missed a beat. In her freshman season she has already broken the record for assists in a match, and assists in a season. With those kinds of numbers it’s not crazy to think she could break the career assist record down the line. Simons’ immediate impact is why we at YSN have decided to name her our 2022 Freshman of the Year.
Student athlete dies after accident at Ohio cross-country meet
Tragedy struck at an OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet Saturday.
WSAZ
It’s playoff time in Ohio
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s now survive and advance for Ohio high school football teams as the playoffs begin this Friday night. The state finals in all seven divisions are the first weekend in December at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium which is located in Canton. Here are the local teams who qualified for the post-season and their first round games.
BLUE DEVILS SWEEP THEIR WAY TO SEMIFINALS
MCDONALD OH- McDonald had no problems in the sectional final on Saturday as they pinched their ticket to a district semifinal. The Blue Devils broke out the brooms to sweep the Youngstown Academy For Urban Scholars (25-5 25-9 25-6) Halie Shiley led the Blue Devils in kills with 5. The...
GARFIELD RESPONDS WITH CRUCIAL WIN
GARRETTSVILLE, OH- As we wrap up the regular season and get ready for postseason football, matchups in week 10 are always the most fun to watch. Garfield and Liberty faced off Friday night in a rematch from last season as the G-Men were looking to keep this season’s week 10 game more in their hands. Both teams started off hot with opening scores, but Garfield’s power would be too much for the Leopards as the G-Men walked away with a 56-27 victory.
NOT DONE YET: SOUTH RANGE RED HOT HEADED TO WEEK 11
HUBBARD, OH- In what has become rivalry week for the Northeast 8 Conference, Hubbard and South Range locked horns again, and while the Eagles’ stout defense slowed down the high-octane offense, it could not stop the Raiders from earning another NE8 Crown with a 28-0 final tally to finish out another 10-0 season.
Youngstown State survives scare from Western Illinois on McFadden walk-off FG
The Poland grad hit a 41-yard field goal to win it as time expired
GIRARD HOLDS ON TIGHT TO KEEP VICTORY
GIRARD OH- One of the most historical rivalries since the 80s is underrated in the Battle of 422 between two Trumbull county neighbors in the Girard Indians and Niles McKinley Red Dragons. This season Girard finished their first nine games on the winning end with a 6-3 record, but the Dragons weren’t as fortunate as they came in with a two and seven record. However just like all rivalries, you’re either one a 0 or 0 and one at the end of the night. Niles had beat Girard the last three seasons, but this time the Indians were looking to end that streak. Big names have played in this game in the past like Mark Waid and Chris Parry, but only one can come out on top.
