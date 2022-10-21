ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper, TX

bigcountryhomepage.com

Wylie has five wins in a season for first time in Class 5A era

The Wylie Bulldogs remain at the top of District 2-5A Division II with a 3-0 record after beating the Lubbock Westerners on Friday night. The Bulldogs were balanced in picking up 361 yards on offense. Defensively, Wylie held Lubbock to 111 total yards and pitched a shutout. That makes five...
WYLIE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Wylie overwhelmed Lubbock High in a, 43-0, victory

A high scoring game for the Wylie Bulldogs, improving their season to 3-0 in district play. The Bulldogs won by a score of 43-0 at Friday nights home game against Lubbock High Westerners. In the first quarter, the Bulldogs kept their level of play high with Carlton Landry scoring the...
WYLIE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Shell Shock At Winnsboro ISD

Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student’s backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning around 10:30. The school’s Facebook posted that they were 22-caliber shells. School resource officers and administrators determined that a weapon was not on campus and no students were in danger.
WINNSBORO, TX
KLTV

Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash near Canton

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Both drivers were killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred just outside Canton in Van Zandt County. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, just after Noon on Wednesday, Ricky Daniel, 42, of Canton, was traveling westbound on State Highway 64. At the same time, Thelbert Thompson, 89, of Canton, was traveling eastbound on the same road when Daniel apparently drove into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck Thompson’s vehicle head-on.
CANTON, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records — Oct. 22, 2022

The following individuals filed applications for marriage licenses at Hopkins County Clerk’s office Oct. 10-21, 2022:. Cristian A. Romero Rivera and Marissa Adams Figueroa. Cameron Cody Townsend and Jessica Evangel Wilkinson. Paul Ray Dungan and Christy Ann Schumacher. Koby Dale Hume and Mallory Michelle Morris. Brandi Janette Schultz and...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

East Texas Man Faces Multiple Felony Charges

Harrison County arrested a Morris County man for multiple violent crimes committed on Sunday. They arrested 23-year-old Jeffrey Wade Berry of Naples, who allegedly assaulted two people with a vehicle, stabbed one person, and set an RV on fire. Bond is $213,000 on charges of arson, assault, family violence causing bodily injury, and two counts of aggravated assault, family violence with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

4 Arrested On Felony Controlled Substance Charges

At least four people were arrested during the past three days on felony controlled substance and related charges, according to arrest reports. A welfare check on what was reported to be an unresponsive person in a vehicle at Walmart resulted in a Sulphur Springs woman’s arrest on seven Gregg County warrants.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

New Millionaire in Paris

Although there was no jackpot in Saturday night’s Powerball, one person from Paris matched 5 numbers and won a million dollars. The winning ticket was purchased at the Tiger Mart at 3070 NE Loop 286.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Oct 19)

Tuesday at 10:58 am, Paris Police worked on a possible burglary of a habitation occurring in the 1800-block of Cedar. The suspects had left the area, and the reporting person had lost sight of them. The suspects had pulled a window unit out of a back window, entered the residence, opened several drawers, took two “shot size” bottles of peanut butter whiskey valued at two dollars, replaced the window unit backward in the window, and fled the scene. The reporting person provided descriptions of the suspects as the officer lifted fingerprints to assist with the investigation.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Friday (Oct 21)

Thursday evening at 6:10, Paris Police arrested David Lee Roth, 40, of Paris, in the 1500-block of Graham Street. He had a felony after indictment capias warrant for Theft of Property Less Than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions from a Paris investigation concerning a May 7, 2022 shoplifting. Roth had stolen several pairs of blue jeans and a T-shirt from a store in the 3500-block of Lamar Avenue.
PARIS, TX

