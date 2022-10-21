Read full article on original website
Wylie has five wins in a season for first time in Class 5A era
The Wylie Bulldogs remain at the top of District 2-5A Division II with a 3-0 record after beating the Lubbock Westerners on Friday night. The Bulldogs were balanced in picking up 361 yards on offense. Defensively, Wylie held Lubbock to 111 total yards and pitched a shutout. That makes five...
Brand New Home in Rockwall, TX With 13 Acres and a Bowling Alley
There is no question, when this home is completed in Rockwall, Texas it’s going to be stunning. But, as of now the completion date is in November although the builder has some photos of the home which you can see below and it’s going to be amazing. I’m...
Church, several other structures destroyed by overnight fire in McKinney
Firefighters in McKinney have a fast moving fire on their hands this morning. The fire got going just past 2 a.m. when the winds were pretty stiff and that served to spread the fire which broke out on North McDonald near Standifer.
Winners Of The 53rd Annual World Champion Hopkins County Stew Contest Announced
The 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank drew a huge crowd, with long lines forming more than an hour before serving time, with people eager to pay their $8 to partake of the entries, despite the whipping autumn winds Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. “We prepare for...
6th grade student arrested at Bonham Middle School for gun threat
ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — ECISD said another student has now been arrested for making a school threat. ECISD tells us, “Friday, a 6th grade boy at Bonham Middle School became upset in class and threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot students. School leaders and ECISD police were notified, and he was arrested and […]
Shell Shock At Winnsboro ISD
Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student’s backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning around 10:30. The school’s Facebook posted that they were 22-caliber shells. School resource officers and administrators determined that a weapon was not on campus and no students were in danger.
Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash near Canton
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Both drivers were killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred just outside Canton in Van Zandt County. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, just after Noon on Wednesday, Ricky Daniel, 42, of Canton, was traveling westbound on State Highway 64. At the same time, Thelbert Thompson, 89, of Canton, was traveling eastbound on the same road when Daniel apparently drove into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck Thompson’s vehicle head-on.
Lucky Texas Resident Is Now A Whole Lot Richer After Claiming Lottery Prize
The winning ticket was purchased in Fort Worth.
Hopkins County Records — Oct. 22, 2022
The following individuals filed applications for marriage licenses at Hopkins County Clerk’s office Oct. 10-21, 2022:. Cristian A. Romero Rivera and Marissa Adams Figueroa. Cameron Cody Townsend and Jessica Evangel Wilkinson. Paul Ray Dungan and Christy Ann Schumacher. Koby Dale Hume and Mallory Michelle Morris. Brandi Janette Schultz and...
Evening Search Concludes With Missing Senior Citizen Being Located
Hopkins County officers spent a couple of hours Friday evening searching for a senior citizen, who was reported missing from his rural residence. The search concluded with the missing man being found and checked out by EMS around 7:15 p.m. Oct. 21, 2022, according to sheriff’s reports. After searching...
East Texas Man Faces Multiple Felony Charges
Harrison County arrested a Morris County man for multiple violent crimes committed on Sunday. They arrested 23-year-old Jeffrey Wade Berry of Naples, who allegedly assaulted two people with a vehicle, stabbed one person, and set an RV on fire. Bond is $213,000 on charges of arson, assault, family violence causing bodily injury, and two counts of aggravated assault, family violence with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.
4 Arrested On Felony Controlled Substance Charges
At least four people were arrested during the past three days on felony controlled substance and related charges, according to arrest reports. A welfare check on what was reported to be an unresponsive person in a vehicle at Walmart resulted in a Sulphur Springs woman’s arrest on seven Gregg County warrants.
New Millionaire in Paris
Although there was no jackpot in Saturday night’s Powerball, one person from Paris matched 5 numbers and won a million dollars. The winning ticket was purchased at the Tiger Mart at 3070 NE Loop 286.
Brother sentenced to life in prison for killing his sister, her boyfriend over insurance money, Collin County DA says
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2021 murder of his sister and her boyfriend over insurance money, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Blake Richards, 30, of Plano, was convicted of capital murder in the deaths of his...
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Oct 19)
Tuesday at 10:58 am, Paris Police worked on a possible burglary of a habitation occurring in the 1800-block of Cedar. The suspects had left the area, and the reporting person had lost sight of them. The suspects had pulled a window unit out of a back window, entered the residence, opened several drawers, took two “shot size” bottles of peanut butter whiskey valued at two dollars, replaced the window unit backward in the window, and fled the scene. The reporting person provided descriptions of the suspects as the officer lifted fingerprints to assist with the investigation.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Posse Joins DEA In Hosting Drug Take-Back Day On Oct. 29, 2022
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Posse, in conjunction with the DEA, is hosting a National Drug Take-Back Day for the Hopkins County area from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Wal-Mart parking lot (the northwest corner close to Super Handy), 1750 South Broadway St. in Sulphur Springs.
Paris Police Report For Friday (Oct 21)
Thursday evening at 6:10, Paris Police arrested David Lee Roth, 40, of Paris, in the 1500-block of Graham Street. He had a felony after indictment capias warrant for Theft of Property Less Than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions from a Paris investigation concerning a May 7, 2022 shoplifting. Roth had stolen several pairs of blue jeans and a T-shirt from a store in the 3500-block of Lamar Avenue.
