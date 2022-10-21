Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Brazilian Exchange Student Who Vanished After Just 21 Days in AmericaFatim HemrajNewark, NJ
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Drive-Through Drug Distribution Network Operated Off I-78 in NewarkMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Meet the Mendham Township Committee CandidatesMorristown MinuteMendham, NJ
Who Represents Morristown, and What Are They up To?Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
NJSIAA Girls Soccer Roundup for Section 2, Group 2, First Round
A 13-seed winning and both Parsippany schools advancing highlighted the opening round action in Section 2, Group 2 NJSIAA state tournament play. Elsewhere, third-seeded Hanover Park cruised to a comfortable victory over Hackettstown, and Bernards did the same in its debut. Here is a look at how things shook out...
Old Bridge makes history, wins first Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title
History was made for Old Bridge on Tuesday night in the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament final. The top-seeded Knights were playing in their first-ever final for their first-ever title against second-seeded Monroe at J.P. Stevens High School. The two rivals, which play in the GMC Red Division, were facing each other for the third time this season, with Old Bridge having won both previous games.
Behind 3 goals, Demarest downs Vernon in North 1, Group 2 first round
Even after losing several key players at the end of the first half, Demarest did what it always did and played team-oriented soccer. Most teams play team-oriented soccer, but for the No. 8 seeded Norsemen, who downed No. 9 seed Vernon 3-2 in the opening round of the NJSIAA North 1, Group 2 sectional tournament, it’s a necessity that they prioritize the team.
Gill St. Bernard’s over Montclair Kimberley in Prep B final- Boys soccer recap
Daniel Spataro had a goal and an assist to lead Gill St. Bernard’s to a 3-0 win over Montclair Kimberley in the Prep B final in Gladstone. Max Voigt and Nick Collins each found the back of the net for Gill St. Bernard’s (13-6), which did all of its scoring in the first half. Mike Dumiec made three saves to earn the shutout.
‘A bad dude,’ Blose helps pave the way for No. 7 Delsea’s lethal ground attack
A team that has traditionally been at its best when running the football, Delsea is all about the ground and pound. To move the ball with authority takes power running by its backs and guys along the offensive line that are ready to do all of the dirty work. Winners...
Stuck in the middle on the boundaries of Central Jersey | Mulshine
As I was traveling around Ireland last summer, I couldn’t help but notice the signs pointing the way to the city the Irish call “Derry.” Once we crossed into the United Kingdom, however, the name on the signs changed. There, the place-name incorporates the capital city of the United Kingdom, which rules that section of the island: “Londonderry,” say the road signs.
St. Benedict’s over Life Center - Boys soccer recap
Ransford Gyan scored two goals as St. Benedict’s, the No. 1 ranked team in the country by Prep Soccer, defeated Life Center, 3-1, in Florence. Devon Rushmore broke a 1-1 tie when he scored on a header late in the first half for St. Benedict’s. Marcilio Soares made two saves in the win.
N.J. marching band of the week: Vernon High School Marching Vikings (PHOTOS)
Each week throughout the fall 2022 season, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school marching band as our band of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
Giants’ injury report: Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney practice updates
The Giants knew before they started the practice week that they’d be shorthanded for their Week 8 game against the Seahawks in Seattle. On Wednesday, coach Brian Daboll made it clear that reinforcements, for the most part, were not on the way. They do have the feel-good story about...
N.J. play of the week: Bordentown High School presents ‘Puffs,’ a Harry Potter parody
For the next several weeks, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school drama club and their fall play as our play of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
N.J. should repeal and replace law allowing college athletes to profit off name and likeness, top lawmaker says
A veteran lawmaker on Wednesday called for New Jersey to repeal and replace its law allowing college athletes in the state to profit off their name and likeness — not because he disagrees with the concept but because it technically doesn’t take effect for another few years, while other states install their own policies.
Military college student from N.J. pleads guilty to role in Jan. 6 riot
A college student originally from New Jersey pleaded guilty Wednesday to illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot that delayed the counting of the presidential electoral votes. Elias Irizarry was a freshman at The Citadel, a military college in Charleston, South Carolina, when federal authorities arrested...
N.J. animal shelter, St. Hubert’s, will soon end its animal control services in 19 municipalities
St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, an animal shelter that has locations in Central and North Jersey, will no longer provide animal control services for the 19 New Jersey municipalities it serves, come the end of the year. The shelter currently operates animal welfare campuses in Madison and North Branch,...
2 N.J. school districts got $2.3M to buy electric buses
Two South Jersey school districts will receive a combined $2.3 million to purchase electric school buses as part of a federal program, officials announced Wednesday. The funds — provided through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new Clean School Bus Program rebate competition — originate from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and are meant to help school districts in low-income, rural and Tribal communities purchase zero-emission and low-emission school buses.
First non-profit medical marijuana dispensary in N.J. poised to sell adult legal weed
A four-year old dispensary in Secaucus is poised to become the first non-profit medical marijuana dispensary to offer adult weed in the Garden State. Harmony Foundation is expected to go before the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission Thursday for final state approvals to expand into the adult recreational weed market at its Secaucus alternative treatment center at 600 Meadowlands Parkway, a top Harmony executive confirmed to NJ Advance Media.
N.J. reports 1,227 COVID cases, 14 deaths. Daily positive tests down more than 30% since last month.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,227 COVID-19 cases and 14 confirmed deaths on Wednesday as positive tests dropped more than 30% since last month. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.95 on Wednesday, up from 0.92 on Sunday, state health officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
‘The Good Nurse’ on Netflix: N.J. serial killer exposes inhumanity of failing health care system
Charles Cullen watches with a pained look as hospital staff try to revive a patient. He always seems to be there when people “code,” or go into cardiac arrest. That’s because he’s given them drugs that stopped their hearts. As an experienced nurse with all the...
The most misspelled words in 2022, according to a study
Correct spelling has become a trend of the past, or at least, that’s what one survey has found. According to the word research site Word Tips, many people get caught up in misspellings, and the most commonly misspelled words vary from state to state. In New Jersey, the most...
Man guilty of murdering woman, burying her in home they shared and setting it ablaze
A jury convicted a man Wednesday of killing a longtime family friend at an Ocean Township home they shared, burying her body in the basement and then setting fire to the home to cover his tracks, officials said. Ronald J. Teschner, 52, is guilty of murder, felony murder, aggravated arson,...
Diwali has gone mainstream in New Jersey | Opinion
This year I hosted a Diwali open house after a several-year hiatus thanks to the pandemic. As in years past, I turned to the wide array of Indian shops on Oak Tree Road in Iselin to buy decorative clay lamps and special ingredients for an epicurean spread of crunchy and spicy savories and melt-in-your-mouth sweets or mithai.
