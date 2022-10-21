ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough Township, NJ

NJ.com

Old Bridge makes history, wins first Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title

History was made for Old Bridge on Tuesday night in the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament final. The top-seeded Knights were playing in their first-ever final for their first-ever title against second-seeded Monroe at J.P. Stevens High School. The two rivals, which play in the GMC Red Division, were facing each other for the third time this season, with Old Bridge having won both previous games.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Behind 3 goals, Demarest downs Vernon in North 1, Group 2 first round

Even after losing several key players at the end of the first half, Demarest did what it always did and played team-oriented soccer. Most teams play team-oriented soccer, but for the No. 8 seeded Norsemen, who downed No. 9 seed Vernon 3-2 in the opening round of the NJSIAA North 1, Group 2 sectional tournament, it’s a necessity that they prioritize the team.
DEMAREST, NJ
Stuck in the middle on the boundaries of Central Jersey | Mulshine

As I was traveling around Ireland last summer, I couldn’t help but notice the signs pointing the way to the city the Irish call “Derry.” Once we crossed into the United Kingdom, however, the name on the signs changed. There, the place-name incorporates the capital city of the United Kingdom, which rules that section of the island: “Londonderry,” say the road signs.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Giants’ injury report: Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney practice updates

The Giants knew before they started the practice week that they’d be shorthanded for their Week 8 game against the Seahawks in Seattle. On Wednesday, coach Brian Daboll made it clear that reinforcements, for the most part, were not on the way. They do have the feel-good story about...
2 N.J. school districts got $2.3M to buy electric buses

Two South Jersey school districts will receive a combined $2.3 million to purchase electric school buses as part of a federal program, officials announced Wednesday. The funds — provided through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new Clean School Bus Program rebate competition — originate from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and are meant to help school districts in low-income, rural and Tribal communities purchase zero-emission and low-emission school buses.
BRIDGETON, NJ
First non-profit medical marijuana dispensary in N.J. poised to sell adult legal weed

A four-year old dispensary in Secaucus is poised to become the first non-profit medical marijuana dispensary to offer adult weed in the Garden State. Harmony Foundation is expected to go before the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission Thursday for final state approvals to expand into the adult recreational weed market at its Secaucus alternative treatment center at 600 Meadowlands Parkway, a top Harmony executive confirmed to NJ Advance Media.
SECAUCUS, NJ
N.J. reports 1,227 COVID cases, 14 deaths. Daily positive tests down more than 30% since last month.

New Jersey health officials reported another 1,227 COVID-19 cases and 14 confirmed deaths on Wednesday as positive tests dropped more than 30% since last month. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.95 on Wednesday, up from 0.92 on Sunday, state health officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
ALABAMA STATE
The most misspelled words in 2022, according to a study

Correct spelling has become a trend of the past, or at least, that’s what one survey has found. According to the word research site Word Tips, many people get caught up in misspellings, and the most commonly misspelled words vary from state to state. In New Jersey, the most...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Diwali has gone mainstream in New Jersey | Opinion

This year I hosted a Diwali open house after a several-year hiatus thanks to the pandemic. As in years past, I turned to the wide array of Indian shops on Oak Tree Road in Iselin to buy decorative clay lamps and special ingredients for an epicurean spread of crunchy and spicy savories and melt-in-your-mouth sweets or mithai.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

