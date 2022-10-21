Read full article on original website
No. 14 Ocean City girls soccer comes back, wins Cape-Atlantic League title in OT
The play came together in an instant and without even really thinking about it, Ocean City made a simple decision on a corner kick in overtime that changed everything on Monday. The Red Raiders knew they needed a play against Mainland in the Cape-Atlantic League final and sent sophomore defender...
Girls volleyball: Pleasantville remains undefeated, rips to CAL title
The Greyhounds’ unbelievable run in 2022 continues. Pleasantville maintained their perfect record on Monday, defeating Atlantic Tech for the Cape-Atlantic League championship 25-19, 25-22 to improve to 19-0. The Trices led the way on the offensive end, erupting to 22 combined kills. Jayla hammered 13 kills alongside seven digs,...
Boys soccer: St. Augustine beats Hammonton in CAL Tournament final
Alex Clark netted a pair of goals and Salvatore Coppola also scored as fifth-seeded St. Augustine rallied to beat third-seeded Hammonton 3-1 in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship game in Hammonton. Mason Taylor made seven saves for St. Augustine, which trailed 1-0 at the break before battling back. St. Augustine...
No. 11 Eastern over Moorestown - Girls soccer recap
Jolie Brancaccio, Kasey Eustace and Aubrey Benfield each had a goal as Eastern, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, stayed hot with a 3-0 win over Moorestown in Moorestown. Eastern extended its winning streak to seven, which included Saturday’s victory over Shawnee in the South Jersey Coaches Cup final.
Holy Cross Prep ties Bordentown - Boys soccer recap
Nathan Congdon scored in the 63rd minute for Holy Cross Prep after Patrick Redwood connected in the 49th minute for Bordentown and the game ended in a 1-1 tie in Delran. Stephen Foley stopped a dozen shots for Holy Cross Prep (4-11-1) while Christian Matamoros and Ethan Beauchemin made four saves apiece for Bordentown (14-3-1).
Buena over Wildwood - Boys soccer recap
Jaden DelValle led with two goals and an assist as Buena won on the road, 4-2, over Wildwood. Ethan Ennis and Matthew Lillia added a goal apiece for Buena (8-5-2), which led 1-0 at halftime. Wildwood is now 6-9. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 12-18, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Sept. 12-18. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Entries show property address followed by selling price and...
Boxing Scene
Anthony Young Set To Collide With Zaragoza in Atlantic City
After a successful promotional debut aboard the Battleship New Jersey, R&B Promotions will make it's Atlantic City debut as favorite son Anthony "Juice" Young takes on Jose Zaragoza in an eight-round welterweight on Saturday, October 29th at The Showboat Hotel. Young of Atlantic City has a record of 23-2 with...
Toms River South over Matawan - Girls soccer recap
Eva Kuri connected before the break as Toms River South won at home, 1-0, over Matawan. Delaine Wilkenson made four saves to receive the shutout for Toms River South (10-4-2). Alexa Scarpinato stopped seven shots for Matawan (5-8-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Late comeback leads Atlantic City over Oakcrest
Atlantic City assured itself of some serious momentum heading into next week’s Group 5 playoffs with a dramatic late-game comeback that will be difficult to top, even in the postseason. Converting twice on a fourth-and-seven plays in the winning drive, visiting Atlantic City capped its comeback with a 20-yard...
Deptford edges Overbrook to earn first division title in almost two decades (PHOTOS)
CJ Carter scored a pair of touchdowns to lead Deptford in a 21-13 win over Overbrook in Pine Hill. The win gave Deptford (4-4) a share of the WJFL-Colonial division title. The Spartans had not won a division title since 2004. The victory also gives the team some hope for a post-season berth, as the team entered the game in 19th place in the South 3 group. The top 16 teams in each public group will qualify for the postseason.
Palmyra ties Maple Shade - Girls soccer recap
Mikayla Mangano scored a pair of goals to help Palmyra battle Maple Shade to a 2-2 tie in Maple Shade. Riayn DiMeo and Julia Ostroff had assists for Palmyra, which is now 14-1-2. Addison Yackel and Hadley Schaal scored and Billie Ormsby recorded an assist for Maple Shade (9-4-3). The...
Girls soccer: Gloucester tops Overbrook for 3rd win in last 4 games
Junior Maya Beringer scored twice while sophomore Meghan Gorman had a goal and two assists as Gloucester dispatched Overbrook 5-1 in Pine Hills. Freshman Alexis Nelson and sophomore Cailyn Plews each scored as well for Gloucester (9-7-1), which won three of its last four matches. Sophomore keeper Callie O’Connor had three saves.
Girls soccer: Kingsway blanks Clearview ahead of sectional playoffs
Juniors Ally Phalines and Maddie Hicks each had a goal to help pace Kingsway to a 2-0 win over Clearview in Woolwich Township. Junior Emma Nguyen chipped in with an assist for Kingsway (8-8), which is seeded sixth in the South Jersey Group 4 NJSIAA Tournament where they will host 11th-seeded Toms River East on Wednesday in the first round.
Buena over Lakewood in OT - Field hockey recap
Payton Ferrari broke a scoreless tie in overtime as she converted a pass from Abby Kollmer to lift Buena to an exciting 1-0 win over Lakewood in Buena. Manya Karpiak made three saves to earn the shutout. Buena has won two in a row after losing its first 13 games...
Woodbury defeats Pennsauken Tech - Girls soccer recap
Ellie Allamby had three goals and one assist to lead Woodbury past Pennsauken Tech 5-2 in Woodbury. Woodbury (9-7) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before each team scored twice in the second half. Dasani Talley-Dorman also tallied a goal and an assist while Ryann Storms made seven saves. Loreny...
New Jersey’s Quietest Route Goes From Salem to Cape May Counties
"This road is sooooo boring!" Sometimes that's a good thing, and sometimes not. If you're looking for excitement and entertainment, this is not your road. If you're looking for quiet and stretches of nothingness, this road is just for you. GetPocket.com is out with a list of "America's Loneliest Roads."...
Bordentown defeats Burlington Township in 2OT - Girls soccer recap
Victoria Wheeler scored twice for Bordentown as it defeated Burlington Township 5-4 in double overtime in Bordentown. Bordentown (6-12) led 1-0 at halftime before Burlington Township (2-15) scored four goals in the second half while the Scotties netted three. Valentina Candelori also had a goal and an assist while Julie Wojcik recorded three assists.
Woodstown over Westampton Tech- Boys soccer recap
Cole Lucas and Kaleb Gerace each scored a goal to lead Woodstown to a 2-0 win over Westampton Tech in Westampton. Ben Stengel made five saves to earn the shutout for Woodstown (5-8-3). Westampton Tech fell to 6-12 with the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Willingboro makes its case for football playoffs, stuns Burlington Township
Derek Bryant waited for the play to develop. Then waited some more. Only then did Willingboro junior running back burst through the hole. In many ways, Bryant’s approach mirrors the approach the Chimeras have taken all season. Willingboro stunned Burlington Township 42-15 in a West Jersey Football League neighborhood battle with playoff implications on the line.
