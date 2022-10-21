ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cleveland19.com

2 in custody after Parma police chase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning police chase Monday ended in a crash in the city’s Central neighborhood. The chase began in Parma and ended around 2 a.m. at E. 38th Street and Stanley Tolliver Avenue. Parma police said two people were taken into custody at the scene,...
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Car crash turns into murder investigation in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A call for an early-morning car crash in Cleveland on Saturday turned into a murder investigation after an 18-year-old man was found shot in the back. Cleveland Fire Department officials arrived at a home in the 2600 block of Woodhill Road after receiving a call regarding a car crash at around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 22, Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department said.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Arraignment for Akron clerk accused of killing innocent customer

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 56-year-old Akron store clerk accused of shooting and killing an innocent customer, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Akron Municipal Court Monday afternoon. <. Gurninder Banvait, 56, is charged with negligent homicide. Her attorney said she has no prior record. Akron police said Banvait...
AKRON, OH
93.1 WZAK

Dirt Bike Riders in Cleveland Fire Shots at Police [Video]

Cleveland police officers were shot at in an encounter with dirt bike riders. Keep scrolling to see the video. Back in August on the West Side of Cleveland (near West 65th), police were attempting to clear a large crowd. During this process, a dirt bike rider crashed his vehicle. When police went to question him, another dirt bike rider circled around all of them on his bike.
CLEVELAND, OH
wglc.net

Man dials wrong number to hire hitman

A business owner in Ohio had to contact authorities recently due to two voicemails the business received. The voicemals were from a 58-year-old man in Cleveland named Desmen Ramsey, who dialed the wrong number, while trying to hire a hitman. The number he called was one digit off from the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Shaker Heights police shoot carjacking suspect near high school

Shaker Heights police shot a carjacking suspect near Shaker Heights High School, which sent the school into a temporary lockdown Oct. 21. At about 3:15 p.m., Shaker Heights police observed a vehicle in the area of Lee Road and Aldersyde Drive that had been reported stolen, according to a news release from the police department.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

How to catch a rapist? Study finds Cleveland, Cuyahoga authorities failed to collect DNA from nearly 15,000 suspects over 7 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio – In early 2012, a 14-year-old girl was raped by a stranger in Cleveland Heights. A rape kit captured a man’s DNA, but no match was found in the Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, a sort of federal clearinghouse for DNA data that helps law enforcement identify suspects and match them with old and new crimes.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Alert for missing 12-year-old Bedford boy missing since Sunday canceled

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) -According to Cuyahoga Emergency Communications System, the alert for missing 12-year-old William Fickes has been canceled after he was located he went missing from his home in Bedford Sunday night. There are no immediate details on the circumstances surrounding where or how he was located. Please call...
BEDFORD, OH
