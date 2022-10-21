Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County CrimeStoppers offer reward to solve murder outside Garfield Heights bar
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police are searching for the person responsible for a 27 year-old man’s death. Ronnie Briggs was killed outside Showcase Bar & Grille on Sept. 25. It’s been one month since the shooting, and still no arrests. “They haven’t been able to...
Bond lowered for ‘murder-for-hire’ suspect
A local man, who police say, tried to hire someone to murder his own son is expected to appear in court Monday morning.
cleveland19.com
Bond set at $50K for Cleveland man charged in murder-for-hire plot against son
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland dad accused of trying to hire someone to kill his son, had his initial appearance in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning. Westlake police arrested Desmen Ramsey, 58, on Oct. 14. Westlake Police Cpt. Gerald Vogel said an employee of a Canterbury...
Youngstown police: Person stopped to pick up shell casings after West Side gunfire
Reports said someone came back to pick up shell casings Saturday afternoon after two cars exchanged gunfire on a West Side street.
cleveland19.com
2 in custody after Parma police chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning police chase Monday ended in a crash in the city’s Central neighborhood. The chase began in Parma and ended around 2 a.m. at E. 38th Street and Stanley Tolliver Avenue. Parma police said two people were taken into custody at the scene,...
cleveland19.com
Car crash turns into murder investigation in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A call for an early-morning car crash in Cleveland on Saturday turned into a murder investigation after an 18-year-old man was found shot in the back. Cleveland Fire Department officials arrived at a home in the 2600 block of Woodhill Road after receiving a call regarding a car crash at around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 22, Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department said.
cleveland19.com
Arraignment for Akron clerk accused of killing innocent customer
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 56-year-old Akron store clerk accused of shooting and killing an innocent customer, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Akron Municipal Court Monday afternoon. <. Gurninder Banvait, 56, is charged with negligent homicide. Her attorney said she has no prior record. Akron police said Banvait...
Triple homicide at Cleveland house party started over drug deal dispute, jury hears
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland man killed three people at a 2019 house party in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood because he was angry that the host wouldn’t let him sell drugs to a woman outside, a jury on Monday heard. Kielonte Harris, 28, tried to sell drugs in the early...
cleveland19.com
US Marshals offer reward for man wanted for trafficking ‘dangerous drugs’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward is now being offered for a fugitive wanted to trafficking “dangerous” drugs in the Cleveland and Euclid areas. U.S. Marshals said Demetrius Jones, 27, is a Black man, about 5′11″ and 157 lbs. Anyone with information on Jones is asked...
cleveland19.com
Trial to begin Tuesday for man accused in the murder of former Cleveland mayor’s grandson
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection is now scheduled to begin Tuesday in the trial for the 30-year-old man accused in connection with the murder of Frank Q. Jackson, former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson. Robert Shepard was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on the charges of...
Dirt Bike Riders in Cleveland Fire Shots at Police [Video]
Cleveland police officers were shot at in an encounter with dirt bike riders. Keep scrolling to see the video. Back in August on the West Side of Cleveland (near West 65th), police were attempting to clear a large crowd. During this process, a dirt bike rider crashed his vehicle. When police went to question him, another dirt bike rider circled around all of them on his bike.
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Akron Saturday
The Akron Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in the city's Highland Square neighborhood Saturday evening.
wglc.net
Man dials wrong number to hire hitman
A business owner in Ohio had to contact authorities recently due to two voicemails the business received. The voicemals were from a 58-year-old man in Cleveland named Desmen Ramsey, who dialed the wrong number, while trying to hire a hitman. The number he called was one digit off from the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Shaker Heights police shoot carjacking suspect near high school
Shaker Heights police shot a carjacking suspect near Shaker Heights High School, which sent the school into a temporary lockdown Oct. 21. At about 3:15 p.m., Shaker Heights police observed a vehicle in the area of Lee Road and Aldersyde Drive that had been reported stolen, according to a news release from the police department.
Cleveland police: 18-year-old dies after being shot in vehicle
An 18-year-old man is dead after being shot while inside a vehicle early Saturday morning, Cleveland police said.
School shooting in St. Louis leaves 3 dead, new details on youth overtaking guards at Indian River, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, October 24, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. We have the latest on a school shooting in St. Louis where 3 people including the shooter have died, along...
How to catch a rapist? Study finds Cleveland, Cuyahoga authorities failed to collect DNA from nearly 15,000 suspects over 7 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In early 2012, a 14-year-old girl was raped by a stranger in Cleveland Heights. A rape kit captured a man’s DNA, but no match was found in the Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, a sort of federal clearinghouse for DNA data that helps law enforcement identify suspects and match them with old and new crimes.
WKYC
Cleveland resident held on $500K bond after accidentally calling Westlake business attempting to set up murder-for-hire plot on son
WESTLAKE, Ohio — A 58-year-old Cleveland man is being held on a $500,000 bond after mistakenly calling a Westlake business attempting to set up a murder-for-hire plot on his son. An unnamed business on Canterbury Road contacted Westlake Police on Thursday, Oct. 13, at around 10:45 p.m. after receiving...
4 charged in arson at former steel mill
Four were charged after an arson investigation for a fire that happened at a former steel mill last week, according to a press release from the Champion Police Department.
cleveland19.com
Alert for missing 12-year-old Bedford boy missing since Sunday canceled
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) -According to Cuyahoga Emergency Communications System, the alert for missing 12-year-old William Fickes has been canceled after he was located he went missing from his home in Bedford Sunday night. There are no immediate details on the circumstances surrounding where or how he was located. Please call...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 3