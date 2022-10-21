ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheWrap

‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Draws 9.3 Million Viewers, Biggest Since ‘Game of Thrones’ Ending

HBO’s “House of the Dragon” finale racked up 9.3 million viewers on Sunday night across all platforms, marking the biggest finale night for an HBO series since “Game of Thrones” ended in 2019. The viewership numbers are based on a combination of Nielsen and first party data, and are all the more impressive in light of the fact that the finale leaked online to torrent sites days before it aired.
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
54K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy