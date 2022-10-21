ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, NJ

Girls Soccer: Central Jersey, Group 2 First Round recaps for Oct. 26

Kaitlyn Connors and Alexandra Lipshutz both scored to help top-seeded Metuchen beat 16th-seeded Monmouth in the first round of the Central Jersey, Group 2 state tournament in Metuchen. With the win, the Bulldogs will play ninth-seeded Wall in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Metuchen (17-4) tallied 18 shots on goal to...
METUCHEN, NJ
Westfield over Gov. Livingston - Field hockey recap

Emily Leary and Lucy Mineo each scored, lifting Westfield to a 2-0 victory over Governor Livingston in Westfield. Katie Walsh and Ella McLane added assists for the Blue Devils, who improved to 9-7-1 on the season. The Highlanders fell to 6-9-2 with the defeat. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Lenape Valley over Kittatinny- Field hockey recap

Lindsay Fehir’s fourth quarter goal proved to be the game-winner in Lenape Valley’s 1-0 win over Kittatinny in Fredon. Abby Coppolella made one save to earn the shutout for Lenape Valley (12-4-1). Sarah VanKirk made six saves and Abby Albert made five saves for Kittatinny (7-11). The N.J....
FREDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 9

It seems like just yesterday that several local teams were headed to Ocean City for the season-opening Battle at the Beach, but playoff football is already upon us. The quest for sectional titles — along with the first true state championships for public schools in New Jersey history — begins in earnest this weekend.
PAULSBORO, NJ
Seneca over Cinnaminson - Girls Soccer recap

Gabby Miller scored a second half goal to lead sixth-seeded Seneca past 11th-seeded Cinnaminson by a score of 1-0 in the first round of the South Group 2 Tournament in Tabernacle. Seneca (12-7) will face off against third-seeded Middle Township in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Maddy Schwartz assisted Miller’s goal,...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
West Deptford over Lower Cape May - Girls soccer recap

Jaci Gismondi and Lexi Varela each scored two goals to lead fourth-seeded West Deptford over 13th-seeded Lower Cape May 7-0 in the first round of the South Group 2 Tournament in West Deptford. West Deptford (12-7) will face either fifth-seeded Cedar Creek or 12th-seeded Barnegat in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
Shepkosky sparks Triton girls soccer in SJG3 opener (PHOTOS)

Her coach calls her “The Pitbull” and, on Wednesday, Triton senior Rebekah Shepkosky demonstrated why. The tenacious, four-year varsity starter showed off her ability to both attack and defend in leading the eighth-seeded Mustangs to a 2-0 victory over No. 9 Timber Creek in the first round of the South Jersey Group 3 Tournament in Runnemede.
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
Bloomfield College is merging with Montclair State. Here’s its new name.

One of New Jersey’s oldest schools of higher education will soon be known as “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.”. Montclair State University and Bloomfield College took a big step Wednesday toward merging in what will be a rare agreement to fold a private college into a public university. The merger announcement came just seven months after Montclair State loaned the 1,300-student college enough money to help it to avoid shutting down.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
No QB changes expected, but Rutgers’ Greg Schiano hypes Gavin Wimsatt’s development in ‘adapted’ offense

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano was non-committal when asked about his starting quarterback for Saturday’s game at Minnesota but offered praise for freshman Gavin Wimsatt and his adjustments to the updated offense being tweaked by interim coordinator Nunzio Campanile. With all three scholarship quarterbacks healthy and available in last week’s...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
