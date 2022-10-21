One dead, another injured after fatal three-car crash in Layton

LAYTON, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A crash involving three cars in Layton shortly before 5:00 p.m. Thursday turned fatal as one man died at the scene.

Layton Police Sgt. Donnelly told ABC4 a 70-year-old man with serious injuries died on the scene despite live saving efforts from Layton Fire & Rescue first responders. A 50-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and third driver was uninjured in the crash.

Police are reportedly investigating the incident but believe the man was driving a truck and exiting an RC park onto Highway 193 near 930 East when he was t-boned by the 50-year-old woman who was driving westbound. Police say the truck spun after being hit and struck the third vehicle involved in the crash.

According to Sgt. Donnelly, all Eastbound lanes are closed and Westbound lanes are down to one lane between Church Street and Fairfield Road while police investigate and clean the area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.