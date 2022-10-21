ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Layton, UT

One dead, another injured after fatal three-car crash in Layton

By Derick Fox
ABC4
ABC4
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E2FW0_0ih6vAs200

LAYTON, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A crash involving three cars in Layton shortly before 5:00 p.m. Thursday turned fatal as one man died at the scene.

Layton Police Sgt. Donnelly told ABC4 a 70-year-old man with serious injuries died on the scene despite live saving efforts from Layton Fire & Rescue first responders. A 50-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and third driver was uninjured in the crash.

Springville man found dead in van, police ask for public help

Police are reportedly investigating the incident but believe the man was driving a truck and exiting an RC park onto Highway 193 near 930 East when he was t-boned by the 50-year-old woman who was driving westbound. Police say the truck spun after being hit and struck the third vehicle involved in the crash.

According to Sgt. Donnelly, all Eastbound lanes are closed and Westbound lanes are down to one lane between Church Street and Fairfield Road while police investigate and clean the area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

1 killed, 1 in custody in Sandy shooting after possible road rage incident

SANDY, Utah — One person was killed in a shooting that happened near Interstate 15 after a possible road rage incident, according to the Sandy Police Department. Officers said the shooting happened at 10640 S. Holiday Park Drive at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. “Road rage isn’t anything that is...
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Investigation underway after shots fired at Hooper residence

HOOPER, Utah — Deputies are investigating after shots were fired at a residence in Hooper early Sunday morning. According to a Monday afternoon press release from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, along with officers from several different agencies, responded to the address at 2:43 a.m. “Upon arrival,...
HOOPER, UT
KSLTV

Police: Suspect wanted robbery, parole violation leads police in slow-speed chase

SALT LAKE CITY — A man fled from police after allegedly stealing from a store and confronting employees on Monday. Jose Benito Guanajuato, 37, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for four felony offenses of failing to respond to officers’ signal to stop, one felony offense of robbery, and a misdemeanor offense of interfering with a peace officer, according to arrest documents.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Semi truck and train collide in Tooele County

TOOELE, Utah — A semi-truck and a Union Pacific train have collided in Tooele County. The crash happened at Canyon Road and Foothill Drive in Lake Point, Utah. KSL TV’s Derek Peterson reported from the scene that a train hit a semi that had stalled on the tracks.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Lehi Fire Truck collision ends in fatal accident

LEHI, Utah — A Lehi Fire Truck traveling westbound on SR-92 collided with a Chevy Spark traveling southbound from the I-15 off-ramp on October 21, around 12:37 p.m. The Utah Department of Public Safety said in a release the collision occurred on SR-92 at the intersection of the I-15 interchange.
LEHI, UT
ABC4

Utah woman charged after fleeing police with daughter in car

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 39-year-old Utah woman has been arrested after reportedly ramming into a patrol car and fleeing at high speeds with her nine-year-old daughter in the back seat. Police say the woman was “arguing and causing a scene” with employees at a fast food restaurant on Saturday, Oct. 22, which prompted […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

One in custody after Salt Lake City stabbing

SALT LAKE CITY — One person has been taken into custody following a stabbing in Salt Lake City. The incident happened near 1200 W. North Temple at approximately 12:33 p.m. Monday. Sgt. Mark Wian with the Salt Lake City Police Department said responding officers found a victim with a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road

PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
OREM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Student athlete from USU Eastern killed in crash on SR-6

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol and Utah State University East have confirmed that an accident Saturday, Oct. 22, killed 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw. The UHP said Lauren Bradshaw was driving a Toyota Corolla eastbound on SR-6 near mile marker 211. For an unknown reason, Bradshaw left the eastbound lane and struck, head on, a Ford-350 pulling a camper in the westbound lane.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy