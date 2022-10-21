Read full article on original website
Field hockey: Red Bank Catholic tops Henry Hudson to win 3 of its last 4 games
Junior Ellie Kopec and senior Amelia Drechsler each scored twice to lift Red Bank Catholic to a 4-1 win over Henry Hudson in Red Bank. Junior Makenna Graham put up three assists for Red Bank Catholic (7-6-1), which won three of its last four games. Senior goalie Bella Hurta made three saves.
Sterling over Paulsboro - Field hockey recap
Capri McKee scored a hat trick to lead Sterling to a 5-2 win over Paulsboro in Somerdale. Tori Martin added two goals and Aajanay Kizee had two assists as Sterling improved to 3-9. Alyssa Sharp had a goal and an assist for Paulsboro (0-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
No. 3 Kingsway defeats No. 9 Clearview - Field hockey recap
Ella Stephenson had three goals and one assist to lead Kingsway, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, past No. 9 Clearview 7-2 in Woolwich Township despite being outshot 19-6. Kingsway (14-2) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before outscoring Clearview 4-2 in the second half to snap the Pioneers’ nine-game winning streak. Colleen Finnan also tallied two goals and one assist while Sabrina McGroarty had one goal and two assists.
Lenape Valley over Pope John- Field hockey recap
Ella Gomez scored twice with an assist to lead Lenape Valley to a 5-1 win over Pope John in Stanhope. Mia Vergano and Katie Giusti each had a goal and an assist for Lenape Valley (11-4-1), which buried all five goals in the first half. Faith Catalano also scored, while Abby Coppolella made five saves in the win.
Buena over Lakewood in OT - Field hockey recap
Payton Ferrari broke a scoreless tie in overtime as she converted a pass from Abby Kollmer to lift Buena to an exciting 1-0 win over Lakewood in Buena. Manya Karpiak made three saves to earn the shutout. Buena has won two in a row after losing its first 13 games...
HS football bracket projections: Find out the unofficial playoff matchups, seeds for 2022
We’re finally talking about the playoffs. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association will release the official high school football playoff brackets Sunday, but here’s an advance look at what we expect you’ll see tomorrow. Please note these pairings and seeds for the public-school sections are UNOFFICIAL....
2022 NJSIAA HS football state tournament brackets
The 2022 New Jersey High School Football state tournament is finally here. In the links below, NJ Advance Media has the seeds, matchups and brackets for the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopedics state football tournament. These brackets, finalized by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Sunday morning, remain...
Watchung Hills over North Warren- Field hockey recap
Madison DiSarno scored a goal with an assist to lead Watchung Hills to a 2-1 win over North Warren in Blairstown. Olivia Risler netted a goal for Watchung Hills (5-9-1), which erased an early deficit with goals in the third and fourth quarters. Riley Fullman made six saves and Julianna O’Sheal made three saves in the win.
Salem over Clayton - Field hockey recap
Autumn Foote and Morgan VanDover each scored a goal as Salem slipped past Clayton 2-0 in Salem. Abby Boggs made six saves to record the shutout to help Salem improve to 10-6-1. Story Mccullough turned away 14 shots for Clayton (4-9-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Cherokee defeats Cherry Hill East - Field hockey recap
Erin St. John tallied a goal and an assist as Cherokee defeated Cherry Hill East 3-0 in Marlton. Cherokee (8-8) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Olivia Nicolucci and Cailyn Taggart also scored while Erin O’Brien earned a two-save shutout.
No. 20 Seneca over No. 16 Shawnee - Field hockey recap
Addison Rivera scored a goal and assisted on another to help Seneca, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeat No. 16 Shawnee 3-1 in Medford. Ava Thomas and Kylee Donegan also scored for Seneca, which extended its winning streak to nine and improved to 11-5. Kelsey Besser made 11...
Pompton Lakes over Wayne Valley - Field hockey recap
Krista Lilienthal, Lacey Fasouletos and Isabel Maher each found the net as Pompton Lakes won on the road, 3-0, over Wayne Valley. Bridget Leahy stopped seven shots to receive the shutout for Pompton Lakes (16-2), which led 3-0 at the game’s midpoint. Wayne Valley is now 9-6-1. The N.J....
Johnson defeats Gov. Livingston - Field hockey recap
Zoey Brown’s second-quarter goal gave Johnson a 1-0 victory over Gov. Livingston in Berkeley Heights. Despite coming in a loss, Emma Capparelli made 17 saves for Gov. Livingston (6-8-2). Grace Warnick recorded an assist for Johnson (10-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
HS Football: Group and conference rankings for Oct. 24
The field for the NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament has been set for the public schools. The playoffs begin this week, while the playoffs for the Non-Public schools begins the following week. Scroll through below to review both the group and conference rankings through Week 8.
No. 11 West Orange defeats Memorial - Boys soccer recap
Mason Bashkoff scored twice as West Orange, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Memorial 4-0 in West Orange, and won seven of its last eight. West Orange (13-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime pulling away in the second half with three more goals. Arthur Rosu tallied one goal and three assists while Justin Scavalla made five saves and Brian Perez had one.
Glen Ridge over Westfield- Field hockey recap
Natalie Shaw scored two goals to lead Glen Ridge to a 3-2 win over Westfield in Glen Ridge. Emily Stapleford added a goal for Glen Ridge (5-9-1), which led, 2-1 after three quarters. Feryal Haider made seven saves in the win. Lucy Mineo netted two goals for Westfield (8-7-1). The...
2022 NJSIAA girls soccer sectional tournament brackets
The 2021 NJSIAA state tournament was seeded on Monday and now the matchups are set. Get a look at all 20 brackets to see who is playing who in the sectional playoffs. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Williamstown defeats Gloucester Tech - Field Hockey
Lucia Ancello scored one goal and had an assist to lead Williamstown over Gloucester Tech 3-0 in Sewell. Kyla Stasium and Mia Foti also scored a goal each for the Braves (8-8). The Braves scored in the first, second, and fourth quarters and picked up their eighth win of the...
Lodi Immaculate defeats Becton - Girls soccer recap
Jacqueline Karcic scored twice to lift Lodi Immaculate over Becton 3-2 in East Rutherford. Tied at two heading into the second half, Karcic scored the deciding goal for Lodi Immaculate (10-6) off an assist from Piper Portacio. Raegan Bossard also had a goal and an assist while Amelia Brueggemeier made 14 saves.
Randolph defeats West Morris - Girls soccer recap
Jojo Denegri scored twice as Randolph defeated West Morris 3-2 in Randolph. The two teams were scoreless going into halftime before Randolph (9-9) broke through with three goals while West Morris (9-6-1) had two. Randolph’s Rylie Van Wingerden netted one while Ally Kuridza made six saves. The N.J. High...
