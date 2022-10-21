Read full article on original website
WBBJ
The annual celebratory Buddy Walk returns
JACKSON, Tenn.–Members of the community gathered together on Saturday to celebrate and bring awareness to the down syndrome community with activities and a 2 lap walk. “This is a yearly event. October, of course, is National Down Syndrome Awareness Month. And every year we have our annual Buddy Walk, when we come out and recognize those individuals with down syndrome, recognize them by giving them a medal and just making a big deal out of them, because they are a big deal and just celebrating them being with their families,” said Dexter Williams, President Down Syndrome Association West TN.
Church of God in Christ is bringing 114th Holy Convocation back to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After more than a decade, the Church of God in Christ is bringing its Holy Convocation back to Memphis for its 114th year. The conference is set for Nov. 8 through 15, 2022, at the COGIC World Headquarters at the historic Mason Temple and the Renasant Convention Center. This year’s theme is “The Challenge We Face.”
WBBJ
Mrs. Rivers Miller Stephenson
Graveside services for Mrs. Rivers Miller Stephenson, 94, were held on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Belleview Cemetery in Bells, TN, with Reverend Susie Riley officiating. Mrs. Stephenson was surrounded by her family when she was peacefully called from her earthly home by her Lord and Savior...
WBBJ
Local organization empowers youth to share their talents
JACKSON, Tenn. — Art is a form of expression and one organization placed a special emphasis on the impact of art through an event called “Jackson’s Artistic Youth.”. The event allowed children of many ages to come and present their chosen art form. “I am so elated...
WBBJ
Festival being held to help West Tennessee’s homeless
JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual local festival is being held for the homeless community. Krewfest is coming up this Saturday, Oct. 29. This will be Krewfest’s third event. There will be many activities for adults and children. It will include trick or treating, a costume contest, food, games, and much more.
WBBJ
Event celebrates the recoveries of past and present
JACKSON, Tenn. –For years they’ve been helping people with recovery and today was the opportunity to recognize current and past members of the program. Aspell Recovery Center is hosting their annual Soberstock, to recognize those who’ve recovered, are recovering and those who support. “We started it in...
actionnews5.com
Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nikki Taylor was emotional on Saturday after she wrapped up her first shift back at the Starbucks on Poplar and Highland. ”Working my first shift today brought tears of joy... I never thought I would cry,” she said. Taylor was one of the seven employees...
WBBJ
Literary event showcases words of art
JACKSON, Tenn.–The Griot Collective brought a new event to Jackson. It’s Black Southern Writers and the American Experiment. The event presented poets, writers, and other artists of the pen to come and share their works of word. The occasion brought many together, and encouraged others to pick up...
WBBJ
West TN foundation introduces its program to Jackson youth
JACKSON, Tenn. –One foundation had their first ever orientation meeting for youth in the Jackson community. The Eric Beasley Foundation Enrichment Program is a six week program that focuses on interpersonal skills, life, leadership and health and wellness. Youth as young as six are apart of the program. The...
WBBJ
Local volunteer firefighters host fun community event
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn.–The Terry Volunteer Fire Department showed their appreciation to the community with a fun event for families. They embraced the spooky season by hosting a trunk or treat. Members of the community donated the candy, while others came and set up with costumes and a smile. “We’re...
WBBJ
Children to able to audition for ‘Peter Pan Jr.’
JACKSON, Tenn. — The chance to be in the Peter Pan story is coming up!. The Ned R. McWherter West Tennessee Cultural Arts Center Children and Teen Theatre say they will be holding auditions in early November for “Peter Pan Jr.,” a musical based on the play by Sir J.M. Barrie.
actionnews5.com
Reality TV star, Memphis native returns home to give back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reality TV star and Memphis native returned home Saturday to give back to her community. You may have seen Mariel Swan on Racing Wives TV show, currently on Austin Dillion’s Life in the Fast Lane, or on the stage during her reign as Miss Teen Tenn. and Miss Tenn.
WBBJ
Tips to help those with dementia get through Halloween
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America has shared tips to everyone have a dementia-Friendly Halloween. “Like with many other traditions, there are adaptations families can make to help their relatives living with dementia have a safe and enjoyable Halloween,” said Jennifer Reeder, LCSW, AFA’s Director of Educational & Social Services. “We encourage caregivers to follow a few quick and easy steps to keep the ‘Happy’ in ‘Happy Halloween’ on October 31.”
‘She likes to play in the hall’: Mystery of the little girl at the Commodore Hotel
A little girl seen on multiple occasions over the years at the Commodore Hotel in Linden, Tennessee remains a mystery. Especially, if you consider, total strangers, years apart, sharing similar encounters with seemingly the same little girl.
Woman known for helping others gets blessing of her own
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Many of us spend enough time at work that our co-workers can become like family members, and nobody knows that better than Trina Johnson and Sandra O’Neal. Trina and Sandra have worked together for a few years at the Home Depot in Wolfchase. “Twenty-six years. I’ve been there for twenty-two. She’s been there […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct 18-24
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: The Lodge at Teton […]
ehstalon.com
The abduction of Eliza Fletcher
What started as a normal Friday morning became a national tragedy when a random attacker abducted Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis kindergarten teacher, on Sept. 2. Fletcher left her house around 4 a.m. that morning for her daily run and proceeded to take her usual route around the University of Memphis. While she was running down Central Avenue around 4:20 a.m., Fletcher’s abductor kidnapped her and forced her into a dark colored vehicle before driving off. A few hours later, Fletcher’s cellphone and a pair of Champion slides were found lying in the street where she was last seen by a resident of the area, both of which they turned over to the police. After Fletcher did not come home from her run, her husband, Richard Fletcher III, reported her missing.
Free drive-thru pet vaccination clinic Saturday at Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pet owners in Memphis can get free vaccinations for their furry best friends at a drive-thru vaccine clinic, if they qualify. Registration is not required, but pet owners must bring proof of government assistance to qualify for the free clinic. 500 vaccines are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Grave mistake: Memphis funeral home buries wrong person in WWII veteran’s plot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee family grieving the death of a World War II veteran was shocked to discover moments before his funeral that someone else was buried in his grave. “There were no technical difficulties. They got another body buried in daddy’s grave,” James Pharr, son of Thomas...
highgroundnews.com
Seven Black-led nonprofits you should know about in the 901
Would you be surprised to learn that there are hundreds of nonprofit organizations (NPOs) here in Memphis? NPOs legally function for the benefit of a particular mission, and not to produce profit or income beyond what it takes to run the organization. And in Memphis, Black leadership is on the rise within the field.
