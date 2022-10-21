A Houston 2-year-old is missing, and police suspect foul play, Radar has learned.Nadia Lee was last seen near her father Jyron Charles Lee's apartment in the 300 block of South Richey Street in Pasadena, Texas at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct. 16. Nadia Lee's mother is dead, and her father is charged with murder.Police are searching for the toddler, though they believe the girl may have been killed. Authorities spent much of Oct. 20 searching for the girl at Memorial Park, which is adjacent to the apartment complex.Officials do not have a complete description of what Nadia was wearing at...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO