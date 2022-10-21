ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Uncle charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 12-year-old nephew

HOUSTON — A 22-year-old man faces charges in the death of his 12-year-old nephew at a northeast Houston home Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Cesar Chavez, 22, is charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of his nephew whose identity has not been released, police said.
KHOU

Man dead after shooting in N Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man is dead after a shooting in north Houston, police said Saturday night. The shooting happened on Jensen Drive, which is between the Hardy Toll Road and I-69. The Houston Police Department first tweeted about the incident at 8:19 p.m. The victim was taken to an...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man found dead in Third Ward, running truck nearby with drugs inside

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a man's death in Houston's Third Ward after his body was found in the road and a running pickup truck with drugs inside. Officers with the Houston Police Department said they were called to reports of gunshots in the area of the 3200 block of Simmons, near Texas Southern University around 12:30 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
RadarOnline

Houston Police Searching For 2-Year-Old Whose Father Is Accused Of Killing Her Mother

A Houston 2-year-old is missing, and police suspect foul play, Radar has learned.Nadia Lee was last seen near her father Jyron Charles Lee's apartment in the 300 block of South Richey Street in Pasadena, Texas at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct. 16. Nadia Lee's mother is dead, and her father is charged with murder.Police are searching for the toddler, though they believe the girl may have been killed. Authorities spent much of Oct. 20 searching for the girl at Memorial Park, which is adjacent to the apartment complex.Officials do not have a complete description of what Nadia was wearing at...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

'Very violent' gang members charged as part of new crime crackdown in Houston, HPD chief says

HOUSTON, Texas — A number of gang members described as "very violent" were taken into federal custody following a round of weekend arrests in Houston. The seven members of the Freemoney gang are accused of robberies, home invasions, drive-by shootings and drug activity. They also tried to recruit others willing to kill or do whatever else might be needed, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy