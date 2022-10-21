Read full article on original website
An uncle has now been charged after fatally shooting his nephew in north Houston late last week. First responders responded to a report of a shooting at 6019 Velma Ln. on Friday, October 21, around 6:25 p.m.
Court documents read that the 22-year-old believed the shotgun was unloaded as he pointed it toward his 12-year-old nephew before it went off.
HOUSTON — A 22-year-old man faces charges in the death of his 12-year-old nephew at a northeast Houston home Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Cesar Chavez, 22, is charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of his nephew whose identity has not been released, police said.
HOUSTON – A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing the mother of his children multiple times over the weekend, according to the Houston Police Department. Robinson Hernandez Cruz, 35, has since been charged with aggravated assault of a family member. On Saturday, Oct. 22, Houston...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A boy was shot and killed by his older brother on Monday at an apartment complex in west Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It happened at the Bear Creek Crossing apartments, which are near Highway 6 and West Little York Road, Gonzalez said.
SkyEye was at the scene where it appeared that the suspect's vehicle hit another car while trying to flee. The suspect's vehicle appeared to be in a ditch.
HOUSTON - Authorities say a teenager was hit by a car Monday morning behind an Aldine ISD high school in north Harris County. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but constable deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 were called to the 12500 block of Ella Blvd behind Benjamin Davis High School.
Deputies made the callout to find Moises Huerta after shots were fired in front of his 11-year-old daughter.
ALIEF, Texas - Authorities say a man in Alief died overnight Saturday after allegedly visiting a girlfriend (or possibly ex-girlfriend) when a fight broke out. It happened a little before 1 a.m. in the 11800 block of Spring Grove Dr. in southwest Houston when investigators were called for a shooting.
HPD said there is a possibility it was a road rage incident, but it appears both vehicles came out of an apartment complex, so something else could have sparked the shooting.
HOUSTON — A man is dead after a shooting in north Houston, police said Saturday night. The shooting happened on Jensen Drive, which is between the Hardy Toll Road and I-69. The Houston Police Department first tweeted about the incident at 8:19 p.m. The victim was taken to an...
HOUSTON – U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery joined leaders from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies Monday to announce recent arrests targeting violent crime in the Houston area. Lowery announced the arrests of seven “violent criminals” who are believed to be associated or members of the Freemoney gang,...
The woman was in her living room watching television before the shooter fired at least five to six times inside her home, Houston police said.
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a man's death in Houston's Third Ward after his body was found in the road and a running pickup truck with drugs inside. Officers with the Houston Police Department said they were called to reports of gunshots in the area of the 3200 block of Simmons, near Texas Southern University around 12:30 a.m.
A Houston 2-year-old is missing, and police suspect foul play, Radar has learned.Nadia Lee was last seen near her father Jyron Charles Lee's apartment in the 300 block of South Richey Street in Pasadena, Texas at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct. 16. Nadia Lee's mother is dead, and her father is charged with murder.Police are searching for the toddler, though they believe the girl may have been killed. Authorities spent much of Oct. 20 searching for the girl at Memorial Park, which is adjacent to the apartment complex.Officials do not have a complete description of what Nadia was wearing at...
HOUSTON, Texas — A number of gang members described as "very violent" were taken into federal custody following a round of weekend arrests in Houston. The seven members of the Freemoney gang are accused of robberies, home invasions, drive-by shootings and drug activity. They also tried to recruit others willing to kill or do whatever else might be needed, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
HOUSTON - Officials say 1 person was hospitalized after a 5-vehicle accident Saturday evening caused by a Sling Shot driver going the wrong way in northwest Harris County. Investigators say around 8:30 p.m. deputies were called to the scene of the crash in the 13000 block of FM 529. Preliminary...
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted the details involving a family's welfare check at a relative's home that turned grim.
HOUSTON — Both sides have rested in the capital murder re-trial of Antonio 'AJ' Armstrong. He was 16 when prosecutors say he shot his parents, Antonio and Dawn Armstrong, while they slept in their home in 2016. The first trial ended with a hung jury in 2019. Friday, we...
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are still searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed another man earlier this month. Police said Eddie Lanier III was shot and killed inside his vehicle on Oct. 9 at 9:47 p.m. in the 12800 block of Dunlap in southwest Houston.
