ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

How the Orioles struck waiver gold last November

The last time left-hander Cionel Perez was tagged on a post at MLBTR was 11 months ago, when the Orioles announced they’d claimed him off waivers from the Reds. Ditto righty Bryan Baker, whom the Orioles claimed from the Blue Jays two weeks prior. They were the definition of innocuous offseason moves at the time: a last-place team claiming a pair of little-known relievers who’d been waived by non-playoff clubs performing garden-variety 40-man roster maintenance. The moves were met with the expected cynicism associated with waiver claims of this ilk.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers expected to pursue Aaron Judge and move Mookie Betts to 2B?

The Dodgers are annually mentioned as possible suitors for the best players available on the open market, and they’re likely to be in the mix for the upcoming offseason’s #1 free agent. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that L.A. could make a run at Aaron Judge, which he suggests could be tied to a willingness to move star right fielder Mookie Betts to second base more regularly to accommodate Judge.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees' Nestor Cortes leaves ALCS Game 4 due to groin injury

Yankees starter Nestor Cortes was removed from Game 4 of the ALCS after two-plus innings of work due to what the team described as a left groin injury. Cortes allowed only a single and a walk in his first two frames, but walked his first two batters of the third inning and then allowed a three-run homer to Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena. Cortes was replaced by Wandy Peralta after the Pena home run.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners could be in position to deal from starting pitching depth

Going into next year, the Mariners have considerable depth in their rotation. Luis Castillo and Robbie Ray are locked in for the foreseeable future on nine-figure contracts, while both Logan Gilbert and George Kirby proved this season that they fit right in as capable starters who can take the ball in the playoffs. One might expect Chris Flexen, coming off a solid season at the back of Seattle’s rotation that saw him vest an $8M option for the 2023 season, to bring up the rear.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Marlins’ managerial finalist includes Rays Matt Quatraro, Astros Joe Espada, Cardinals Skip Schumaker

The Marlins are continuing to narrow the field in their search for manager Don Mattingly’s successor and have deemed a handful of names to be finalists in their search. Per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro and Astros bench coach Joe Espada are among a “small field” of finalists in Miami. Jon Heyman of the New York Post adds Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker to the list of finalists.
MIAMI, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Marlins interview Astros exec Oz Ocampo for assistant GM position

The Miami Marlins have interviewed Astros executive Oz Ocampo for an assistant general manager position reports Jon Morosi of MLBNetwork. With Derek Jeter’s surprise departure as the Marlins’ CEO back in February and manager Don Mattingly’s announcement that he would not be returning to the Marlins for the 2023 season, general manager Kim Ng has been tasked with both rebuilding the Marlins’ organization and roster. Miami currently has two other assistant GMs, Daniel Greenlee, who joined the organization in 2017, and Brian Chattin, who has been with the organization for over a decade.
MIAMI, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Guardians have some tough middle infield decisions to make

Two months ago, I wrote about Andres Gimenez’s 2022 breakout and how it was a critical factor in propelling the Guardians toward what would eventually be their first division title since 2018. Gimenez finished strong following that Aug. 30 writing, going on to bat .282/.387/.385 in his final 137 plate appearances.
MLB Trade Rumors

Tommy Hunter wants to keep pitching, open to return to Mets

Veteran reliever Tommy Hunter is keen to keep playing, and he is interested in a return to the Mets, according to Tim Healey of Newsday. “I love the game. I loved it here. We’ll see what happens. I think I’m still decently good at the game. And there’s an argument to keep going. My kids love it. As long as they say I can play, then I’m going to keep playing,” Hunter said.
QUEENS, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Jose Quintana’s resurgence sets up intriguing trip to free agency

When the Pirates inked veteran starter Jose Quintana to a one-year, $2M deal last November, it generated little fanfare. After a couple of rough seasons, Quintana was no longer viewed as a reliable starting option and expectations on the 33-year-old were minimal. However, the Pirates’ modest bet on Quintana paid off handsomely, as the southpaw will go down as one of the better free agent signings of the 2021-22 offseason.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
866K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy