HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Four people are in jail in Houston County following a drive-by shooting and a chase involving a Warner Robins Police Officer. In a post on Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says they were dispatched to a Peachtree Circle address around 12:30 p.m. Monday. Investigators believe a home there was the target of a drive-by shooting. Officers saw the suspects driving away from the house, so they chased after them. The vehicle the suspects were in eventually collided with the officer's police car on Woodland Drive, less than three miles from where the shooting happened.

WARNER ROBINS, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO