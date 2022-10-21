Read full article on original website
Related
WTVM
Homicide investigation underway after body found in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in the area between Opelika Road and Copeland Road in Phenix City, police say. According to Phenix City police, on Saturday, Oct. 22, officers discovered the body of 41-year-old Rachael Marie Mixson on the side of Cutrate Road.
Police trying to identify female killed by truck on I-85
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Coroner and Opelika police need your help identifying a female pedestrian killed early Saturday morning along Interstate 85. On October 22 at approximately 2:35 a.m., Opelika Dispatch received a call regarding a traffic crash on I-85 South involving a pedestrian. Officers located a female victim who had been […]
WTVM
Opelika police seeking identity of victim in deadly 18-wheeler incident
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a pedestrian hit and killed on I-85 South on Saturday morning, Oct. 22. When officers arrived at the accident scene, they found a female victim struck by an 18-wheeler near mile marker 68. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy, girl traveling in pickup truck
DAWSON, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding two teenage kids. According to the Dawson Police Department, 13-year-old Xavian Jackson and 13-year-old Anilah Kitchens were reported missing several days ago. Xavian was last seen the night of October 21....
wgxa.tv
Police: Four arrested in Warner Robins after suspected drive-by shooting
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Four people are in jail in Houston County following a drive-by shooting and a chase involving a Warner Robins Police Officer. In a post on Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says they were dispatched to a Peachtree Circle address around 12:30 p.m. Monday. Investigators believe a home there was the target of a drive-by shooting. Officers saw the suspects driving away from the house, so they chased after them. The vehicle the suspects were in eventually collided with the officer's police car on Woodland Drive, less than three miles from where the shooting happened.
CPD investigating deadly Cantrell Drive shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, Joseph Patrick Kelly, age 30, was found on the front porch of his Cantrell Drive home late Saturday night, having been shot. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced Kelly dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional, at 11:39 p.m. Bryan […]
Michigan man arrested in Georgia shooting that injured 4
CORDELE, Ga. (AP) — A Michigan man shot four people at a Georgia restaurant on Saturday night, police told news outlets.Bryant Lamar Collins, 42, opened fire at the 16 East Bar and Grill around 10:30 p.m., according to Cordele Police. Of the four victims taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, one person has been released.The Cordele Police Department said the uncooperative shooter had to be identified by his fingerprints, and that authorities are "still working to find a motive to this senseless act of violence."Crisp County Deputies and the Georgia State Patrol also responded to the shooting.
One killed, one injured in double shooting on Delray Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Delray Drive on Sunday. According to police, one person was killed and another injured in the shooting. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified 19-year-old Marquavious Dozier as the individual who was killed. A condition for the second individual is […]
Sheriff’s Office: Inmate who died in Lee County Jail identified as stand-off suspect
The Lee County Sheriff's Office released the name of an inmate who died after being found unresponsive in a Lee County jail cell on Oct 12.
Columbus Police: Delray Drive shooting leaves 14-year-old in critical condition
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is providing new information on the Delray Drive shooting that killed one teenager and left another in critical condition. Columbus Police responded to the shooting on Oct. 23, to find 19-year-old Marqueyvius Dozier in his yard, suffering from gunshot wounds. Dozier was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s […]
WALB 10
4 injured in Cordele Saturday night shooting
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Four people are left injured from a Saturday night shooting that happened at 16 East Restaurant, according to Cordele Police Department. On Oct. 22, at approximately 10:30 p.m., police were called to a shooting at the restaurant. Police said they arrived at a chaotic scene with...
Man opens fire at restaurant in Cordele, 4 shot
CORDELE, Ga. — A man opened fire on in a restaurant Saturday night wounding four people, according to Cordele Police. They say it happened around 10:30 p.m. at the 16 East Bar and Grill. Four total gunshot wound victims were taken to Crisp Regional Hospital, and three remain in...
Columbus: Woman in hospital after house fire on 44th Street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus house fire on 44th Street left one woman hospitalized, according to Fire Marshall and Division Chief of Columbus Fire & EMS John Shull. Officials arrived to the scene at around 3:45 p.m. Upon arrival, the door was breached, and a woman inside was pulled out. The woman was transported […]
Columbus Police Department’s ‘crime suppression detail’ results in multiple arrests and charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a Muscogee County “crime suppression operation.” The 3-day detail resulted in the following: 656+ contacts with people 48 arrests (10 released with a summons to appear in court) 99 criminal charges (10 felonies / 89 misdemeanors) 38 criminal arrest warrants served 27 […]
Couple charged with murder in shooting death of Albany man
ALBANY — Albany police have made two arrests in the Oct. 14 murder of Jessie Gregory, an Albany Police Department news release said. Latasha Kim Riggins-Santiago, 43, and Alec Lee Wilson, 60, who had been identified as suspects in the shooting that left Gregory dead, were interviewed and later charged by APD with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, and possession of tools during the commission of a crime.
WTVM
Attorney General’s Office weighs in on 2021 gang-related murder
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Attorney General’s Office responded to the indictments of five alleged gang members reportedly connected to the dangerous Los Angeles street gang, Crips. The crew faces more charges after evidence was presented to a grand jury in Muscogee County. “Based on the information we collected...
WTVM
Forever Aniah: Remembering Aniah Blanchard 3 years later
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunday, October 23 marked three years since the death of Homewood, Alabama native, Aniah Blanchard. In Auburn, there was a vigil honoring the life and memory of Aniah in the same town she was kidnapped in. In 2019, Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from a gas station...
WTVM
Columbus’ first “Loving Thy Neighbor” event in Oakland Park
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There has been a decrease in recent crime numbers across the city of Columbus and now events like “Loving Thy Neighbor” hosted by RCG Media LLC, the Mayor’s Commission on Health, Columbus Police Department and Muscogee County Sheriff’s office are making efforts to help those numbers stay on the decline.
Five alleged gang members indicted in connection to murder of Columbus man in June 2021
Five alleged gang members operating in the Muscogee County area have been indicted on dozens of charges by the Georgia Attorney General's Office in connection to the shooting of a Columbus man in June 2021.
WTVM
Hearing rescheduled for Columbus mother accused of killing infant
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman charged in the death of her 3-month-old was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 20 for a bond hearing. 27-year-old Tanyankia Roberts is charged with the March 2021 death of her infant son, Jamier Roberts. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says an...
Comments / 0