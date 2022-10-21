Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
Crews clear crash on I-26W
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have cleared a Sunday night crash on I-26 westbound. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened at exit 215 and is currently shutting down two left lanes. It was reported just before 11 p.m. and does involve injuries, according to troopers in...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man Monday morning. Sgt. Craig DuBose says officers were called to 14 Allway St. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found Tywone Thomas, 20, with a gunshot wound...
Shooting kills 2 in Hampton County on Saturday
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A shooting killed two people in Hampton County on Saturday. The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the shooting happened on Bryant Road in Garnett while a large gathering was happening. Jashown Figueroa, 19, and Tyrone Bryant, 52, were killed in the shooting. Deputies recovered shell casings and guns at […]
live5news.com
No arrests made in early morning Charleston homicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Monday morning shooting. Sgt. Craig DuBose says officers were called to 14 Allway St. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found a person with a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot....
Semi-truck destroyed in fire on I-95
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A semi-truck carrying a load of apples caught fire and was destroyed on I-95, Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said. Fire-rescue officials said a 911 call reporting a disabled truck was received just before 2:30 p.m. Units responding to the report saw a column of smoke from miles away. A Kenworth […]
live5news.com
Police investigating deadly N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a shooting Sunday afternoon left one person dead. Police responded to the corner of Spruill Avenue and Arbutus Avenue at 5:10 p.m. Officers arrived and found a male victim of an unknown age “with an injury consistent to a...
live5news.com
Tip leads police to arrest of suspect in deadly December shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have arrested the suspect in a shooting that left two people dead in December. Rashiean Richmond Washington, 26, was arrested Monday afternoon on two counts of murder, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and one county of second-degree arson, deputies say.
Charleston, South Carolina deputies seeking information on 2010 murder
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help solving a 12-year-old murder case. On Oct. 23, 2010, Chad Montez Brown was found shot at a private party on Belgrade Avenue. Deputies responded to reports of gunshots at a party at Pythian Castle Hall in Charleston. Two victims […]
wtoc.com
House fire ruled suspicious in Beaufort Co.
BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - A house fire has been ruled suspicious in Beaufort County, according to the Burton Fire District. Officials say emergency crews responded to a house fire on Pinewood Circle a little after 11:30 p.m. Friday. Firefighters found the home empty and no injures were reported. This...
live5news.com
Teen arrested in deadly N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a teen has been arrested in connection to a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one person dead. A 16-year-old girl was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Deputy Chief Ken Hagge. The girl was being held in the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center.
wtoc.com
15-year-old killed in weekend shooting at Port Wentworth apartment complex
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Port Wentworth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning. Police received a call for shots fired at the Wood Meadow Apartments just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers on scene found 15-year-old Benjamin Overton laying on the...
WTGS
Coast Guard rescues man after his plane crashed into marsh in Savannah area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WTGS) — A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew rescued a man Saturday evening, after his plane crashed into the marsh next to the Medway River in Savannah. According to officials, a Federal Aviation Administration air controller notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 6:24...
Deputies investigating deadly late-night shooting in Summerville
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County sheriff’s deputies said a man is dead after a shooting that happened Thursday night. The shooting happened just before midnight in the area of Roberta Drive in Summerville, according to a release. Deputies say they found a victim being administered CPR by people on the scene. Dorchester County […]
WMBF
Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been almost three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was reported missing from his Chatham County home. Police say Quinton’s mother, Leilani Simon, is the only suspect in his disappearance and death - though no charges have been filed. Police and FBI agents are actively searching a Chatham County landfill for Quinton’s remains.
live5news.com
Authorities investigating reports of gunshots in North Charleston
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - There was a large police presence at an apartment complex in North Charleston Friday night. Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office were on scene of a reported shooting at the Archdale Forest Apartments. Neighbors say they heard several shots fired earlier in the...
live5news.com
Crews clear disabled vehicle on the Ravenel bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a disabled vehicle has been cleared from the Ravenel bridge Saturday afternoon. The vehicle was stopped on the road and closed two US 17 southbound lanes by the Coleman Boulevard exit. The incident was reported at 5:01 p.m. and...
wtoc.com
Three people arrested outside missing Chatham County toddler’s home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police say they arrested three people outside of the home of missing 1-year-old Quinton Simon. Police say they were called out twice Friday night to Buckhalter Road for complaints of people being disorderly. Three people were blocking the driveway of the toddler’s home, preventing people from being able to leave, according to officers.
WJCL
A Traffic Advisory Alert has been issued for U.S. Highway 17A in Beaufort and Hampton Counties
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — VIDEO ATTACHED ABOVE: Your certified most accurate weekend weather forecast. A traffic advisory has been issued for U.S. Highway 17A in Beaufort and Hampton Counties. U.S. Hwy 17A is closed from Pocotaligo Road in Hampton County to Castle Hall Road in Beaufort County. Emergency Services...
live5news.com
Police investigate armed robbery at Johns Island business
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police responded late Friday night to a report of an armed robbery Friday night at a store. Charleston Police were called to La Tienda in a shopping center at the intersection of Bohicket Road and Maybank Highway. Officers say several people entered the business...
WLOS.com
Investigators to pause landfill search for Chatham Co. toddler's remains until Monday
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Police Department and FBI landfill search teams looking for Quinton Simon say they have sorted through tons of garbage over the last four days. The department said Friday that this is a grueling part of their investigation that can only be...
Comments / 0