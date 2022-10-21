ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why did Chip Kelly leave Oregon? A timeline of coaching stints from NFL to UCLA

Saturday's Pac-12 meeting No. 9 UCLA and No. 10 Oregon will mark a reunion of sorts for Bruins coach Chip Kelly. The fifth-year UCLA coach is making just his third return to Eugene, Ore., since he left the Ducks' program to coach in the NFL following the 2012 college football season. His decision followed a two-year stint as the team's offensive coordinator, followed by a four-year stint as head coach — a period widely considered the greatest stretch in program history.
What channel is Cowboys vs. Lions on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 7 game

Dan Campbell said after the Lions' Week 5 loss to the Patriots that he believed his team hit "rock bottom," a statement that will be put to the test on Sunday. The Cowboys could represent an even greater challenge for Detroit, with Dak Prescott on track to return from a thumb injury that cost him five games. Powered by a dominant defense, Dallas went 4-1 in his absence and could quickly morph into one of the NFL's most complete teams if Prescott's return jumpstarts the offense.
NFL schedule Week 7: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today

Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season is here and the league is back with some quality matchups on hand for this weekend. The action begins on Thursday with the Cardinals hosting the Saints in an NFC clash. Week 7 marks the return of DeAndre Hopkins, who was suspended the first six games of the season after a failed drug test. With the return of Hopkins, Kyler Murray will have two new faces to throw to, as the team also acquired Robbie Anderson from the Panthers this week.
Mike Williams injury update: Chargers WR leaves game vs. Seahawks with lower-leg injury

Sunday was a day filled with disappointment for the Chargers. Not only did Los Angeles get blown away by the Seahawks, they also lost perhaps their most dangerous receiving threat, wideout Mike Williams. Deep in the fourth quarter, with the Seahawks' lead seemingly insurmountable, Williams snagged a Justin Herbert pass...
Seahawks' Geno Smith explains how his 7-year path back to starting job prepared him for success: 'I know I’m better for all those years'

When Pete Carroll made the decision to roll with Geno Smith as his starting quarterback, it was met with near-unanimous ridicule. Many wondered how an NFL coach could entrust the season to a quarterback who has started just five games since 2015, let alone one with a 13-21 record. And why wouldn't they pursue another quarterback via trade, like Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield?
Who did Lee Corso pick? Looking at 'College GameDay' headgear for Week 8

Lee Corso will continue to put his perfect record on the line as "College GameDay" visits Eugene, Ore, for the top-10 Pac-12 meeting between Oregon and UCLA. No. 9 UCLA (6-0) enters this game as the last remaining unbeaten team in the Pac-12, and therefore the conference's best bet to make the College Football Playoff. No. 10 Oregon (5-1) also has an outside shot, but the Ducks' 49-3 loss to Georgia in the beginning of the season looms large.
Manningcast guest list Week 7: Here's who will join Peyton, Eli Manning on 'Monday Night Football'

The Manningcast is returning to the air for the first time since Week 4, and the Manning brothers are in for a doozy of a matchup in this one. The Patriots are set to face the Bears in a matchup during which Bill Belichick can officially become the NFL's second-winningest coach in history. So, while the matchup may not be the most exciting on paper, it is one that could prove historic.
DraftKings Picks Week 8: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments

The Week 8 NFL DFS main slate features plenty of solid matchups despite being without the Chargers, Chiefs, Bucs, Ravens, Jaguars, Broncos, Packers, Bills, Browns, and Bengals. We were still able to put together a solid DraftKings lineup that features several value sleepers and a couple of rookies who will play big roles for their respective teams.
Brian Daboll says Giants' win over Jaguars 'shouldn't have come down to' tackle at 1

The Giants have played in plenty of close games to start the season, but none were closer than their Week 7 victory over the Jaguars. New York's 23-17 win Sunday was decided by a single yard. The Jaguars were about to complete at least a game-tying touchdown drive when Christian Kirk's forward progress was stopped by Fabian Moreau and Xavier McKinney at the Giants' 1 with about three seconds left.
Best Fantasy Week 8 Waiver Pickups: Gus Edwards, D'Onta Foreman, Isiah Pacheco shine in new roles

It's rare to have this many RBs among the top Week 8 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds who aren't there because of in-game injuries, but clearly, the 2022 season isn't a normal season. Past injuries, a huge trade, surprise benching, and confusing committees have pushed Gus Edwards, Isiah Pacheco, Chuba Hubbard, D'Onta Foreman, and Lativius Murray into prominent roles, and you can expect the waiver claims and FAAB bids to be flying this week as owners try to acquire these RBs.
