LOUDONVILLE — From the opening possession, you could feel this was going to be a battle between two evenly matched girls soccer teams. With 14-3 Rootstown taking on 10-6-1 Loudonville in a Division III, Region 9 district semifinal, the game was just as good as advertised. Two first-half goals were all that was needed...

LOUDONVILLE, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO