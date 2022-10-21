Read full article on original website
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
In-N-Out Customer’s Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok BaffledLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Lou Williams' Response About His Two Wives Becomes Viral: "I Sure Did, But It Wasn't These Two."
Lou Williams roasted a troll who tried making fun of him having 2 wives by sharing a picture of some other women with Williams.
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Injury Diagnosis Announced
The New Orleans Pelicans have given an update on Zion Williamson after he got injured on Sunday night against the Utah Jazz.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
blavity.com
Podcaster Reveals New Details About How LeBron James Allegedly Cheats On His Wife Savannah
On the court, LeBron James is a 4× NBA champion and undeniably one of the best at the game of basketball. Off the court, James is touted as an amazing father of three and a devoted husband to his wife of nine years, Savannah James. However, according to podcast host Sofia Franklyn, the billion dollar baller may not be as committed to his marriage as he portrays.
Photo Of 7-Foot-6 High School Prospect Going Viral
High school basketball prospect Olivier Rioux has a bit of a height advantage over his opposition. Chicago Bulls play-by-play announcer Chuck Swirsky posted a photo of him standing next to Rioux, who towers over him in flip-flops. The 16-year-old Canadian, who plays for IMG Academy in Florida, is a resounding 7'6" tall.
Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Bet Charles Barkley $10,000 That He Couldn't Spell "Spectacular", But Chuck Surprisingly Nailed It
Shaquille O'Neal hilariously bet $10,000 that Charles Barkley wouldn't be able to spell "spectacular", but Barkley ended up nailing it.
Magic Johnson Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Thought He Would Hold The All-Time Scoring Record Forever
Magic Johnson stated that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar probably thought he would hold the all-time scoring record in the NBA forever.
In Style
Kendall Jenner's Courtside Look Was a Subtle Nod to Boyfriend Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner is the definition of a supportive girlfriend, so courtside appearances in Devin Booker's team colors are just a part of the job. And on Sunday night, the model attended the athlete's basketball game dressed accordingly with Caitlyn Jenner by her side. For the Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
See Devin Booker's Slam Dunk Comment on Kendall Jenner's Family Photo
Watch: Kendall Jenner's Beau Devin Booker Drops Flirty Emoji on Pic. The search for Devin Booker's favorite teammate is over. On Oct. 19, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and shared a family photo with her sisters and mom Kris Jenner. While the post was intended to promote a new episode of The Kardashians, it quickly became proof that Devin and girlfriend Kendall Jenner are stronger than ever.
Magic Johnson Says Luke Walton Was The Reason He Left The Los Angeles Lakers
Not being able to fire Luke Walton cause Magic Johnson to leave the Lakers.
Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends”
She’s at it again, folks. Larsa Pippen is sparking romance rumors with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. Earlier this month, the two were seen at a restaurant on what looked like a double date. The internet started speculating that the two might be an item, but “inside sources” claimed they were just friends. If that’s […] The post Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson offers blunt advice to Russell Westbrook
Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Vanessa Bryant Parties With Daughter Natalia At USC Family Weekend: Cute Photos & Video
Vanessa Bryant, 40, and her daughter, Natalia, 19, are total mother-and-daughter goals! The businesswoman and brunette beauty took to Instagram on Oct. 9 to share that she was partying with her daughter at USC Parents Weekend. Vanessa captioned the adorable selfie, “1 Sorority and 3 Frats later….. Fight On @usc.fb @nataliabryant #ParentsWeekend.”
"That guy abused me." Shaquille O'Neal recalls being cut from the high school team as a freshman
Shaquille O'Neal shares how he got cut from the high school basketball team when his family lived in Germany
NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks Have Engaged In Trade Talks For Jae Crowder
Milwaukee Bucks have started trade talks with Phoenix Suns, as they aspire to land Jae Crowder.
Steph Curry's Absurd Crossover In Kings-Warriors Game
Steph Curry had a fantastic crossover in Sunday night's game between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Kendrick Perkins Sends A Big Warning To Russell Westbrook: "If He Don't Be Careful, He Will Find Himself Out Of The League Come Next Year."
Kendrick Perkins warns Russell Westbrook about the scenario where he's out of the league next year.
