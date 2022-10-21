ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheatland, CA

Wheatland, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 5 days ago

The Bear River High School football team will have a game with Wheatland High School on October 20, 2022, 19:30:00.

Bear River High School
Wheatland High School
October 20, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento City Unified School District employee arrested for teen missing for nearly 2 years

SACRAMENTO -- A Sacramento City Unified School District employee has been arrested in connection to a Rancho Cordova teen that was missing for almost two years.According to the SCUSD, on Oct. 20, Rancho Cordova Police arrested 61-year-old Holga Olivares in connection to a teen that was reported missing on Jun. 9, 2020.Olivares is an employee at Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School.The teen, who was 15 at the time he was reported missing, went missing from his Rancho Cordova home on Jun. 20. An extensive search was conducted, but police could not locate him.On Mar. 11, 2022, almost two years later,...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
Record-Courier

Early morning break-ins result in arrest

A rash of early Saturday morning commercial burglaries resulted in a Sacramento man being detained after a vehicle matching the description of that involved was found behind the former Carson Valley Chevrolet building. Andrey Yakimov, 34, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. on a Nevada State Police contempt warrant...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
ABC10

High speed chase ends with crash into 2 Sacramento homes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A high speed chase ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed into two homes and got stuck, Saturday afternoon. Officials began pursuing a vehicle traveling Northbound Highway 99 near Calvine Road that matched the description of a felony want vehicle driving on the highway, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officials say the driver of the vehicle had at least one felony warrant.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP investigating fatal crash near Yuba City

YUBA SUTTER -- California High Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Oct. 22.Yuba Sutter CHP has not released many details, but they say the crash happened on October 22 at 1:08 a.m. The driver at fault was arrested for felony DUI.We will update this story as more details are made available. 
YUBA CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Sacramento City Unified employee arrested after missing Rancho Cordova teen returns home

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The resurfacing of a missing Rancho Cordova teen led to the arrest of an employee with the Sacramento City Unified School District, the sheriff’s office said.  On June 9, 2020, 15-year-old Michael Ramirez was reported missing and never found. But earlier this year, on March 11, Ramirez “inexplicably returned home,” […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Occupants safely escape early Saturday house fire in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- Firefighters battled an early morning house fire Saturday in South Sacramento.Sacramento Metro Firefighters were dispatched to the 6900 block of Mirador Way just after 5 a.m. They arrived to heavy fire from the backside of a home with flames threatening an adjacent home.The fire was started in the backyard in the outdoor kitchen area, according to firefighters.No injuries were reported. The occupants were awakened by their smoke detectors were able to get out of the house safely.  The incident is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Traffic stop leads to heavy police presence near apartment complex

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, when attempting a traffic stop in the area of Shoal Court, a vehicle fled from police into a nearby complex, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said that officers have established a perimeter in the area and the SWAT team will be arriving to help search the perimeter. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

PG&E: Power shutoffs likely in NorCal due to wind, dry conditions

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — PG&E said public safety power shutoffs are likely starting Friday and continuing through Sunday in some Northern California counties as wind and dry conditions raise the risk of wildfires. Some residents in parts of Butte, Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama and Yolo counties should be prepared to […]
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

One person killed, 3 injured in Rocklin three car collision

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — One person has died following a three-car collision in Rocklin on Wednesday, according to the Rocklin Police Department. The collision occurred around 8:45 a.m. at Whitney Ranch Parkway and University Avenue, according to police. Police said one person died while being taken to the hospital. Three others involved in the collision, […]
ROCKLIN, CA
kptv.com

Semi-truck driver dies in fiery crash on I-5 near Brownsville

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver died Wednesday afternoon after colliding with another semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Linn County, according to Oregon State Police. The crash happened at about 2:10 p.m. on the interstate near milepost 219. OSP said a freightliner was stopped in the slow lane...
LINN COUNTY, OR
CBS Sacramento

Road closures in place after driver flees traffic stop in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Multiple people have been taken into custody after feeling a traffic stop and getting into a standoff with Sacramento Police.According to police, at roughly 4:45 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Shoal Court.Everyone in the vehicle fled the traffic stop and entered a residential complex, leading officers to establish a perimeter. Police said the occupants of the vehicle might have been armed with a firearm when they ran from the scene."Doesn't really make me feel too safe in this area. I've grown up here since I was 12, and I'm starting to feel less and less safe as the years go on," said a neighbor.Sacramento Police say they do not have enough information to confirm or deny if this is connected to an East Sacramento shooting, that happened in the afternoon.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Motorcyclist in his 70s injured in a crash with a big rig, CHP says

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a man in his 70s that was driving a motorcycle was seriously injured in a crash Thursday morning.  According to the CHP’s North Sacramento office, the motorcyclist was driving east on Antelope Road near a big rig around 10:45 a.m. Both vehicles then turned onto southbound […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy