Wheatland, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

SACRAMENTO -- A Sacramento City Unified School District employee has been arrested in connection to a Rancho Cordova teen that was missing for almost two years.According to the SCUSD, on Oct. 20, Rancho Cordova Police arrested 61-year-old Holga Olivares in connection to a teen that was reported missing on Jun. 9, 2020.Olivares is an employee at Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School.The teen, who was 15 at the time he was reported missing, went missing from his Rancho Cordova home on Jun. 20. An extensive search was conducted, but police could not locate him.On Mar. 11, 2022, almost two years later,...
