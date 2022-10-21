Wheatland, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

SACRAMENTO — Multiple people have been taken into custody after feeling a traffic stop and getting into a standoff with Sacramento Police.According to police, at roughly 4:45 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Shoal Court.Everyone in the vehicle fled the traffic stop and entered a residential complex, leading officers to establish a perimeter. Police said the occupants of the vehicle might have been armed with a firearm when they ran from the scene."Doesn't really make me feel too safe in this area. I've grown up here since I was 12, and I'm starting to feel less and less safe as the years go on," said a neighbor.Sacramento Police say they do not have enough information to confirm or deny if this is connected to an East Sacramento shooting, that happened in the afternoon.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO