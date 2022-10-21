Read full article on original website
Nick Langworth endorsed by former President Trump
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — And as we get closer to election day, more candidates are receiving endorsements. Former President Donald Trump is throwing his support behind congressional candidate Nick Langworthy. He is the republican nominee for the 23rd congressional district. In a statement, Trump called Langworthy, "A great person...
Early voting starts on Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Midterm elections are almost here. Early voting begins on Saturday. Early voting runs Oct. 29 through Nov. 6. Polls will be open from noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. Election Day is November 8, 2022. Early voting runs...
Siena Poll: Hochul's lead over Zeldin in NY governor race dropped since poll last month
NEW YORK — A new poll by Siena College shows Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul leading Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin by 11 points, down from 17 last month. “Over the last three weeks, Zeldin has narrowed the deficit he must overcome from 17 points to 11 points in trying to become the first Republican in 20 years to win statewide. However, with three weeks to go, Hochul maintains the upper hand, based on the 84-10% support she gets from Democrats, who represent half of the state’s enrolled voters,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said.
Attorney General asked about comments made on Town Hall
ALBANY, N.Y. — You may have seen our interview on the Town Hall last week with New York State Attorney General Letitia James. It made headlines across the state due to what she said about bail reform. We asked her if cashless bail, which she has championed, may need...
Cuomo’s return: Ex-gov launches podcast, laments downfall
NEW YORK — Andrew Cuomo isn’t begging for forgiveness. Fourteen months after resigning from office in a sexual harassment scandal, the former New York governor is elbowing his way back into the public eye, launching a podcast and a political action committee in what could be the first steps toward a comeback bid for political office.
Portion of Build Back America grant awarded to Goodwill of Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Goodwill of Western New York is getting $3.6 million from a $25 million grant awarded to Western New York from the Biden administration's "Build Back Better" fund. Goodwill says it will use the money to expand and enhance its Goodskills Career Builder Initiative. The program provides...
NYS to strengthen 'Red Flag Law' to protect New Yokers from gun violence
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul was joined by Attorney General Letitia James to announce an expansion of the state's Red Flag Law on Monday. They say the expansion aims to further protect New York residents from gun violence. Since signing the legislation into law, the governor's...
Man who accosted US Rep. Lee Zeldin will be released to rehab
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The man who accosted Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin at a campaign event in western New York will be released from jail into an alcohol treatment program, a federal judge ruled. U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian Payson agreed Wednesday to allow David Jakubonis to enter a treatment...
Results of state ELA, Math assessments: Less than half of students proficient
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fewer than half of New York students reached a proficient level on their state ELA and math assessments last school year according to data released by the state education department Monday. 38.6% of 3rd through 8th graders received a proficient rating, a Level 3 or 4...
WNY veterans honored with trip to Washington
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A total of 50 veterans from Western New York went to Washington, DC on October 22, representing World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam war. There was even representation of Veterans who fought in World War I. Many veterans have been waiting for...
Amazon workers reject union bid in upstate New York
NEW YORK — Amazon workers in upstate New York overwhelmingly rejected a union bid on Tuesday, handing a second defeat to the labor group that’s been attempting to drag the company to the negotiating table since its historic win earlier this year. This time around, warehouse workers near...
Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau met fans in East Buffalo Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may be a bye week for the Bills, but one player took time Sunday to meet with the community in East Buffalo. Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau was at Northwest Bank on Jefferson Avenue for a meet-and-greet with the residents. Some giveaways took place too.
International Bat Week takes place week leading up to Halloween
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Did you know the week leading up to Halloween is International Bat Week?The annual celebration of the bats role in nature kicks off Monday. The Department of Conservation says they are critical in controlling pests and bugs, but their populations are declining. "Bats play an important...
Restaurant Week is back in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Restaurant Week is back in Buffalo. Buffalo Restaurant Week runs from October 24-30 and will feature new dishes and prix fixe menus and will be debuting for lunch and dinner. “The people that used to be in...
1 dead following crash on State Route 20 in Pomfret
FREDONIA, N.Y. — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Chautauqua County on Wednesday. State police claim 41-year-old Mark Daniels of Fredonia was driving west down State Route 20 in the Town of Pomfret, when he lost control while rounding a curve. The vehicle hit a fence and a tree stump, causing it to roll over multiple times.
"Arctic: A Man Under the Ice" opens at NISE Exhibition Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just before the winter chill hits Western New York, a new immersive exhibit in Wheatfield is celebrating all things arctic. "Arctic: A Man Under the Ice" opens on Wednesday at the Niagara International Sports & Entertainment Exhibition Center, formerly the Summit Park Mall. The exhibit brings...
Multiple fire companies responded to a fire in Bethany on Sunday
GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — Multiple fire companies responded to a fire at Baskin Livestock in Genesee County on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The fire spread from the building to a nearby trailer. Close to 10 fire companies responded to the fire to help battle the flames. Among the crews were Bethany, Alexander, Town of Batavia, City Fast Team, Stafford, Pavilion, LeRoy, Wyoming and Attica.
