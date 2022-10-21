Read full article on original website
Gwendolyn Aaron
3d ago
they Struck it down because they don't care about the little people the people that's really suffering is all about lining their pockets with the money the rich get richer the poor getting poor and they wonder why we have crime out here because we have no help out here from the government.
3d ago
They need your tax money to give away to those people who don’t want to work for a living
save our country from the liberals
4d ago
It’s coming. Our bloated government being supported by excessive taxation is unsustainable. Be prepared
5
newyorkalmanack.com
Western New York To Get New 624 Area Code
The New York State Public Service Commission has announced that residential, business and wireless customers within the existing 716 area code region should begin to prepare for the introduction of the new 624 area code, as early as the second quarter of 2024. To meet the increasing demand for residential...
HEAP to start accepting applications beginning November 1 in Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the cost of home heating on the rise across the country and here in Western New York, there are programs available to help pay your bill. Applications for the federally funded Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefits will be accepted beginning November 1, 2022. Erie...
Erie County Water Authority rates increasing
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are an Erie County Water Authority customer get ready to pay more. Rates are going up 12%. The board approved its 2023 budget Thursday. The increase means the average customer will pay about 10 cents more a day, averaging around $36 more per year.
Mayor Byron Brown talks water treatment on Talk of the Town
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the wake of water issues around the country, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was discussing the city's water treatment plant on his Talk of the Town radio show on Sunday. Buffalo has the second largest treatment plant in the state, located at Bird Island. Earlier this...
Parents respond to Buffalo Teachers Federation strike down of three start times
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, the Buffalo Teachers Federation shot down the Buffalo Public School District's proposal to move to three bells times instead of two to start and end the school day. 84% of teachers voted against it. The strategy was proposed to address the nationwide school bus driver shortage that has led to students repeatedly being late to school this year.
To the high courts? Legal decisions against NY's gun laws question constitutional standing
A federal judge in Buffalo has issued a temporary restraining order regarding large portions of New York’s new gun law. In particular, the part of the law that prevents people from carrying guns in places of worship.
chautauquatoday.com
Officials Cut the Ribbon on New Outdoor Store in Cassadaga
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning for a new 8,200-square-foot hunting and fishing store in Cassadaga. Several dignitaries were on hand for the ceremony at Valley Outdoors at the corner of Route 60 and High Street in the village. County Executive P.J. Wendel says the store features fishing, hunting, and other outdoor equipment geared towards local outdoorspeople...
In-depth: Concerns with concealed carry in local places of worship?
A federal judge in Buffalo on Thursday issued a temporary restraining order, blocking part of a New York State law that makes it a crime for people to carry guns in places of worship. Read more reactions from local clerics in Western New York:
DEC recognizes North Tonawanda as climate smart community
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A local city has been recognized by the DEC as a climate smart community. On Friday, North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec announced the city had received its bronze certification as a climate smart community. “This is part of the city’s commitment to take steps in...
Buffalo ReUse Closing
Buffalo ReUse announced Saturday on Facebook that the business will soon be closing. According to the post, Buffalo ReUse lost its lease and will not be relocating to another site.
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
Officials looking into cause of Batavia farm fire
"Nine years ago, we had a fire here," Bethany Fire Chief Jeff Fluker said. "A paper mill is usually what catches on fire due to the heat. Paper is combustible."
Some west side residents voice opposition regarding plans for a new microbrewery
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The neighbors on Tremont Avenue in Buffalo will tell you they fought to improve their street and neighborhood. Now some of them are ready for a new battle. Matt Redpath and his wife purchased the property at 38 Tremont and they plan to open a microbrewery. Redpath said it will be more than you think.
Is A Mega Carwash Coming To Hamburg?
On the heels of a new car wash opening on Southwestern Boulevard in Hamburg, it looks like another mega carwash could be opening up soon in the town. It was about a month ago that a new massive carwash open up on Southwestern Boulevard right near South Park Ave in Hamburg. It is located by the Tractor Supply and when they first opened and offered a free wash, the traffic was backup for miles along South Western Boulevard.
wnypapers.com
Waterkeeper, Town of Niagara, protects & restores forested wetland site, improves flooding, water quality issues along Cayuga Creek
Over $2,200,000 project over a decade in the making has been funded by DEC, Love Canal Trustees, NYPA, NFWF, Coors Seltzer ‘Change the Course’ partnership, Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation. Article and photo submitted by Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper. Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, in partnership with the Town of Niagara,...
chautauquatoday.com
Commission Backs Proposal for New Brooks Hospital
A commission that was formed to review the Brooks-TLC Hospital System's proposal for a new hospital is now backing that proposal. That's the word from Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendel, who called for the creation of the commission. Wendel, who spoke with WDOE News on Friday, says he agrees with the conclusion of the report, and believes it will give support for State Assemblyman Andrew Goodell and Senator George Borrello to go to the state...
President Biden announces massive grant for WNY company that makes materials for electric vehicle batteries
SANBORN, N.Y. — The Biden administration announced several projects connected to the bi-partisan infrastructure law, and one of those announcements impacts a company with a facility in Western New York. Anovion Battery Materials, a Chicago-based company with a facility in Sanborn up in Niagara County, was the recipient of...
Transit Road Is About To Be A Disaster in Lancaster, New York
Get ready because traffic is about to be absolutely brutal in this area. If you take this way to work, you might want to start mapping out a detour so you can get to work on time. Coming up on October 27, a section of Transit Road is going to...
Federal dollars could help re-tree East Side
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo spends a lot of money — $568 million this budget year. Most of it is spent on cops and firefighters. Very little is spent on planting and maintaining trees, which play an important role in the health of city residents. In fact, the city’s population of trees is shrinking, as two trees are cut down for every one that is planted.
Go Car Wash closes $4.25M deal for Southwestern Boulevard site
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Denver-based Go Car Wash Management Co. has officially closed on the real estate portion of its recently opened Hamburg site. MDC Coast 24 LLC – a Go Car Wash real estate affiliate – paid $4.25 million for its location at 4450 Southwestern Blvd., according to Oct. 19 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. MDC bought the property from Royal Wash Development LLC.
