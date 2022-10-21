Read full article on original website
Watch: What Sidney Crosby and Mike Sullivan Said After Loss to Oilers (+)
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Pittsburgh Penguins were not very good on Monday night. The Edmonton Oilers blitzed them for 47 shots and six goals, despite a 3-1 Penguins lead in the second period. Edmonton beat the Penguins 6-3 at Rogers Place, and the quiet locker room emptied quickly. Here’s...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Wednesday, October 26 – Guest Andrew Gaus
The Ice Guys NHL hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Wednesday, October 26 as Ian Cameron, Alex B. Smith and special guest former college hockey player Andrew Gaus (Twitter: @gauser_) preview and analyze the Wednesday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. NHL...
Overconfidence & Suprise: Carter Admits What Hampered Penguins
CALGARY, Alberta — The Pittsburgh Penguins have lost two games in a row. After the first period against the Calgary Flames Tuesday, the Penguins had been outshot, 58-22, over their last three periods and outscored, 7-0. First, the Edmonton Oilers, then the Calgary Flames unloaded a steady stream of shots and scoring chances.
Penguins Takeaways: Volatility, Carryover & Sam Poulin in Loss to Flames
CALGARY, Alberta — It was not the Pittsburgh Penguins’ best effort. One day after getting shelled by the Edmonton Oilers, the Penguins were quickly put away by the Calgary Flames. The Penguins trailed 3-0 by the early second period and never challenged, though they fired 21 shots in the second period.
Penguins Rocky Road Trip Woes, Lose to Calgary 4-1
CALGARY, Alberta — The Pittsburgh Penguins (4-2-1) finally found their stride in western Canada, but their deficit was too great. Trailing 3-0 in the second period, the Penguins began peppering the Calgary Flames (5-1-0) with shots. In a twist of irony, Calgary scored two goals on four shots in the second period and beat the Penguins 4-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday.
Penguins Takeaways: ‘We Got Outplayed,’ Slow, Sloppy Loss to EDM
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Pittsburgh Penguins cured their poor start ills. However, they traded a good start for terrible second and third periods. The Edmonton Oilers looked like world beaters even without a point from Connor McDavid and took the Penguins to the woodshed, 6-3 at Rogers Place. The...
Penguins Early Issues, What to Worry and What to Ignore
CALGARY, Alberta — The Edmonton Oilers fed the Pittsburgh Penguins a heaping slice of humble pie. Before reporters got to the locker room, it was essentially cleared out. After fun wins, the boys hang out and talk. After a 6-3 thrashing like that, with a plane to board, the players didn’t stick around.
Penguins Rebound? Game 7: Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Flames
CALGARY, Alberta — The Calgary Flames (4-1-0) are a Stanley Cup contender and one of the teams with a legitimate chance to unseat the Colorado Avalanche as Western Conference champions. The Pittsburgh Penguins (4-1-1-) were thumped on Monday night by the Edmonton Oilers but have a chance to erase the sour taste quickly. The Penguins visit the Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Get Humbled, J.T. Miller Terse Dismissal to Jersey-Tossers
EDMONTON, Alberta — We’re off to Calgary shortly after finishing the Daily. It’s been a wild couple of days in the hockey world. The Pittsburgh Penguins were humbled by the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. The Penguins didn’t know whether to cry or wind their watch. J.T. Miller derisively or dismissively responded to Canucks fans who tossed their jerseys onto the ice. Carey Price seems to be a man fighting a reality he knows but doesn’t accept. And Phil Kessel tied the NHL ironman record, but his 400th goal was overturned.
