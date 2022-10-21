EDMONTON, Alberta — We’re off to Calgary shortly after finishing the Daily. It’s been a wild couple of days in the hockey world. The Pittsburgh Penguins were humbled by the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. The Penguins didn’t know whether to cry or wind their watch. J.T. Miller derisively or dismissively responded to Canucks fans who tossed their jerseys onto the ice. Carey Price seems to be a man fighting a reality he knows but doesn’t accept. And Phil Kessel tied the NHL ironman record, but his 400th goal was overturned.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO