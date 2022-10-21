ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Rocky Road Trip Woes, Lose to Calgary 4-1

CALGARY, Alberta — The Pittsburgh Penguins (4-2-1) finally found their stride in western Canada, but their deficit was too great. Trailing 3-0 in the second period, the Penguins began peppering the Calgary Flames (5-1-0) with shots. In a twist of irony, Calgary scored two goals on four shots in the second period and beat the Penguins 4-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Early Issues, What to Worry and What to Ignore

CALGARY, Alberta — The Edmonton Oilers fed the Pittsburgh Penguins a heaping slice of humble pie. Before reporters got to the locker room, it was essentially cleared out. After fun wins, the boys hang out and talk. After a 6-3 thrashing like that, with a plane to board, the players didn’t stick around.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Rebound? Game 7: Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Flames

CALGARY, Alberta — The Calgary Flames (4-1-0) are a Stanley Cup contender and one of the teams with a legitimate chance to unseat the Colorado Avalanche as Western Conference champions. The Pittsburgh Penguins (4-1-1-) were thumped on Monday night by the Edmonton Oilers but have a chance to erase the sour taste quickly. The Penguins visit the Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Get Humbled, J.T. Miller Terse Dismissal to Jersey-Tossers

EDMONTON, Alberta — We’re off to Calgary shortly after finishing the Daily. It’s been a wild couple of days in the hockey world. The Pittsburgh Penguins were humbled by the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. The Penguins didn’t know whether to cry or wind their watch. J.T. Miller derisively or dismissively responded to Canucks fans who tossed their jerseys onto the ice. Carey Price seems to be a man fighting a reality he knows but doesn’t accept. And Phil Kessel tied the NHL ironman record, but his 400th goal was overturned.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

 http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy