Bozeman, MT

Montana State receives $10 million gift to support agriculture and youth programs

Paul Nugent, assistant professor of precision agriculture with Montana State University’s College of Agriculture, describes the uses of a soil scanner during a demonstration at Precision Agriculture Bootcamp, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at MSU’s Arthur H. Post Research Farm near Bozeman, Mont. MSU Photo by Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez. BOZEMAN.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Unique Music Venue is One of Montana’s Hidden Gems

Montana is full of great venues for live music, but this unique and intimate setting is pretty special. Located on East Peach Street on the north side of Bozeman, you'll find a small brick building that has been renovated into a venue for live music. The venue is known as Live From the Divide.
Rapid reaction: No. 3 Montana State 43, No. 5 Weber State 38

BOZEMAN — Special teams — the good, the bad and the ugly — played a huge role in a huge Big Sky Conference matchup on a wet and rainy Saturday. No. 3 Montana State gave up two touchdowns on returns, benefitted from an FCS record four safeties on errant punt snaps and yet nearly blew a 19-point lead in the second half. But QB Tommy Mellott shined as MSU defeated No. 5 Weber State 43-38 in just the second top-five matchup in the recorded history of Bobcat Stadium.
Weber State gives up four safeties to Montana State on four separate bad punt snaps

Weber State and Montana State were the subject of one of the weirdest games in college football, regardless of division. Third-ranked Wildcats went on the road to take on the fifth-ranked Bobcats in a massive game out of the Big Sky Conference. Apart from the implications from this meeting of top-five FCS teams, one thing stands out:
Two murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours, authorities said. A 39-year-old Billings man apparently killed a 38-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy before killing himself on Wednesday night, police said. The shots were reported at about 8:30 p.m. The initial investigation indicates it was a double murder-suicide, Lt. Matt Lennick said in a statement. All three died at the scene. ...
Rock climber injured after fall in Big Sky taken to Bozeman Health

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (SAR) was called out Friday afternoon to help a rock climber who fell 20 feet and injured their lower back and ankle in Big Sky. SAR crews from the Big Sky Section and the Valley Section along with the SAR Heli...
Climber rescued in Gallatin Canyon

A rock climber was rescued on Friday afternoon after falling 20 feet in the Blackline climbing area in the Gallatin Canyon, according to a press release from the Gallatin County Media Center. Gallatin County Sheriff search and rescue Big Sky and valley sections responded to a call at 1:26 p.m....
Law Enforcement Details Startling Murder Investigation in Bozeman

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released information regarding their investigation into a recent homicide near Bozeman. According to a press release sent out on Wednesday, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunshots at 50 Cliff Manor Ln., approximately 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway in Gallatin Canyon Tuesday evening at approximately 6:45 p.m.
Winter storm drops 12"+ at Big Sky Resort

- (October 22, 2022) — An October winter storm has delivered more than a foot of snow at Big Sky Resort, with continued accumulation forecasted through the rest of the weekend. Big Sky Ski Patrol observed snow drifts more than two feet deep at the top of Challenger lift...
