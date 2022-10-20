Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Big Sky Notebook: Conference teams make history, Montana State's Tommy Mellott honored
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team’s 43-38 win over Weber State on Saturday set a program record for consecutive home wins (17). The “first time ever” and “first time since” factoids hardly stopped there for Big Sky Conference teams in Week 8. Montana...
bozemanmagazine.com
Montana State receives $10 million gift to support agriculture and youth programs
Paul Nugent, assistant professor of precision agriculture with Montana State University’s College of Agriculture, describes the uses of a soil scanner during a demonstration at Precision Agriculture Bootcamp, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at MSU’s Arthur H. Post Research Farm near Bozeman, Mont. MSU Photo by Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez. BOZEMAN.
KULR8
No. 3 Montana State earns wild win over Weber State, sets program record
BOZEMAN — Oftentimes, you’ll know a long snapper is doing their job when they stay anonymous. That usually means punts and field goals went off without a hitch. Unfortunately for Weber State long snapper Grant Sands, he didn’t have that luxury on Saturday. Sands sent four snaps...
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
406mtsports.com
‘Won’t be beat’: Montana State shows elite mix of talent, belief in win over Weber State
BOZEMAN — Montana State head football coach Brent Vigen answered a question about Callahan O’Reilly’s big sack near the end of Saturday’s thrilling 43-38 win over Weber State. Vigen praised O’Reilly but focused more on “all our guys,” he said. Then, the version of Vigen who’s...
Experts Say This Is The Best Burger Joint In Montana. Do You Agree?
This is a hard one for me. I am a burger snob, so when polls come out that claim to have found the "best" burger, I often wonder if they have even been here or tried our local favorites. How do the "experts" come up with the "winners" for each...
This Unique Music Venue is One of Montana’s Hidden Gems
Montana is full of great venues for live music, but this unique and intimate setting is pretty special. Located on East Peach Street on the north side of Bozeman, you'll find a small brick building that has been renovated into a venue for live music. The venue is known as Live From the Divide.
montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: No. 3 Montana State 43, No. 5 Weber State 38
BOZEMAN — Special teams — the good, the bad and the ugly — played a huge role in a huge Big Sky Conference matchup on a wet and rainy Saturday. No. 3 Montana State gave up two touchdowns on returns, benefitted from an FCS record four safeties on errant punt snaps and yet nearly blew a 19-point lead in the second half. But QB Tommy Mellott shined as MSU defeated No. 5 Weber State 43-38 in just the second top-five matchup in the recorded history of Bobcat Stadium.
Get Ready for the Wind Facing Much of Montana This Week
Montanans were pleased to see some desperately needed moisture and cooler temps over the weekend. I enjoyed seeing all the snow that piled up in the yards of our friends in the Bozeman area. As for the week ahead- get ready for the wind facing much of Montana this week....
Al's Sporting Goods aquires all Bob Ward & Sons locations
Al’s Sporting Goods announced the acquisition of Bob Ward & Sons and will take over operations of all five Bob Ward & Sons in Montana located in Missoula, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, and Hamilton.
Sporting News
Weber State gives up four safeties to Montana State on four separate bad punt snaps
Weber State and Montana State were the subject of one of the weirdest games in college football, regardless of division. Third-ranked Wildcats went on the road to take on the fifth-ranked Bobcats in a massive game out of the Big Sky Conference. Apart from the implications from this meeting of top-five FCS teams, one thing stands out:
Two murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours, authorities said. A 39-year-old Billings man apparently killed a 38-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy before killing himself on Wednesday night, police said. The shots were reported at about 8:30 p.m. The initial investigation indicates it was a double murder-suicide, Lt. Matt Lennick said in a statement. All three died at the scene. ...
Fairfield Sun Times
Rock climber injured after fall in Big Sky taken to Bozeman Health
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (SAR) was called out Friday afternoon to help a rock climber who fell 20 feet and injured their lower back and ankle in Big Sky. SAR crews from the Big Sky Section and the Valley Section along with the SAR Heli...
3 Businesses Moving to New Locations in Bozeman
There are a few local businesses in Bozeman that will be opening new locations in the near future. As Bozeman continues to grow and change, a few businesses are on the move. We wanted to let you know about it so that you're able to find them in their new location.
explorebigsky.com
Climber rescued in Gallatin Canyon
A rock climber was rescued on Friday afternoon after falling 20 feet in the Blackline climbing area in the Gallatin Canyon, according to a press release from the Gallatin County Media Center. Gallatin County Sheriff search and rescue Big Sky and valley sections responded to a call at 1:26 p.m....
Law Enforcement Details Startling Murder Investigation in Bozeman
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released information regarding their investigation into a recent homicide near Bozeman. According to a press release sent out on Wednesday, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunshots at 50 Cliff Manor Ln., approximately 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway in Gallatin Canyon Tuesday evening at approximately 6:45 p.m.
bozemanmagazine.com
Winter storm drops 12"+ at Big Sky Resort
- (October 22, 2022) — An October winter storm has delivered more than a foot of snow at Big Sky Resort, with continued accumulation forecasted through the rest of the weekend. Big Sky Ski Patrol observed snow drifts more than two feet deep at the top of Challenger lift...
Semi crash snarls traffic on Bozeman Pass Sunday morning
The Montana Highway Patrol responded to a jackknifed semi on I-90 westbound at mile marker 316 around 6:10 a.m. Sunday.
Driver who fatally struck Bozeman teacher on bicycle cited for careless driving
The driver of the truck that fatally struck Bozeman High School teacher Kelly Fulton on his bicycle has received a misdemeanor careless driving citation.
