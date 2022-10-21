Read full article on original website
Low water levels at Shasta Lake reveal local history
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — We've been enduring another summer of drought in the Northstate. But, if you're a local history buff, it's not all bad. If there were any rain clouds, there would be a silver lining. Once again, mother nature is revealing the secrets of Shasta Lake: man-made...
Vegetation Fire burns into the Bradley Fire scar on Mt. Bradley base
DUNSMUIR, Calif. — The Dunsmuir-Castella Fire Department, along with CalFire, U.S Forest Service, and the Mt. Shasta Fire Department, is on scene of a Vegetation Fire west of Dunsmuir City Park at the base of Mount Bradley. Officials say the fire is estimated to be 3-5 acres and is...
PG&E lifts potential for power safety shut offs for parts of the Northstate
REDDING, Calif. — — PG&E announced that the potential for Public Safety Power Shutoffs had been reduced in parts of the Northstate. The utility company announced Monday morning that customers in Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, San Benito, Shasta, Stanislaus, Tehama, and Yolo counties are not being considered for safety shutoffs for Monday because of wind improvements.
Local Red Bluff couple takes over ownership of the Main Street Deli
RED BLUFF, Calif. — If you are a Red Bluff local, you are probably familiar with the Main Street Deli that has been around for 15 years. This location stays busy and is known for their soups, sandwiches, and salads. The deli is under new ownership as of October of 2022, but that taste that customers have come to know and love over the past 15 years isn't going anywhere, owners Morgan and RJ Johnson say they are keeping the menu and flavors the same.
Cooler temperatures and higher winds are entering the Northstate this weekend!
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — If you are outside at all Saturday, you can feel the cooler temperatures that have made their way into the Northstate over Friday evening. We also felt some gusty winds over night in the Redding area, and we can continue to see them throughout the weekend.
PG&E outage knocks out power to 600 customers including Shasta College
REDDING, Calif. — More than 600 PG&E customers are without power just north of Redding early Monday afternoon, including Shasta College's main campus. According to the utility's outage map, the 625 customers along Old Oregon Trail, as well as off Lake Boulevard, lost power just before 11:30 a.m. Monday.
There is a Pumpkin Carving Party this Saturday in Shasta Lake
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — If you are looking for some fall, family fun this Saturday, you can head over to Shasta Lake City for the Pumpkin Carving Harvest Party. This event is being put on by the Branches Community, and will go from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 4440 Shasta Dam Blvd, Shasta Lake, CA.
Missing Northstate man found dead, police confirm
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — A man reported missing from McCloud earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Mt Shasta Police Department broke the news Monday, confirming they found the missing man, 44-year-old Nicholas Alan Cooper, dead. However, they were unable to provide further details. Police...
Red Bluff moves homeless out of River Park
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Red Bluff River Park has been a place where the homeless have resided for some time now. However, this past week, that has changed. Red Bluff Police Chief, Kyle Sanders, said, “on Sep. 6, council made a decision to essentially ask homeless persons, that were residing at the River Park, to move over to the Samuel Ayers Park. So, since that time, we've slowly made progression in accomplishing that.”
"He would love to be here for this;" annual tournament honors fallen fireman Jeremy Stoke
REDDING, Ca. — On Saturday, the second annual cornhole tournament remembering Carr Fire hero Jeremy Stoke was held in Redding at Fall River Brewery. Jeremy loved cornhole, often playing it on family camping trips. After drawing in about 400 people in 2021, the tournament seemed to have an even larger turnout this year.
Suspect arrested after Pit Stop Store burglary in Big Bend
BIG BEND, Calif. — The Shasta County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested for the burglary of the Pit Stop Store in Big Bend. SHASCOM says the store owner reported a burglary in-progress Sunday morning. The owner says he was made aware of the burglary by an off-duty employee who lives near the business.
All furry friends welcome at "Treats" Sunday for their Howl-O-Ween Party!
REDDING, Calif. — Update:. Pups and their pals gathered from all across Shasta County to join the fun at "Treats Natural Pet Marketplace" Sunday for their annual Howl-O-Ween Party!. There was no shortage of fun with dogs and their humans dressed in their best Halloween costumes. Pups and owners...
Sundial Riffle Raffle community event kicks-off Sunday with a special message
Sunday, the Sundial Bridge was filled with vendors, performers, and a special cause. The Sundial Riffle Raffle, the annual event formally known as the Ducky Derby, is back, and its message remains the same. This event at the sundial is a way to educate kids while they are young and...
Simpson University celebrates new baseball field with alumni baseball game
REDDING, Ca. — It was a busy Saturday at Simpson University in Redding, as the school celebrates homecoming and alumni weekend. On top of hosting a volleyball game and their first ever “Red Hawk Run” in the morning, Simpson University also gathered some alumni baseball players together for an afternoon game on their new baseball field— the first time the former players have played a game on Simpson’s campus (since their program began, Simpson has played their baseball games at Tiger Field).
