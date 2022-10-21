ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcrtv.com

Low water levels at Shasta Lake reveal local history

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — We've been enduring another summer of drought in the Northstate. But, if you're a local history buff, it's not all bad. If there were any rain clouds, there would be a silver lining. Once again, mother nature is revealing the secrets of Shasta Lake: man-made...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
krcrtv.com

Vegetation Fire burns into the Bradley Fire scar on Mt. Bradley base

DUNSMUIR, Calif. — The Dunsmuir-Castella Fire Department, along with CalFire, U.S Forest Service, and the Mt. Shasta Fire Department, is on scene of a Vegetation Fire west of Dunsmuir City Park at the base of Mount Bradley. Officials say the fire is estimated to be 3-5 acres and is...
DUNSMUIR, CA
krcrtv.com

PG&E lifts potential for power safety shut offs for parts of the Northstate

REDDING, Calif. — — PG&E announced that the potential for Public Safety Power Shutoffs had been reduced in parts of the Northstate. The utility company announced Monday morning that customers in Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, San Benito, Shasta, Stanislaus, Tehama, and Yolo counties are not being considered for safety shutoffs for Monday because of wind improvements.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Local Red Bluff couple takes over ownership of the Main Street Deli

RED BLUFF, Calif. — If you are a Red Bluff local, you are probably familiar with the Main Street Deli that has been around for 15 years. This location stays busy and is known for their soups, sandwiches, and salads. The deli is under new ownership as of October of 2022, but that taste that customers have come to know and love over the past 15 years isn't going anywhere, owners Morgan and RJ Johnson say they are keeping the menu and flavors the same.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

PG&E outage knocks out power to 600 customers including Shasta College

REDDING, Calif. — More than 600 PG&E customers are without power just north of Redding early Monday afternoon, including Shasta College's main campus. According to the utility's outage map, the 625 customers along Old Oregon Trail, as well as off Lake Boulevard, lost power just before 11:30 a.m. Monday.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

There is a Pumpkin Carving Party this Saturday in Shasta Lake

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — If you are looking for some fall, family fun this Saturday, you can head over to Shasta Lake City for the Pumpkin Carving Harvest Party. This event is being put on by the Branches Community, and will go from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 4440 Shasta Dam Blvd, Shasta Lake, CA.
SHASTA LAKE, CA
krcrtv.com

Missing Northstate man found dead, police confirm

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — A man reported missing from McCloud earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Mt Shasta Police Department broke the news Monday, confirming they found the missing man, 44-year-old Nicholas Alan Cooper, dead. However, they were unable to provide further details. Police...
MCCLOUD, CA
krcrtv.com

Red Bluff moves homeless out of River Park

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Red Bluff River Park has been a place where the homeless have resided for some time now. However, this past week, that has changed. Red Bluff Police Chief, Kyle Sanders, said, “on Sep. 6, council made a decision to essentially ask homeless persons, that were residing at the River Park, to move over to the Samuel Ayers Park. So, since that time, we've slowly made progression in accomplishing that.”
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Suspect arrested after Pit Stop Store burglary in Big Bend

BIG BEND, Calif. — The Shasta County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested for the burglary of the Pit Stop Store in Big Bend. SHASCOM says the store owner reported a burglary in-progress Sunday morning. The owner says he was made aware of the burglary by an off-duty employee who lives near the business.
BIG BEND, CA
krcrtv.com

Simpson University celebrates new baseball field with alumni baseball game

REDDING, Ca. — It was a busy Saturday at Simpson University in Redding, as the school celebrates homecoming and alumni weekend. On top of hosting a volleyball game and their first ever “Red Hawk Run” in the morning, Simpson University also gathered some alumni baseball players together for an afternoon game on their new baseball field— the first time the former players have played a game on Simpson’s campus (since their program began, Simpson has played their baseball games at Tiger Field).
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy