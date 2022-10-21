Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rochester parolee charged for armed car-jacking
The driver got out of the car and attempted to flee the scene, engaging officers in a foot chase.
Police investigating Schwartz Street Stabbing
Police said they have arrested a person of interest, but are unsure if the individual will be charged with any crimes.
Man arrested for early October shooting on Jefferson Ave
Brian Jones faces assault and weapons charges. Rochester police said he shot a 50-year-old, who survived after officers responded and he was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment. U.S. Marshals took Jones into custody on Friday at a home on Tremont Street and said they found a handgun loaded with...
Rochester Police: Man stabbed at rooming house on Schwartz Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a stabbing on the city's southwest side early Monday morning. Police say just before 1 o'clock, a 35-year-old-man was stabbed at least once in the upper body at a rooming house near Schwartz and Shelter Streets. The victim was taken to Strong...
Lyons man charged with Obstruction after grabbing, kicking, spitting at officers
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Saturday (10/15) at 10:50 a.m. of Michael J. Wade, age 40, from Lyons, following an investigation into an incident that occurred on September 15th at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital, in the Village of Newark. Wade was charged with Obstruction...
Greece man checks himself into RGH after being shot on Weld Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday evening a 21-year-old male, Greece resident, was dropped off to RGH by a car, with at least one gunshot wound to his lower body. His injury is non-life threatening. It was confirmed that he was shot in the 100 block of Weld Street. Earlier...
Police investigating suspicious death on Lyell Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating an unattended death on the city's west side that's been deemed suspicious. Officers found the body in a vacant lot on Lyell Avenue near Sherman Street around 5 a.m. Monday. Investigators are working the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Officer to determine the body's...
RPD investigating large fight on Marlow St, shots fired
RPD said that no other injuries were reported and nobody is in custody.
Body discovered in Rochester, RPD investigates
Investigators said they're working with the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office to identify the body, the cause of death, and when the death occurred.
Man taken to RGH for treatment after being shot on Verona Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a 26-year-old man, was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital with a gunshot wound, was shot on Verona Street. He is expected to survive. Rochester police learned at around 8:45 p.m. that a private car dropped off the gunshot victim. Officers said that the victim was reluctant to say where the shooting happened.
Multi-vehicle crash on W. Ridge Road, 1 arrested for DWI
Editor’s Note: This story was updated with clarification that the first two drivers and the bicyclist were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four motor vehicles and a bicyclist were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in the area of West Ridge Road with injuries Sunday evening, the Rochester Police Department announced. Investigators […]
Deputies arrest man for Wayne County road rage incident
CLYDE, N.Y. — Deputies say a Wayne County motorist almost hit a child on the sidewalk. Police are calling this a case of road rage. The sheriff’s office arrested 39-year-old Joshua Peterson of Clyde. Deputies tell us the child was not involved in Sunday’s road rage incident.
Bloomfield man faces DWI charge for multicar crash
A man from Bloomfield faces a DWI charge following a crash involving four vehicles.
Rochester Police investigating motorcycle crash on Lyell Ave.
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department says a man was sent to the hospital with injuries following a crash on Lyell Ave. on Saturday evening. Around 9:45 p.m., officers say a man driving a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Lyell near Orchard St., when he crossed the double yellow lines trying to catch up to a group of fellow riders.
Mother, newborn OK after violent outburst at Unity maternity ward
Greece, N.Y. — A woman and her newborn baby are uninjured after an unexpected intrusion Thursday at Unity Hospital. The woman and her baby were bonding around noon, moments after the baby was born, when Destiny Thompson, 27, entered the hospital's August Family Birth Place, according to police. "She...
Man in critical condition after Lyell Avenue shooting in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized after a shooting along Lyell Avenue in Rochester Friday night. Officers were called to the 400 block of Lyell Avenue following a report of a man shot and a ShotSpotter activation shortly before 10:00 p.m. Friday. They said the victim, a man in his 30s, was taken […]
UPDATE: Man accused of killing RPD officer gets new attorney
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Kelvin Vickers, who is accused of killing Rochester police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, has a new attorney. Vickers appeared in court on Friday morning. His original public defender has an ethical conflict and can no longer represent him. His new defense attorney is Mike Schiano. Schiano recently represented one of the RPD officers named in the Daniel Prude case.
Rochester Man Accused of Stealing Fmr. Officer's Gun
One man is now under arrest for stealing the gun of a retired police officer, who was shot and killed inside his car on Jefferson Avenue following a traffic accident. Rochester Police say retired Officer William Booker was shot and killed early on the morning of September 25th. As he...
Woman’s death on Park Ave. in May declared a homicide
33-year-old Amber Gartung was found dead inside a home.
Rochester man arrested for burglary of Livingston County business
CALEDONIA, N.Y. — A Rochester man was arrested for a burglary committed in Livingston County. 45-year-old Juan Merced is accused of breaking into a business on North Street in Caledonia at around 4 a.m. on September 15. Responding officers observed the glass door of the business was smashed. Authorities...
