WSFA
Reward increased in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has contributed more funds to help solve a homicide. Authorities are trying to find out who killed 31-year-old Takata Floyd. The shooting victim was found in the 500 block of Centennial Way the night of Sept. 5. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers was already...
Alabama man convicted of manslaughter in 2018 Clanton shooting death, faces up to 99 years in prison
An Alabama man faces up to 99 years in prison after he was convicted of manslaughter Monday in the 2018 shooting death of a 21-year-old man, prosecutors said. A Chilton County jury convicted 29-year-old Clanton resident Jermink Lykes after a five-day manslaughter trial for the shooting death of 21-year-old Alex Postell in Clanton four years ago, said C.J. Robinson, district attorney for the 19th Judicial District of Alabama, which includes Clanton, Elmore and Autauga counties.
WSFA
Victim killed in Sunday night Montgomery crash identified
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a person who died in a late Sunday evening crash. Police and fire medics responded to the crash at 8:38 p.m. at the intersection of Norman Bridge Road and Delano Avenue. On scene, first responders found the...
WSFA
Man convicted in deadly shooting at Montgomery bar
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing 99 years to life in prison after he was convicted for a 2020 murder at a former business on Vaughn Road, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced Thursday. Authorities said Jeffrey Sanders was asked to leave Uptown Bar & Grill after...
Wetumpka Herald
Deatsville man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison
Matthew Aaron Windsor, 34, of Deatsville, was sentenced to 210 months in a federal prison after pleading guilty to the sexual exploitation of a 5-year-old child. The case started in April 2020 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip. “The tip indicated that obscene images...
wtvy.com
Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery suffered serious injuries when an 18-wheeler struck him during a biking event in Montgomery on Saturday. Emery’s condition initially described as life-threatening was upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries, according to an official city of Montgomery statement. The accident occurred along...
WSFA
Montgomery mother speaks out after losing daughter to gun violence
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A heartbroken mother is speaking out after the murder of her daughter. “She would be upset with me right now for crying,” said Tammy Jones. “I’m strong because she kept me strong. She always made me smile. I just want people to remember her as being a beautiful soul. She was happy and loving and she never met a stranger.”
WSFA
WSFA
Reward offered in search for Montgomery homicide suspect
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is renewing the call for information in the search for a suspect in a homicide investigation. On Sept. 5, Montgomery police responded to the 500 block of Centennial Way around 10:40 p.m. in reference to a shooting. There, officers found Takata Floyd, 31, of Montgomery, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WSFA
WSFA
Charge upgraded to capital murder after Montgomery shooting victim dies
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The victim of an August shooting has died, prompting Montgomery police to upgrade the suspect’s charge to capital murder. Keondre Haynes, 21, of Montgomery, was originally charged with attempted murder after an August 31 shooting in the 300 block of Shelley Lane. The adult female...
WSFA
Cyclist struck, injured by semi-truck in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bicyclist is recovering after being struck by a semi-truck Saturday morning, according to Montgomery police. Authorities said they responded to the incident around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Dorchester Dr. and E. South Blvd. WTVY reported the victim is Dale County Assistant District Attorney...
alabamanews.net
Second inmate dies inside north Alabama prison this week
A second inmate has died inside a north Alabama Department of Corrections facility this week. Clarence Jackson was found unresponsive in his cell at Limestone Correctional Facility on Sunday, according to ADOC spokesperson Kelly Betts. Jackson was taken to the prison’s health care unit “where all life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” she said.
WSFA
Family of 7 loses house in Montgomery County fire
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County family has lost their home to a fire Friday night. According to the Snowdoun Volunteer Fire Department, units from the department arrived at the blaze on Nolan Lane in Pintlala around 7:55 p.m. There was heavy smoke and flames visible. Pintlala Volunteer...
alabamanews.net
Woman killed after vehicle overturns into Shelby County creek
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single vehicle crash claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman Saturday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Adeline N. Morris, of Weogufka, died when her vehicle left the roadway around 3:30 a.m., and overturned into a creek. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of […]
WSFA
Police chief says fentanyl concerns on the rise in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert is alerting residents about the dangers of fentanyl, as the department is seeing far too many residents die from illegal use of the drug. “I don’t think I’ve seen anything as serious as this since the 1990s crack epidemic,” Albert said....
Alabama woman dies after being ejected from car during crash, rollover
An Alabama woman has died as a result of an accident last week in which her car struck a concrete barrier and overturned, state police said Monday. Brandi L. Cofer, 26, of Autaugaville, Alabama, was critically injured at approximately 12:32 a.m. Wednesday morning when her 2008 Pontiac G6 car left the road, struck a concrete barrier and overturned.
selmasun.com
Sav-A-Life Selma hosts online auction
The Sav-A-Life Selma annual online auction is coming up in November, and there are already a lot of great gifts that will be auctioned off. . The whole event will be online so you can bid from home. Sav-A-Life, also known as Safe Harbor, gives help and hope to families that are experiencing crisis pregnancies. And now that abortion is illegal in Alabama, they are one of the only resources for families in that situation.
