San Antonio, TX

KENS 5

CITY PROS | Aqua-Tots provides world-renowned swimming instruction

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools in San Antonio, Texas, provides year-round swimming lessons for kids of all ages, including swim lessons for babies and toddlers. Our world-renowned swimming instruction and “safety first, fun every second” approach features water safety certified swim instructors, a family-friendly environment, and a state-of-the-art facility with a comfortable 90° pool.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Haunted houses San Antonio 2022 – 6 scariest places near you 👻

If you’re searching for a spooky good time, there are some great haunted houses in the San Antonio, Texas area. This season, haunted trails and asylums will be open, so get ready for a fun, fright-filled Halloween activity. We’ve compiled a list of the scariest scream-fests in the area.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Korean restaurants in San Antonio – Top 12 places near you for eating authentic Korean food including kimchi, bulgogi, bbq and more!

Korean cuisine is incredibly popular in San Antonio. Korean restaurants in San Antonio have excellent choices both within the city boundaries and beyond, whether you’re looking for a dash of the spicy, funky kimchi that has appeared on menus worldwide or a variety of traditional rice dishes. Before we...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
US105

[VIDEO] This Haunted Car Wash in San Antonio Has Gone Viral on TikTok

22Check out this new way to get frightened in San Antonio! It's a Car Wash tunnel that transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. It's a pretty cool idea. Not only do you get scared, but you also get a fresh, clean car. The place is called Super Sudz at 6780 Bandera Road in San Antonio. The haunted tunnel car wash experience is $30 per car — that includes the ultimate wash package that includes a triple foam wash, tire shine, undercarriage wash, carnauba wax, ceramic shine, and more. Check out the video below.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Potentially severe storms to impact San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The greater San Antonio and Austin areas could see potentially severe weather Monday. The National Weather Service said the remnants of Tropical Storm Roslyn, a cold front, and an upper level low will bring multiple chances for showers and storms throughout the day. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

