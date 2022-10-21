Read full article on original website
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
San Antonio's Viking Tavern now serving hearty feasts near Leon Valley neighborhood
The new theme restaurant specializes in dishes of slow-smoked meats fit for pillagers.
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue's restaurant on San Antonio's West Side is now open
The new location, near Lackland Air Force Base, is the chain's third store in the San Antonio area.
KENS 5
CITY PROS | Aqua-Tots provides world-renowned swimming instruction
Aqua-Tots Swim Schools in San Antonio, Texas, provides year-round swimming lessons for kids of all ages, including swim lessons for babies and toddlers. Our world-renowned swimming instruction and “safety first, fun every second” approach features water safety certified swim instructors, a family-friendly environment, and a state-of-the-art facility with a comfortable 90° pool.
San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q sues suppliers over chicken it says is 'too salty to consume'
Bill Miller's attorney said the chain is no longer using the companies as a poultry supplier because of the dispute.
KENS 5
Benefits of weightlifting for women | Great Day SA
SAN ANTONIO — Madeline Mosier Timm, Fitness Coach and Pregnancy Athleticism Coach, shares the benefits of weightlifting specially for women. For more information visit madelinetimmfitness.com.
Iconic San Antonio coffee truck moves into brick-and-mortar business
SAN ANTONIO — You may have heard of Early Bird Coffee in a story we covered last year. But, things are looking a little different now that the business has a brick-and-mortar store front located in Huebner Oaks. The store front has been open for only a month, but...
Guess the rent of this modern 4-bedroom farmhouse in New Braunfels
How much will you pay for modernized rural living?
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Haunted houses San Antonio 2022 – 6 scariest places near you 👻
If you’re searching for a spooky good time, there are some great haunted houses in the San Antonio, Texas area. This season, haunted trails and asylums will be open, so get ready for a fun, fright-filled Halloween activity. We’ve compiled a list of the scariest scream-fests in the area.
KENS 5
A healthier recipe for a pumpkin chai latte | Great Day SA
SAN ANTONIO — The Magician of Nutrition, Christie Kelemen, shares how to make a healthier version of a pumpkin spice latte.
San Antonio area lands $2.5 billion for infrastructure projects including expansion of I-35 corridor
The package is part of the Biden Administration's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Korean restaurants in San Antonio – Top 12 places near you for eating authentic Korean food including kimchi, bulgogi, bbq and more!
Korean cuisine is incredibly popular in San Antonio. Korean restaurants in San Antonio have excellent choices both within the city boundaries and beyond, whether you’re looking for a dash of the spicy, funky kimchi that has appeared on menus worldwide or a variety of traditional rice dishes. Before we...
The truth surrounding the 1996 Devil's Den murders in San Antonio
The truth and the urban legend are not one in the same.
Things to know about San Antonio's new Southside walking trail
It's now open to the public.
[VIDEO] This Haunted Car Wash in San Antonio Has Gone Viral on TikTok
22Check out this new way to get frightened in San Antonio! It's a Car Wash tunnel that transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. It's a pretty cool idea. Not only do you get scared, but you also get a fresh, clean car. The place is called Super Sudz at 6780 Bandera Road in San Antonio. The haunted tunnel car wash experience is $30 per car — that includes the ultimate wash package that includes a triple foam wash, tire shine, undercarriage wash, carnauba wax, ceramic shine, and more. Check out the video below.
MuySA: Pete's Tako House's family approach gives puro feel of San Antonio
When you're at Pete's, you're familia.
KTSA
Potentially severe storms to impact San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The greater San Antonio and Austin areas could see potentially severe weather Monday. The National Weather Service said the remnants of Tropical Storm Roslyn, a cold front, and an upper level low will bring multiple chances for showers and storms throughout the day. The...
San Antonio mainstays Liberty Bar and Earl Abel's unveil new lunch, breakfast menus — and hours
Both Alamo City dining institutions will begin opening earlier in the day.
San Antonio bar Be Kind & Rewind will immerse guests in '80s, '90s, '00s vibes starting next week
Owner Alex Amaro gave the Current an exclusive sneak peek of the downtown venue ahead of its Friday, Oct. 28 opening.
San Antonio Current
26 must-visit San Antonio vintage and thrift stores for finding secondhand threads
Increased interest in sustainable clothing and secondhand shopping has unleashed a boom in thrift stores and vintage shops — and that boom includes San Antonio. Alamo City thrifters can find discount duds aplenty. Those willing to scour can also get their mitts on designer fashion, hard-to-find band T-shirts and even high-end sneakers.
KENS 5
Answers to common Medicare advantage open enrollment questions | Great Day SA
SAN ANTONIO — Texas Medicare Solutions provides answers to common Medicare advantage open enrollment questions.
