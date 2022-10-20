Read full article on original website
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
salineriverchronicle.com
Billy M. Hamilton, 1932-2022
Billy M. Hamilton, age 90, left this life to be with his Lord on October 19, 2022 at Stonegate Villa Health and Rehabilitation in Crossett, Arkansas. He was born September 27, 1932 in Ashley County, Arkansas to W.A. and Clestelle Hamilton. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy having fought in the Korean War.
salineriverchronicle.com
New Beginnings to expand, purchases former Guest House on East Woodlawn
WARREN, Ark. – New Beginnings, a non-profit organization that provides substance abuse treatment, will utilize a grant to buy and renovate the former Guest House facility on East Woodlawn Street in Warren. The organization currently operates a facility on York Street. That site will be maintained and the facility...
2 students taken into custody for weapon discovered at El Dorado High School
UPDATE (10/21/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, officials confirmed that two students were taken into custody for a weapon being on the campus of El Dorado High School. The identities of the students will not be released due to their juvenile status. Some EHS parents express to KTVE/KARD that they feel comforted knowing […]
cenlanow.com
The tour against Marijuana Issue 4 arrives in Arkansas
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Family Council Action Committee spokesman, Luke McCoy, spoke in Camden, Ark. on Monday, October 17, 2022, as part of a statewide, 26-city leadership tour against Marijuana Issue 4 in Arkansas. Issue 4 would legalize recreational Marijuana in Arkansas and would allow for the possession, personal use, and consumption of Cannabis by adults. If passed, the Issue would allow only licensed commercial facilities to cultivate and sell it.
salineriverchronicle.com
Large wildfire burning near Warren
A large field and woods fire erupted Saturday afternoon about 1 mile west of Warren along Bradley 363. The fire burned several acres and came within a few feet of the Bryan and Lauren Case residence. Several chicken houses owned by Gary Green were also threatened. However, at presstime, it appeared that no buildings were damaged.
salineriverchronicle.com
County Judge provides update on acreage burned during Saturday wildfire
Bradley County Judge Klay McKinney said Sunday morning the total acreage affected was updated to 546 acres, mostly owned by PotlatchDeltic Corp. He said 11 bulldozers were used from county governments and individuals from Bradley, Lincoln, Cleveland and Ashley counties. McKinney confirmed there was no structural damage and crews were...
KATV
In a span of 6 hours, 3 bodies were found in vehicles in Pine Bluff; 1 crack pipe located
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Within a span of six hours on Monday morning, Pine Bluff police located three people dead inside of vehicles. According to incident reports obtained Thursday, two of the deceased were found parked outside of the Jefferson Regional Medical Center emergency room entrance and another was discovered in a Popeyes parking lot.
magnoliareporter.com
Oil and Gas: Four wells being drilled in Union County
Oil and gas drilling activity in recent weeks has included multiple workovers, according to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission. Dews Production LLC of Mount Holly is the operator and DD Oilfield Services is the contractor for the re-entry of the Denny No. 2, surface hole location 1,059 feet FNL and 2,300 feet FEL in Section 32-19S-17W in a wildcat field in Union County. Total depth is to 9,163 feet in the Smackover Zone. Work started September 30.
salineriverchronicle.com
Lumberjacks brush aside Monticello in rivalry rout
MONTICELLO, Ark. – For the tenth time in twelve years the Warren Lumberjacks took home the Union Bank and Trust Saline River Shootout Trophy outright, after resoundingly defeating the Monticello Billies Friday night, October 21, 2022, by the final of 34-0 on the road at Hyatt Field. In a...
Police: 3 people found dead inside two separate vehicles Monday in Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a car at one location Monday, and a third body was found in another vehicle only hours later. Investigators say the first two bodies were found in a vehicle in the parking lot of Jefferson Regional Hospital around 6 […]
arkadelphian.com
Crash claims life of Fordyce woman
A Dallas County woman was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident, Arkansas State Police said. Ray Evelyn Moore, 74, of Fordyce, died as a result of the accident, which happened at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Moore was traveling south on U.S. Highway 79 in rural Cleveland County in...
