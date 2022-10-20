If you like Italian cars from the 1950s, ‘60s—and ‘70s, and if you’re reading this chances are you do—you absolutely have to get to Italy at least once in your life to see Auto e Moto d’Epoca (Vintage Cars and Motorcycles). I finally broke down and made the pilgrimage last week, and I can tell you as a Lancia Appia owner that it was overwhelming.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO