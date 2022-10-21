Read full article on original website
Related
disneydining.com
BREAKING: Another Fire Breaks Out During Nighttime EPCOT Show
On October 1, 2021, Walt Disney World kicked off its massive 5oth Anniversary celebration, which included new rides — Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure –, a ton of delicious new foods, and two new nighttime spectaculars — Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom Park and Harmonious at EPCOT, which takes places on World Showcase Lagoon.
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
abandonedspaces.com
There’s a Hidden Cemetery at Disney’s Haunted Mansion Attraction
Disneyland is a magical place where fairytales can come to life, but there’s one part of the park that we hope remains just a story. The Haunted Mansion attraction has been spooking guests for over 50 years, but there’s an intriguing hidden secret that many people don’t know about.
WDW News Today
Mysterious New Signage Goes Up at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Park Entrances
A series of mysterious new signs have been added to the entrances of the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT. Three of the EPCOT logo signs can be found at the park’s main entrance. The presence of a tab at the bottom leads us to believe that these will occasionally sport a sign over them to promote park hours, special event entrances, or maybe just even make it clearer that one area is “exit only”. Only time will tell.
ABC 4
Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween
Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
WDW News Today
Green Army Drum Corps Returning to Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios in November
The Green Army Drum Corps will finally return to Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios in November. Performances will begin on November 6 at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. Since the parks reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the...
momcollective.com
6 Unique Places to Celebrate Halloween
Does your family love celebrating Halloween but you are looking for a unique place to celebrate Halloween this year? We have a few spooky and creative ideas for you! All locations are family-friendly (check Knott’s Scary Farm’s age suggestions) and are sure to help your family celebrate Halloween in a unique way this year.
These Are the Most Haunted Hotels in the Country, According to the Reviews of Guests Who've Stayed in Them
From shaking doors to phantom floors, these properties offer a spooky stay Ever wondered what it would be like to lodge with a ghost? Now's your chance! Lovers of the paranormal will surely have heard about Colorado's Stanley Hotel, the inspiration for Stephen King's The Shining; and the Night Stalker's rumored hangout, the Hotel Cecil in Downtown L.A. But mega review site Yelp dug through its archive of millions of real hotel guest reports to compile a list of the hotels with the most incidents of supernatural events...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disneyland Resort 10/18/22 (Halloween Becomes Christmas, Snow on the Castle, MagicBand Prep, and More)
Hey there, hi there, ho there! We headed down to the Disneyland Resort to check in on what is new around the resort and we want you to come along. So join us for this most recent photo report from both parks. Downtown Disney. We started off in Downtown Disney...
WDW News Today
Reservations Open for Holiday Sleigh Rides at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground
Holiday sleigh rides are back at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, and guests can book their yuletide journey now. The 25-minutes sleigh rides cost $75.00, and each sleigh can hold up to four adults, or two adults and three small children. They depart from the Tri-Circle-D Ranch, and are available from December 1st through the 23rd, and can be booked on the Walt Disney World website or the My Disney Experience app.
macaronikid.com
Halloween in the Haunted Peat Bog ’22
It’s getting spooky here at SHADOW Lake Nature Preserve! Please join us for a fun-filled family event on October 30th as we celebrate and demystify some of the creepy, crawly, and mysterious—yet ecologically important—creatures we coexist with. Enjoy kids’ crafts and activities, exciting games and raffles, pre-packaged...
WDW News Today
Trees Planted Around TRON Lightcycle Run in Magic Kingdom
As we count down the days until TRON Lightcycle / Run finally opens in Magic Kingdom, we’ll continue to check on construction from the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover. Crews have begun to plant foliage in the area around the coaster. There are several planters near the walkway that leads...
Comments / 0