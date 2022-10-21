A series of mysterious new signs have been added to the entrances of the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT. Three of the EPCOT logo signs can be found at the park’s main entrance. The presence of a tab at the bottom leads us to believe that these will occasionally sport a sign over them to promote park hours, special event entrances, or maybe just even make it clearer that one area is “exit only”. Only time will tell.

14 DAYS AGO