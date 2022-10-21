ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

CBS Miami

Neighbors, police speak out on fatal shooting of motorcyclist on I-95

MIAMI -- Miami police have identified the motorcyclist who was gunned down Sunday night on I-95 while riding his motorcycle as concerned neighbors are speaking out about this case.Police are looking into whether this was a case of road rage or whether the victim was targeted by someone or some people he knew.Miami police spokeswoman, Kiara Delva says 22-year-old Oscar Garcia of Miami was riding his motorcycle southbound on I-95 around 7:30 pm when he was shot near N.W. 75TH St. He was transported to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital but did not survive.CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

FDLE looking for girl, 12, missing from northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are looking for a 12-year-old girl missing from northwest Miami-Dade since last Wednesday, the agency announced Monday. The agency said Bianza Toutebon was last seen in the 20000 block of Northwest 47th Avenue, just west of Miami...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Man arrested in Miami-Dade double murder

MIAMI -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred earlier this month at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment has been arrested in St. Lucie County,  police said Monday.Kerron Rashad McCarthy was being held at a county jail and awaiting extradition back to Miami in the Oct. 5 slayings of Mark Cine and Eric Watters, both 25, police confirmed to CBS 4 News.A friend of the victims went to their apartment in the area of NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue and found the bodies of the two men, both of whom had been shot to death, according to police.Investigators have not said what led to the shootings or if the victims knew the suspect.Neighbors told CBS 4 News that they had heard gunshots a few days before the victims' bodies were found.. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said resident Maurice Rips at the time.Residents said the two men had only lived in the apartment community for a short time before they were slain.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

1 hurt in overnight stabbing in Little Havana, police say

MIAMI – Miami police investigated a stabbing at an apartment building in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood overnight Monday. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokesperson with the Miami Police Department, said units responded to the First Apartments, on Southwest First Street, near Eighth Avenue, at around 2 a.m. to investigate a stabbing.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO deputy involved in rollover crash on I-95 exit ramp in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sherriff’s Office deputy was involved in a rollover crash in Oakland Park, sending him to the hospital. Authorities said the deputy was responding to a call when he crashed near a construction site along the northbound exit ramp of Interstate 95 and Oakland Park Boulevard, just before 5 a.m., Sunday.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
cbs12.com

Miami double murder suspect arrested in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man accused of killing two people in Miami is locked up in St. Lucie County. Kerron Rashad McCarthy, 23, is awaiting extradition back to Miami-Dade County to face murder charges in the deaths of Mark Aaron Cine and Eric Marcol Watters, both 25.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

3 found shot in Aventura; Lehman Causeway, NB Biscayne Blvd. shut down

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews have taken three people to the hospital after they were found suffering from gunshot wounds in Aventura, leading to major road closures. Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the area of Northeast 192nd Street & Biscayne Boulevard, Saturday evening.
AVENTURA, FL
Click10.com

Police in Miami, Coral Springs search for 2 young girls who are missing

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade and Broward County are searching for two missing young girls. Miami police are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Ashley Nicole Garcia. She was last seen Saturday in the Little Havana area of the City of Miami. Garcia is...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Driver hits house in West Park, flees on foot; no reported injuries

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, a driver careened into a home in West Park and took off running. Broward County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about the crash along the 5300 block of Southwest 22nd Street, at around 3 a.m., Saturday. Cameras...
WEST PARK, FL
Click10.com

NFL player arrested in Miami, accused of following woman into club bathroom

MIAMI – Police arrested Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh at a downtown Miami nightclub early Saturday morning after security guards accused him of following a woman into the bathroom and refusing to leave. Udoh, 25, faces charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. According to a Miami police...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Investigation underway after man shot, killed in Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot and killed Friday night, authorities said.Melvin Greene, 51, was found sitting in a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the area of NW 17th Avenue and NW 117th Street, Miami-Dade police said in a written statement.Police said the man died at the scene.It was not clear what led to the gunfire or if Greene was shot someone else and drove to the location or was shot in the vehicle while at the site.Police asked anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 305-471-8477.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Shooting at Hotel in Miami-Dade

A man was hospitalized after a shooting at a Miami-Dade hotel early Friday, officials said. Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Estancia Hotel at 7685 Northwest 12th Street around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, the officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
MIAMI, FL

