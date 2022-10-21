Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist killed in shooting on I-95 in Miami; on-ramp at NW 79th St. closed
MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has died after he came under fire along Interstate 95 in Miami while riding a motorcycle, causing lane and on-ramp closures and triggering a search for the person or people responsible. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the...
Motorcyclist killed in shooting on I-95 in Miami; gunman still at large
MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has died after he came under fire along Interstate 95 in Miami while riding a motorcycle, causing lane and on-ramp closures and triggering a search for the person or people responsible. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the...
Neighbors, police speak out on fatal shooting of motorcyclist on I-95
MIAMI -- Miami police have identified the motorcyclist who was gunned down Sunday night on I-95 while riding his motorcycle as concerned neighbors are speaking out about this case.Police are looking into whether this was a case of road rage or whether the victim was targeted by someone or some people he knew.Miami police spokeswoman, Kiara Delva says 22-year-old Oscar Garcia of Miami was riding his motorcycle southbound on I-95 around 7:30 pm when he was shot near N.W. 75TH St. He was transported to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital but did not survive.CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke...
FDLE looking for girl, 12, missing from northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are looking for a 12-year-old girl missing from northwest Miami-Dade since last Wednesday, the agency announced Monday. The agency said Bianza Toutebon was last seen in the 20000 block of Northwest 47th Avenue, just west of Miami...
Man arrested in Miami-Dade double murder
MIAMI -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred earlier this month at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment has been arrested in St. Lucie County, police said Monday.Kerron Rashad McCarthy was being held at a county jail and awaiting extradition back to Miami in the Oct. 5 slayings of Mark Cine and Eric Watters, both 25, police confirmed to CBS 4 News.A friend of the victims went to their apartment in the area of NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue and found the bodies of the two men, both of whom had been shot to death, according to police.Investigators have not said what led to the shootings or if the victims knew the suspect.Neighbors told CBS 4 News that they had heard gunshots a few days before the victims' bodies were found.. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said resident Maurice Rips at the time.Residents said the two men had only lived in the apartment community for a short time before they were slain.
1 hurt in overnight stabbing in Little Havana, police say
MIAMI – Miami police investigated a stabbing at an apartment building in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood overnight Monday. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokesperson with the Miami Police Department, said units responded to the First Apartments, on Southwest First Street, near Eighth Avenue, at around 2 a.m. to investigate a stabbing.
Woman arrested in Miami-Dade for trying to kill woman in Broward, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives arrested a 31-year-old woman in Miami-Dade County who is accused of trying to kill another woman on Sunday morning in an apartment in Broward County and stealing her car. Sgt. Christian Rogers, a spokesman for the Pembroke Pines Police Department, announced the arrest of...
Police find 3 people with gunshot wounds wandering Biscayne Boulevard in front of Aventura Mall
AVENTURA, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after several shooting victims were found in Miami-Dade County. Police in Aventura took over a portion of the busy Biscayne Boulevard after three people found with gunshot wounds were wandering in traffic Saturday evening. “We immediately descended on the scene, we took...
BSO deputy involved in rollover crash on I-95 exit ramp in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sherriff’s Office deputy was involved in a rollover crash in Oakland Park, sending him to the hospital. Authorities said the deputy was responding to a call when he crashed near a construction site along the northbound exit ramp of Interstate 95 and Oakland Park Boulevard, just before 5 a.m., Sunday.
Miami double murder suspect arrested in St. Lucie County
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man accused of killing two people in Miami is locked up in St. Lucie County. Kerron Rashad McCarthy, 23, is awaiting extradition back to Miami-Dade County to face murder charges in the deaths of Mark Aaron Cine and Eric Marcol Watters, both 25.
3 found shot in Aventura; Lehman Causeway, NB Biscayne Blvd. shut down
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews have taken three people to the hospital after they were found suffering from gunshot wounds in Aventura, leading to major road closures. Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the area of Northeast 192nd Street & Biscayne Boulevard, Saturday evening.
Armed thief breaks into Miami-Dade home while owners were sound asleep
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An armed thief broke into a southwest Miami-Dade County home while the homeowners were sound asleep in the next room. The thief quietly took electronics and other items before quickly leaving. It happened Friday night on Southwest 75th Street. This fellow was hooded, (wearing) gloves,...
Police in Miami, Coral Springs search for 2 young girls who are missing
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade and Broward County are searching for two missing young girls. Miami police are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Ashley Nicole Garcia. She was last seen Saturday in the Little Havana area of the City of Miami. Garcia is...
Police say black cargo van could offer clue about attempted abduction in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has released a new clue in the hunt for a man they say tried to lure a girl into a van twice. The incidents in question happened last week as a 10-year-old girl was walking in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.
Police searhing for missing 12-year-old in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police is seeking the public’s help in the search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Northwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, Bianza Toutebon was last seen along the 20000 block of Northwest 47th Avenue on Wednesday. She stands 5 feet, 6...
Driver hits house in West Park, flees on foot; no reported injuries
WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, a driver careened into a home in West Park and took off running. Broward County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about the crash along the 5300 block of Southwest 22nd Street, at around 3 a.m., Saturday. Cameras...
NFL player arrested in Miami, accused of following woman into club bathroom
MIAMI – Police arrested Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh at a downtown Miami nightclub early Saturday morning after security guards accused him of following a woman into the bathroom and refusing to leave. Udoh, 25, faces charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. According to a Miami police...
Witnesses: Argument over fender-bender escalates to shooting outside Hollywood body shop
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are investigating after one person was shot outside of an auto body shop in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood Monday morning. The shooting happened before noon in the 5600 block of Funston Street. Officer Christian Lata, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department,...
Investigation underway after man shot, killed in Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot and killed Friday night, authorities said.Melvin Greene, 51, was found sitting in a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the area of NW 17th Avenue and NW 117th Street, Miami-Dade police said in a written statement.Police said the man died at the scene.It was not clear what led to the gunfire or if Greene was shot someone else and drove to the location or was shot in the vehicle while at the site.Police asked anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 305-471-8477.
Man Hospitalized After Shooting at Hotel in Miami-Dade
A man was hospitalized after a shooting at a Miami-Dade hotel early Friday, officials said. Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Estancia Hotel at 7685 Northwest 12th Street around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, the officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
