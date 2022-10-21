Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Related
counton2.com
SC group offering free rides to polls on Election Day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Coalition for Voter Participation (SCCVP) will offer voters free rides to the polls on Election Day. Voters can call (843) 225-0822 or 1-833-348-7350 to schedule a ride to the polls in Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg counties. Rides will...
kiss951.com
Over 100-Year-Old, Largest Circus Coming to South Carolina
Looking for some fun in South Carolina this weekend? If you don’t plan to do much for Halloween then why not head to Charleston to check out the largest circus on Earth? This circus has been serving families plenty of fun for over 100 years now. Garden Bros Circus will be in West Ashley, right outside of Charleston, for a few days of Halloween weekend.
Career fair, networking event happening Thursday in North Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A national career fair company will host a free event with multiple companies for Lowcountry jobseekers. The Career Center Network is hosting its free career fair and networking event on Thursday. Employers from Amazon, Sundaram-Clayton USA, TICO, and Lanehart Electrical will be present at the event to discuss job openings. The […]
counton2.com
Lowcountry sees strong turnout on first day of early voting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Early voting began Monday across South Carolina and voters in the Lowcountry seem to be taking advantage of the newly approved no-excuse early voting. Legislation passed in May gave all registered voters the option to vote early. The format was first explored during the 202...
counton2.com
Democrats joined for annual Blue Jamboree Saturday in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic leaders from across the state joined for a rally in North Charleston Saturday afternoon. According to the Charleston County Democratic Party, the organization hosted its annual Blue Jamboree Saturday at the Jenkins Youth and Family Village. CCDS calls the event one of the...
Activists claim South Carolina administrator made threats during meeting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Racial Justice Network claimed Charleston County Administrator Bill Tuten charged toward them during a meeting held at the Charleston County Government Building on Wednesday. Now, they said they want Tuten to resign or be fired. “It was a scene like I’ve never experienced before in my 40 years of […]
wfxg.com
South Carolina voting website crashes on day one of early voting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WFXG) — The first day of early voting for South Carolina general elections has started with issues on the state's voting website scVOTES.gov. At this time, officials say the issues are only on the organizations website, not at polling locations. According to the Associated Press, South Carolina...
Charleston Pride Week 2022 schedule
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Pride will host its annual Pride Week in November. Charleston Pride has hosted pride events for over a decade to empower and promote the visibility of the LGBTQIA+ community in Charleston. While the annual Pride Parade is held in June, the organization has planned a series of events in November […]
WLTX.com
South Carolina early voting begins: Here's where you can vote and when
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina voters don't need to wait until election day in November to cast their ballots for the 2022 general election. The State Election Commission is reminding voters that early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 across South Carolina in each county. Voting is open from 8:30...
WYFF4.com
Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
“Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show” coming to North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A young Blue Heeler and her family will take the stage with “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show” in April. Bluey is an Australian cartoon show for children that began airing in the United States in March 2021. The cartoon follows a 6-year-old Blue Heeler dog that often turns family time […]
thecentersquare.com
South Carolina's McMaster vows to not require COVID-19 vaccine for schoolchildren
(The Center Square) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wants his point of view to be clear. "As long as I am governor, I will never let the federal government - or anyone else - force the COVID-19 vaccine on South Carolina school children," McMaster said. McMaster’s note came...
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. committee sheds light on American Revolution history
BERKELEY COUNTY S.C. (WCSC) - A committee in Berkeley County is working with those passionate about American Revolution history to educate and engage the community and tourists on important landmarks in the area. South Carolina’s 250 Committee is a state commission that aims to celebrate and promote the state’s role...
Charleston, South Carolina deputies seeking information on 2010 murder
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help solving a 12-year-old murder case. On Oct. 23, 2010, Chad Montez Brown was found shot at a private party on Belgrade Avenue. Deputies responded to reports of gunshots at a party at Pythian Castle Hall in Charleston. Two victims […]
charlestondaily.net
SC Ports developing near-dock rail at the Port of Charleston with $550M in funding
CHARLESTON, SC — OCT. 17, 2022 — With great support from South Carolina elected leaders, South Carolina Ports will soon have near-dock rail and an inner-harbor barge operation to ensure fluidity and capacity for the Southeast supply chain. SC Ports officials and elected officials gathered today in North...
No excuse needed, just a photo ID for early voting in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Early voting starts Monday, Oct. 24 in South Carolina. This is the second election in South Carolina where an excuse is not required to cast a ballot before Election Day. This comes after legislation passed in May to change those voting rules. If you plan to...
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Why South Carolina could be NASA's next frontier
Collaborative partners statewide are shooting for the moon to try and create a permanent NASA facility in South Carolina. While the space agency currently has no permanent footprint in South Carolina, a consortium was created in 2020 specifically to expand the relationship with NASA and bring a NASA Center of Excellence to the state.
live5news.com
Crews clear crash on I-26W
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have cleared a Sunday night crash on I-26 westbound. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened at exit 215 and is currently shutting down two left lanes. It was reported just before 11 p.m. and does involve injuries, according to troopers in...
live5news.com
Crews clear disabled vehicle on the Ravenel bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a disabled vehicle has been cleared from the Ravenel bridge Saturday afternoon. The vehicle was stopped on the road and closed two US 17 southbound lanes by the Coleman Boulevard exit. The incident was reported at 5:01 p.m. and...
USC Gamecock
Candidate for governor Cunningham visits USC to talk abortion, legalizing marijuana ahead of midterms
Democratic candidate for S.C. governor Joe Cunningham visited USC on Oct. 20 to encourage turnout in the upcoming election, as well as talk about his stances on abortion, education and legalizing marijuana and sports betting. Cunningham's appearance outside Russell House was sponsored by the Theta Nu Chapter of Alpha Phi...
Comments / 0