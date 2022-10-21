ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

counton2.com

SC group offering free rides to polls on Election Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Coalition for Voter Participation (SCCVP) will offer voters free rides to the polls on Election Day. Voters can call (843) 225-0822 or 1-833-348-7350 to schedule a ride to the polls in Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg counties. Rides will...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
kiss951.com

Over 100-Year-Old, Largest Circus Coming to South Carolina

Looking for some fun in South Carolina this weekend? If you don’t plan to do much for Halloween then why not head to Charleston to check out the largest circus on Earth? This circus has been serving families plenty of fun for over 100 years now. Garden Bros Circus will be in West Ashley, right outside of Charleston, for a few days of Halloween weekend.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Lowcountry sees strong turnout on first day of early voting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Early voting began Monday across South Carolina and voters in the Lowcountry seem to be taking advantage of the newly approved no-excuse early voting. Legislation passed in May gave all registered voters the option to vote early. The format was first explored during the 202...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

South Carolina voting website crashes on day one of early voting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WFXG) — The first day of early voting for South Carolina general elections has started with issues on the state's voting website scVOTES.gov. At this time, officials say the issues are only on the organizations website, not at polling locations. According to the Associated Press, South Carolina...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Pride Week 2022 schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Pride will host its annual Pride Week in November. Charleston Pride has hosted pride events for over a decade to empower and promote the visibility of the LGBTQIA+ community in Charleston. While the annual Pride Parade is held in June, the organization has planned a series of events in November […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. committee sheds light on American Revolution history

BERKELEY COUNTY S.C. (WCSC) - A committee in Berkeley County is working with those passionate about American Revolution history to educate and engage the community and tourists on important landmarks in the area. South Carolina’s 250 Committee is a state commission that aims to celebrate and promote the state’s role...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Why South Carolina could be NASA's next frontier

Collaborative partners statewide are shooting for the moon to try and create a permanent NASA facility in South Carolina. While the space agency currently has no permanent footprint in South Carolina, a consortium was created in 2020 specifically to expand the relationship with NASA and bring a NASA Center of Excellence to the state.
FLORIDA STATE
live5news.com

Crews clear crash on I-26W

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have cleared a Sunday night crash on I-26 westbound. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened at exit 215 and is currently shutting down two left lanes. It was reported just before 11 p.m. and does involve injuries, according to troopers in...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crews clear disabled vehicle on the Ravenel bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a disabled vehicle has been cleared from the Ravenel bridge Saturday afternoon. The vehicle was stopped on the road and closed two US 17 southbound lanes by the Coleman Boulevard exit. The incident was reported at 5:01 p.m. and...
CHARLESTON, SC

