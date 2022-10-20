ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, MT

Daily Montanan

5 things to know about Montana’s ‘born alive’ ballot initiative

Montana voters will decide Nov. 8 whether to approve a ballot initiative declaring that an embryo or fetus is a legal person with a right to medical care if it survives an abortion or delivery. The measure would impose severe penalties on health workers who don’t provide that care. Legislative Referendum 131 was approved for […] The post 5 things to know about Montana’s ‘born alive’ ballot initiative appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Gianforte, unions announce state employee pay plan proposal

Following extensive bargaining, Gov. Greg Gianforte and public employee unions this week reached an agreement for the state pay plan, according to a news release from the Governor’s Office. Covering the 2024-2025 biennium, the agreement includes wage increases, health benefit cost freezes, one-time payments, and other contractual changes, according to the news release. It characterized […] The post Gianforte, unions announce state employee pay plan proposal appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
msuexponent.com

Governor Gianforte speaks at Billings’ new Rocky Vista University medical college

Gov. Greg Gianforte lays out his priorities for the upcoming Legislative session during a Friday visit to Billings. Gianforte discusses legislative health care agenda during Billings visit. Montanans’ medical expenses should be more transparent upfront, Gov. Greg Gianforte said during a Friday stop in Billings, promising to make the issue...
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

Montana SOS Calls for Answers on China & Election Software

Bottom Line Up Front: Montana's Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen sent a letter seeking answers on potential connections with China and US election online voting software. Background: Earlier this week we told you about an election software company in the US that has ties to the Communist Chinese Party. Their top executive was recently arrested. Roy McKenzie with the conservative news website "Western Montana News" reported that Montana had a contract with that company for our electronic overseas voting.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Montana sees a record number of registered voters

A record number of people are registered to vote in Montana, and thousands have already cast their ballot. The number of registered voters is now more than 758,000. Nearly half of those registered come from the state’s four most populous counties; Yellowstone, Gallatin, Missoula and Flathead. Absentee ballots were...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Was This Natural Disaster The Biggest To Ever Hit Montana?

Here in Montana, we've certainly seen Mother Nature at her worst. From record flooding to earthquakes, blizzards, and forest fires, we've had our share of natural disasters over the years. The question is: which would go down as the biggest natural disaster in the state's history?. According to The Active...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

What manufacturing workers make in Montana

Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Montana using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

The 8 Most Popular Montana License Plates of 2022

Unlike other states which take a "meh, two or three will do fine" approach to license plate design (looking at you, Idaho and North Dakota), Montana takes a very different approach. There's currently over 200 different specialty plates and they're all tied to a specific cause or non-profit organization. We'll show you the most popular license plates in Montana as of September 2022.
MONTANA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Landowner Kills Wolves After Rare Attack On Horses

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A landowner recently killed some wolves in the Gros Ventre mountains after they killed two foals and injured three other horses, a Wyoming Game and Fish agent said. Wolf attacks on horses are rare, Dan Thompson told Cowboy State Daily in...
WYOMING STATE
MY 103.5

Americans Love These 5 Montana Landmarks. Have You Seen Them?

Montana is full of incredible landmarks, but only five are included in the top 250 in America. According to a recent survey by our friends at Aqua Expeditions, five Montana landmarks are considered favorites amongst Americans. They recently polled 2,100 Americans to find out which natural landmarks they would most like to visit.
MONTANA STATE

