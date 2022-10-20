Read full article on original website
mtpr.org
Your voter info pamphlet has some bad info, and polls show Tranel catching up to Zinke
Polls and pundits suggest Montana's western district congressional race is tightening. New ads emphasize a mining ban and an "anti-business" bent. And, your voter information pamphlet has some bad information. Sally Mauk Rob, we talked a little bit last week about how some national political analysts had changed their assessment...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana politicians pen letters criticizing Department of Defense over pharmacy policy
HELENA, Mont. - Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Troy Downing penned a letter to the White House last week, criticizing the Department of Defense (DOD) for allowing a change in policy that could leave Montana veterans without an in-network pharmacy. TRICARE is the health program for the DOD, providing health...
5 things to know about Montana’s ‘born alive’ ballot initiative
Montana voters will decide Nov. 8 whether to approve a ballot initiative declaring that an embryo or fetus is a legal person with a right to medical care if it survives an abortion or delivery. The measure would impose severe penalties on health workers who don’t provide that care. Legislative Referendum 131 was approved for […] The post 5 things to know about Montana’s ‘born alive’ ballot initiative appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Late changes to election laws mean Montana voters were sent inaccurate information
A pamphlet sent to voters includes information based on laws passed last year by Republicans. But a district court judge struck down the laws late last month.
Gianforte, unions announce state employee pay plan proposal
Following extensive bargaining, Gov. Greg Gianforte and public employee unions this week reached an agreement for the state pay plan, according to a news release from the Governor’s Office. Covering the 2024-2025 biennium, the agreement includes wage increases, health benefit cost freezes, one-time payments, and other contractual changes, according to the news release. It characterized […] The post Gianforte, unions announce state employee pay plan proposal appeared first on Daily Montanan.
msuexponent.com
Governor Gianforte speaks at Billings’ new Rocky Vista University medical college
Gov. Greg Gianforte lays out his priorities for the upcoming Legislative session during a Friday visit to Billings. Gianforte discusses legislative health care agenda during Billings visit. Montanans’ medical expenses should be more transparent upfront, Gov. Greg Gianforte said during a Friday stop in Billings, promising to make the issue...
Montana SOS Calls for Answers on China & Election Software
Bottom Line Up Front: Montana's Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen sent a letter seeking answers on potential connections with China and US election online voting software. Background: Earlier this week we told you about an election software company in the US that has ties to the Communist Chinese Party. Their top executive was recently arrested. Roy McKenzie with the conservative news website "Western Montana News" reported that Montana had a contract with that company for our electronic overseas voting.
mtpr.org
Montana sees a record number of registered voters
A record number of people are registered to vote in Montana, and thousands have already cast their ballot. The number of registered voters is now more than 758,000. Nearly half of those registered come from the state’s four most populous counties; Yellowstone, Gallatin, Missoula and Flathead. Absentee ballots were...
mtpr.org
Tranel makes a play for the middle in the western district House race
MTPR’s Shaylee Ragar takes us on the campaign trail with Democrat Monica Tranel, whose pitch in the western district congressional race is to be an independent voice in Congress. A play for the middle. Monica Tranel, a longtime energy and agriculture attorney based in Missoula, is chatting with voters...
Montana Employers Found to be 3rd Worst in U.S. Hiring Struggle
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana employers are the third worst in the country in their struggle to hire and retain employees, according to a new study from the financial website WalletHub. KGVO Reached out to analyst Jill Gonzalez for the details of the study. Help Wanted Signs are Everywhere.
Montana Was the Number One Move-to Location During the Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to a national relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Montana was the number one target location for Americans to relocate during the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. KGVO News spoke to moveBuddha’s Content Marketing Specialist Mercedes Martinez, who said the mass exodus of people...
Top Experts Explain Why Montana Is 3rd In United States For This
Given recent events, one of the most prominent questions we hear is, "Why is it so hard to find employees?" So the experts have chimed in to explain what might be the cause of this challenge. Montana recently ranked 3rd for states in which employers are struggling the most to...
Montana Attorney General Warns About Fentanyl Disguised as Candy
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With Halloween approaching, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen is asking parents to be watchful about what their children bring home when they trick or treat this Halloween. Knudsen said he does not want to alarm parents, but some of the fentanyl tablets coming into Montana...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 950 Cases, Three New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 313,809 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 950 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,122 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,599,881 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 576,217...
Was This Natural Disaster The Biggest To Ever Hit Montana?
Here in Montana, we've certainly seen Mother Nature at her worst. From record flooding to earthquakes, blizzards, and forest fires, we've had our share of natural disasters over the years. The question is: which would go down as the biggest natural disaster in the state's history?. According to The Active...
Fairfield Sun Times
What manufacturing workers make in Montana
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Montana using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The 8 Most Popular Montana License Plates of 2022
Unlike other states which take a "meh, two or three will do fine" approach to license plate design (looking at you, Idaho and North Dakota), Montana takes a very different approach. There's currently over 200 different specialty plates and they're all tied to a specific cause or non-profit organization. We'll show you the most popular license plates in Montana as of September 2022.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Landowner Kills Wolves After Rare Attack On Horses
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A landowner recently killed some wolves in the Gros Ventre mountains after they killed two foals and injured three other horses, a Wyoming Game and Fish agent said. Wolf attacks on horses are rare, Dan Thompson told Cowboy State Daily in...
Americans Love These 5 Montana Landmarks. Have You Seen Them?
Montana is full of incredible landmarks, but only five are included in the top 250 in America. According to a recent survey by our friends at Aqua Expeditions, five Montana landmarks are considered favorites amongst Americans. They recently polled 2,100 Americans to find out which natural landmarks they would most like to visit.
