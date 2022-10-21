ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Fairfield Sun Times

Scattered snow and ice covering roadways in eastern and parts of central Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. - Scattered snow and ice are reported on roadways in throughout eastern and central Montana Monday morning. The Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report shows road conditions being covered with mostly snow ice and scattered snow-ice on I-94 in areas surrounding Glendive and Miles City. In the...
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

More public feedback encouraged for Missoula Midtown Master Plan

MISSOULA, Mont. - As partners continue to plan for the future of a busy area in Missoula, they're looking for more public feedback. The Missoula Midtown Association is encouraging all of Missoula County to participate in a public survey to get data on what experiences are like in the area and what people vision for the future.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Woman Drives Into Oncoming Traffic on a Busy Missoula Street

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 9:00 p.m. on October 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer was on duty in the area of West Broadway and was made aware that multiple 911 calls had reported a dangerous driver nearby. A white Volkswagon Jetta was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Broadway. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Annual Cat-Griz Blood Drive battle

MISSOULA, Mont. - The University of Montana and Montana State will go head to head for the annual Cat-Griz Blood Battle for the Montana Red Cross. The communities will have donations centers available on both college campuses and at other Red Cross Donation Centers. The donations will get sent across...
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend

Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Man on Probation Gets Caught With Meth and Pills in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 10:25 p.m. on October 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer drove through the parking lot of the One Eyed Jacks Casino located on South Reserve Street and observed various vehicles parked in the rear of the building. One of the vehicles had expired registration. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula invites community to participate in public summit

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County JEDI Network is inviting community members to participate in an inaugural summit. "Be the Change: Resilience Through Equity," is an opportunity to build community resilience through equity-minded approaches to challenging problems. The summit is slated for next Thursday and Friday on the University...
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Griz fall in overtime 31-24 to Sac State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- While Montana held a 10-point lead with eight minutes to go, they couldn't hold on after an onside kick and some big plays went the way of the Hornets, falling 31-24 in overtime on Saturday night. Kris Brown was forced to take over at quarterback for the...
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

Tonix Pharmaceuticals plans a $25 million facility in the Bitterroot Valley

Ravalli County officials have reached an agreement with an international pharmaceutical company to further bioscience development in the Bitterroot Valley. Tonix Pharmaceuticals plans on building a $25 million vaccine manufacturing facility on Old Corvallis Road, near Hamilton. Julie Foster, the executive director of the county’s economic development authority, says the...
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

Understand how LR-131 would affect families in the hospital

I would like to provide the perspective of a hospital chaplain on the Born Alive Infant Protection Act, or LR-131, on the ballot this November.   I served as a hospital chaplain for 12 years.  On numerous occasions I was called to labor and delivery to provide support to parents facing the heart-rending situation of their […] The post Understand how LR-131 would affect families in the hospital appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
406mtsports.com

Andrew Rush, St. Ignatius make history with individual, team State B championships

MISSOULA — Andrew Rush stretched out his arms in excitement as he ran down the straightaway alone Saturday at the state cross country championships. The St. Ignatius senior erupted with glee when he crossed the line as the first finisher in the Class B boys race at the University of Montana Golf Course. He and the Bulldogs exploded in excitement a little while later when they found out they had won the team championship.
SAINT IGNATIUS, MT
406mtsports.com

Missoula Hellgate basketball standout Covill commits to Washington State

MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate standout center Alex Covill has made a verbal commitment to play basketball for the Washington State women's team starting in 2023-24. Her mom, former Montana Lady Griz player Angella (Bieber) Covill, confirmed the news to 406mtsports.com on Saturday. The 6-foot-6 Covill has been a catalyst for the past three seasons and led the Knights to the State AA championship game the past two seasons.
MISSOULA, MT

