californiaglobe.com
Beleaguered LA City Councilman Says Only a Recall Will Remove Him From Office
After weeks of continued public protests and calls to resign coming from the large majority of LA citizens and lawmakers nationwide, Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de Leon remained defiant, saying on Sunday that the only way he is leaving office early is if he is recalled. De Leon, along...
$45 million judgment awarded in lawsuit claiming abuse of twin boys with autism at Malibu school
Parents of twin boys with autism were awarded a $25 million judgement after filing a lawsuit claiming their sons were physically abused at their elementary school in Malibu.
foxla.com
Residents in this LA district can now apply for rental aid as eviction moratorium nears end
LOS ANGELES - Residents living in specific Los Angeles neighborhoods can now apply for housing subsidies as part of Councilman Mitch O’Farrell’s rental aid program as LA’s pandemic-era eviction protection nears its end. Earlier this month, the Los Angeles City Council approved a new $3 million rental...
Recent attacks by homeless individuals in L.A. a symptom of a broader issue, homeless advocate says
Recent random attacks by homeless people have left some concerned for their safety on the streets of Los Angeles. One homeless man was arrested and faces murder charges after he allegedly stabbed multiple people in Long Beach on Oct. 14. A woman also spent time recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after a homeless man allegedly […]
Santa Monica Daily Press
Special needs parents win $45 million lawsuit over abuse at SMMUSD school
A Los Angeles jury determined this week that the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) must pay out $45 million to the family of special needs twins after a behavioral aid at a Malibu school was found to have physically abused the two autistic seven-year-olds. The lawsuit, filed back in...
2urbangirls.com
Ex-Professor wins $10 million verdict against LA Community College District for wrongful termination
LOS ANGELES – A former English professor was awarded a $10 million verdict against the Los Angeles Community College District when the jury unanimously found she was wrongfully terminated after reporting sexual harassment claims that her employer failed to investigate. Dr. Sabrena Odom was a tenured professor at Los...
KTLA.com
‘This is hate’: Authorities investigating antisemitic flyers, banners seen across Los Angeles
Residents in Beverly Hills and Westwood woke up to antisemitic flyers stuffed in sand-filled baggies on their lawns over the weekend. “We were shocked and horrified. We heard our neighbors got it as well,” Sam Yebri, a Westwood resident who is also a candidate for L.A. City Council. “The sand is meant to weigh it down, throw it out of the car and get away quickly.”
foxla.com
Rental Aid: Some LA residents could receive up to $5,000 per household
LOS ANGELES - A new $3 million rental aid program for Los Angeles tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
Opinion: Vote ‘Yes’ on Prop. 30 to Make Wealthiest Californians Pay for Clean Air
The next time you’re stopped in gridlocked Southern California freeway traffic, take a glance at what’s around you. The chances are very good that your vehicle is idling at the edge of a working-class, low-income neighborhood populated mainly by people of color. Think of Boyle Heights in Los...
Laist.com
What You Need To Know Today: California’s Recycling Problem, LA Protests Against Iranian Government, Plan For Dodger Stadium Aerial Gondola
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Today in How To LA: Digging...
$3 million rental aid program launched in LA neighborhoods including Hollywood, Echo Park
A new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday.
Opinion | Why Los Angeles’ Black-Brown Alliance Bit the Dust
The L.A. City Council scandal is shocking, but not surprising. All too often, even the most committed to social justice end up succumbing to the status quo.
foxla.com
Antisemitic signs on 405 Freeway, antisemitic flyers distributed in Beverly Hills
More examples of antisemitic hate have popped up around Los Angeles County. One hate group demonstrated with signs over the 405 Freeway a day before hateful flyers were distributed in a Beverly Hills neighborhood.
spectrumnews1.com
Exclusive: Deputy speaks out about Murakami slur allegation
LOS ANGELES — It was nearly ten years ago, but it’s a day Lt. Tracy Stewart remembers well — walking into then Capt. Timothy Murakami’s office interviewing for a transfer. It didn’t sit right. “He never gave me eye contact,” Stewart recalled in a recent...
KCET
Voters to Decide On $25 an Hour Minimum Wage for Health Care Workers
This story was produced by California Healthline. In Southern California, one labor union is pushing for a $25 minimum wage at private hospitals, psychiatric facilities and dialysis clinics. The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, which represents roughly 100,000 health care workers in California, says a raise would help the providers retain workers who could land comparable positions at Amazon or fast-food restaurants amid labor shortages.
indybay.org
Ex LAUSD Teacher Files FBI Report Against Disgraced City Council Member Nury Martinez
Kilroy has even posted a partially redacted version of the FBI report, his declaration to the FBI, and exhibits A-I, on his Twitter page at https://twitter.com/lapdsecrets. Kilroy has no prior legal experience but his Pro Se civil litigation spans two large bodies of pre-trial Federal case filings against Nury Martinez and others from 2013-2020 , in the United States District Court, the Ninth Circuit court of Appeals, and then even the United States Supreme Court in petitions No's 18-9663 and 20-354.
arizonasuntimes.com
College Won’t Place Student Teachers at School That Prohibits Critical Race Theory
A California university said it will stop sending student teachers to a school district that banned the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT), according to a statement from the school district. California State University Fullerton will not be placing new student teachers at Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District in Sacramento,...
aclufl.org
LA County’s Failure to Invest in Alternatives to Incarceration Fuels Inhumane Jail Conditions
Melissa Camacho-Cheung, Senior Staff Attorney, ACLU of Southern California. Celia Banos calls her son, Jhean, a born musician. Ever since he was a little boy, Jhean loved music. He learned the guitar, and after high school, he played in a band called The Parallels. At the age of 21, Jhean had his first episode of schizophrenia.
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles County voter errors could overturn failed Gascon recall: Lawsuit
Volunteers to recall District Attorney George Gascon have found 1,560 valid voter signatures that were thrown out by the county of Los Angeles, prompting a lawsuit to speed the review of all disqualified signatures. Recall campaign workers have found a 39% error rate after reviewing just 2% of the 195,758...
Offender who walked away from Los Angeles reentry facility located in Las Vegas
A man who walked away from a reentry program in Los Angeles earlier this month has been apprehended in Las Vegas, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. Jawan Richard Harris, 26 was arrested Monday afternoon by agents with the FBI’s Las Vegas Metropolitan Fugitive Task Force. Harris was reported missing from the Male […]
