NFL World Reacts To New York Jets Trade News

The New York Jets are 4-2 to start the season. Nothing's wrong, right? Wrong.

Elijah Moore, the team's 2021 second-round pick out of Ole Miss, has requested a trade. Why? He's not getting the targets he feels he deserves.

It's a frustrating situation for the Jets considering they've been playing so well and now one of their wide receivers wants out.

The NFL world is discussing Moore's trade request on Twitter this Thursday.

"Sources: #Jets WR Elijah Moore, frustrated with his role and usage, has asked for a trade. The team has no plans at all to trade him. The former second rounder was targeted once in the win over the #Packers , but the play was negated by a penalty," said Ian Rapport.

"Jets walked out of Lambeau field after stomping the Packers and Elijah Moore immediately thought 'damn that should’ve been more about me,'" a fan wrote.

"Re Elijah Moore…definitely not the best look asking for a trade while your team is playing winning football. On the flip side, this dude is too talented to be this underutilized. You mean you can’t find ways to get the ball in his hands?! Both parties need to figure this out!" said Damien Woody.

Elijah Moore needs to get more touches. He's too talented to not be getting the football.

However, trying to walk away from your team that's off to its best start in a long time isn't the best look.

Hopefully Moore and the Jets can get this worked out.