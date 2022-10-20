Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Court Bauer Recalls Backstage Tension Spilling Over Into In-Ring Outburst
Former WWE writer and founder of MLW Court Bauer was a recent guest on the Masked Man Show podcast. During his appearance on the show, Bauer discussed handling backstage conflict and how those tensions can sometimes manifest themselves in the ring. The topic is relevant these days thanks to the heat generated from CM Punk’s incendiary comments following AEW’s All Out 2022 pay-per-view event, and the subsequent altercation that resulted in numerous suspensions. Bauer dished on his own experiences with similar events in the past.
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels Discusses Evolving With Changes In The Wrestling Business, More
During a recent appearance on the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast, Shawn Michaels commented on his decision to return to WWE in an NXT role, evolving with the changes in the wrestling business, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling News & Notes: X-Division, TV Tapings & Dates
Pwinsider dropped some news and notes from Impact Wrestling, including updates on their tournament for the X-Division Title, last night’s television tapings, and a date for their upcoming No Surrender event. – Some of the X-Division title tournament matches will be airing on BTI – Before The Impact, instead...
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels Comments On WWE NXT Running Events Outside Of Florida
During the post-WWE NXT Halloween Havoc media scrum, Shawn Michaels commented on the NXT brand possibly holding pay-per-view events outside of Florida in the future, the plans for international expansions, and more. You can check out some highlights from the scrum below:. On touring outside of Florida: “From an NXT...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Ratings For Thursday Night’s Episode Of IMPACT! On AXS TV Are In
Showbuzz Daily is reporting that Thursday night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV brought in 96,000 viewers, which is slightly up from the 94,000 viewers the show brought in the previous week. IMPACT! on AXS TV did a 0.02 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s...
I've lived in Florida for 25 years and these are the 11 biggest mistakes I see tourists make at the beach
Insider's writer has lived in Florida and gone to its beaches for 25 years. She often sees tourists disturbing wildlife or ignoring warning flags.
A woman hired a private investigator after waiting months for a tiny home she'd paid $46,000 for but never received
A woman hired a private investigator after waiting months for her tiny home to be delivered. She discovered the Holy Ground Tiny Houses founder didn't have any assets in his name, NBC reported. Matt Sowash promised buyers tiny homes, but has filed for bankruptcy, court records show. A woman resorted...
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels Discusses T-BAR Burning His Mask At WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
As seen during Saturday night’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc pay-per-view event, T-BAR appeared in a segment where he burned his mask. During the post-show media scrum, Shawn Michaels commented on the segment and the speculation that the former Dominik Dijakovic could be returning to the brand. He said,. “It’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
HBK Discusses Cinematic Portion Of Title Match At Halloween Havoc
Speaking during the post-WWE NXT Halloween Havoc media call, Shawn Michaels discussed the cinematic portion of the women’s title match between Mandy Rose and Alba Fyre. The match began with a filmed, haunted house-style segment that saw Fyre grab Rose and drive off with her. The match then transitioned to the arena for the live component.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming AEW Events
You can check out some updated ticket sale numbers for several upcoming AEW events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Tonight’s live episode of AEW Rampage in Jacksonville, FL has 2,152 tickets out. Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Norfolk, VA has 2,511 tickets out. AEW...
ewrestlingnews.com
Top WOW – Women Of Wrestling Star Suffers An Injury
Top WOW – Women of Wrestling wrestler “Beast” suffered a leg injury recently and could be sidelined for some time. Reportedly, her injury is said to have pushed back the WOW TV tapings for the new season and caused a bunch of creative changes to the show.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tickets For Impact Wrestling’s December TV Tapings Now On Sale; Victory Road PPV Released
Tickets are now on sale for Impact Wrestling’s December 9th and 10th tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida at the Charles F. Dodge City Center. You can get your tickets by clicking here. Impact Wrestling has also released the full Victory Road 2009 pay-per-view event online. You can check it...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Dayton, Ohio: Fatal 4-Way Match
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. You can check out the results from the show below:. WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai). Omos...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ace Steel Issues First ‘Comments’ Since AEW Firing, Claims ‘False Accusations’
Ace Steel recently took to his Instagram Story to issue his first ‘comments’ since he was fired from All Elite Wrestling. While he didn’t issue any sort of statement, he posted a photo that was tagged with ‘false accusations running wild.’. Steel was fired from AEW...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On Locker Room Morale In AEW
Over the last few months, there have been some backstage issues among talent in AEW. In a Pwtorch.com audio update, Wade Keller stated that there had been names to step up and be leaders in AEW. He said,. “One thing that I am hearing from people I talk to in...
ewrestlingnews.com
Diamond Dallas Page Reveals His Dream Match During His Time In WWE
Diamond Dallas Page recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss one opportunity he wished he could have had when he was in WWE. Page, who was a four-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, dubbed himself the “People’s Champ” in WCW; akin to The Rock’s mantra in WWE as the “People’s Champion.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Davey Boy Smith Jr. Wishes He & Tyson Kidd Had A Match With FTR
During a recent appearance on the “Total BeezSheez Show,” Davey Boy Smith Jr. (DH Smith in WWE) commented on his time working with Tyson Kidd in WWE, the effective partnership the two men had, and wanting to face FTR. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kurt Angle Celebrates First WWE Title Win, Brock Lesnar/RAW News, Gargano/Theory
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to Twitter earlier today to reflect on the anniversary of his first WWE title win, which took place at No Mercy 2000. He wrote,. “On this day 22 years ago, in my rookie year, I defeated @therock for my first WWF/E World Championship. One of my favorite moments in my pro wrestling career. #wweworldheavyweightchampion #olympiccrybaby #itstrue”
ewrestlingnews.com
The Final Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Pay-Per-View Event
The card for tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc pay-per-view event has been finalized. As a reminder, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of this special later tonight here on eWrestlingNews.com. You can check out the complete WWE NXT Halloween Havoc card below:. NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Ilja...
ewrestlingnews.com
Adam Cole Teases A Return To AEW, AEW Dynamite Note, STARDOM/NJPW
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, New Japan Pro Wrestling is not handling the booking of the IWGP Women’s Championship. While the belt will be defended at NJPW’s United States shows and major NJPW events, STARDOM is handling the booking of the title. Adam Cole...
