Court Bauer Recalls Backstage Tension Spilling Over Into In-Ring Outburst

Former WWE writer and founder of MLW Court Bauer was a recent guest on the Masked Man Show podcast. During his appearance on the show, Bauer discussed handling backstage conflict and how those tensions can sometimes manifest themselves in the ring. The topic is relevant these days thanks to the heat generated from CM Punk’s incendiary comments following AEW’s All Out 2022 pay-per-view event, and the subsequent altercation that resulted in numerous suspensions. Bauer dished on his own experiences with similar events in the past.
Impact Wrestling News & Notes: X-Division, TV Tapings & Dates

Pwinsider dropped some news and notes from Impact Wrestling, including updates on their tournament for the X-Division Title, last night’s television tapings, and a date for their upcoming No Surrender event. – Some of the X-Division title tournament matches will be airing on BTI – Before The Impact, instead...
Shawn Michaels Comments On WWE NXT Running Events Outside Of Florida

During the post-WWE NXT Halloween Havoc media scrum, Shawn Michaels commented on the NXT brand possibly holding pay-per-view events outside of Florida in the future, the plans for international expansions, and more. You can check out some highlights from the scrum below:. On touring outside of Florida: “From an NXT...
The Ratings For Thursday Night’s Episode Of IMPACT! On AXS TV Are In

Showbuzz Daily is reporting that Thursday night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV brought in 96,000 viewers, which is slightly up from the 94,000 viewers the show brought in the previous week. IMPACT! on AXS TV did a 0.02 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s...
Shawn Michaels Discusses T-BAR Burning His Mask At WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

As seen during Saturday night’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc pay-per-view event, T-BAR appeared in a segment where he burned his mask. During the post-show media scrum, Shawn Michaels commented on the segment and the speculation that the former Dominik Dijakovic could be returning to the brand. He said,. “It’s...
HBK Discusses Cinematic Portion Of Title Match At Halloween Havoc

Speaking during the post-WWE NXT Halloween Havoc media call, Shawn Michaels discussed the cinematic portion of the women’s title match between Mandy Rose and Alba Fyre. The match began with a filmed, haunted house-style segment that saw Fyre grab Rose and drive off with her. The match then transitioned to the arena for the live component.
News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming AEW Events

You can check out some updated ticket sale numbers for several upcoming AEW events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Tonight’s live episode of AEW Rampage in Jacksonville, FL has 2,152 tickets out. Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Norfolk, VA has 2,511 tickets out. AEW...
Top WOW – Women Of Wrestling Star Suffers An Injury

Top WOW – Women of Wrestling wrestler “Beast” suffered a leg injury recently and could be sidelined for some time. Reportedly, her injury is said to have pushed back the WOW TV tapings for the new season and caused a bunch of creative changes to the show.
Results From WWE Live Event In Dayton, Ohio: Fatal 4-Way Match

WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. You can check out the results from the show below:. WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai). Omos...
Backstage News On Locker Room Morale In AEW

Over the last few months, there have been some backstage issues among talent in AEW. In a Pwtorch.com audio update, Wade Keller stated that there had been names to step up and be leaders in AEW. He said,. “One thing that I am hearing from people I talk to in...
Diamond Dallas Page Reveals His Dream Match During His Time In WWE

Diamond Dallas Page recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss one opportunity he wished he could have had when he was in WWE. Page, who was a four-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, dubbed himself the “People’s Champ” in WCW; akin to The Rock’s mantra in WWE as the “People’s Champion.”
Davey Boy Smith Jr. Wishes He & Tyson Kidd Had A Match With FTR

During a recent appearance on the “Total BeezSheez Show,” Davey Boy Smith Jr. (DH Smith in WWE) commented on his time working with Tyson Kidd in WWE, the effective partnership the two men had, and wanting to face FTR. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
Kurt Angle Celebrates First WWE Title Win, Brock Lesnar/RAW News, Gargano/Theory

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to Twitter earlier today to reflect on the anniversary of his first WWE title win, which took place at No Mercy 2000. He wrote,. “On this day 22 years ago, in my rookie year, I defeated @therock for my first WWF/E World Championship. One of my favorite moments in my pro wrestling career. #wweworldheavyweightchampion #olympiccrybaby #itstrue”
The Final Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Pay-Per-View Event

The card for tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc pay-per-view event has been finalized. As a reminder, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of this special later tonight here on eWrestlingNews.com. You can check out the complete WWE NXT Halloween Havoc card below:. NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Ilja...
Adam Cole Teases A Return To AEW, AEW Dynamite Note, STARDOM/NJPW

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, New Japan Pro Wrestling is not handling the booking of the IWGP Women’s Championship. While the belt will be defended at NJPW’s United States shows and major NJPW events, STARDOM is handling the booking of the title. Adam Cole...

