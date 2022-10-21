Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
Police promise to take action against trail drivers
Indianapolis, Indiana – Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have announced that they will enhance patrols along the Monon Trail following reports of motorists swerving around construction. Cars are seen using the route close to Broad Ripple Avenue in images from the Twitter account @CircleCityCycho. Bryan Schmidt, who...
1 dead in Fishers crash
FISHERS, Ind. — A McCordsville man died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Fishers. Police said 20-year-old Nathanial Stewart was driving a 2022 Yamaha motorcycle when he collided with a Jeep Wrangler at the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Police said the 18-year-old driver of the Jeep...
Anderson police looking for truck involved in hit-and-run
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson are looking for a pickup truck that left the scene after hitting and injuring a man Sunday night on Scatterfield Road. Just after 9:20 p.m., Anderson officers found 31-year-old Charles A. Adams III lying in the road on Scatterfield, just north of Mounds Road. Adams was taken to a local Anderson hospital before he was taken to Indianapolis, where he remained in critical condition Monday morning.
Man critically injured in Anderson hit-and-run
ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was critically injured Sunday in a hit-and-run in Anderson, police said. Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of S. Scatterfield Road after a report of a pedestrian hitting a white or “light-colored” Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck. The pedestrian, a 31-year-old man, was found lying in the roadway. He was […]
I-65 ramp in Downtown Indianapolis to close for a month
INDIANAPOLIS — INDOT is closing an exit ramp in Downtown Indianapolis as work on the North Split Reconstruction Project continues. Beginning Monday, Oct. 24, the I-65 northbound to Meridian/Pennsylvania Street exit ramp will close for about a month. Crews will widen part of the bridge near the ramp and replace concrete on the ramp.
1 dead after train hits car in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A man is dead after his car was hit by a train Monday afternoon in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near Superior and Oak Street in Orestes, west of Alexandria. Police said the eastbound...
High speed chase ends in collision
A Lafayette woman allegedly fleeing from police slammed into the rear of a passing truck while going over 100 miles per hour on Veterans Memorial Parkway, according to a Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office press release. Shalontee Smith, 47, reportedly fled from police when they tried to stop her on...
New Castle man killed in motorcycle crash
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A New Castle man was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend, the Henry County Sheriff's Office said Sunday night. Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, New Castle EMS drove upon a motorcycle crash that had occurred sometime earlier. Paramedics discovered a motorcycle left the roadway in a curve, crashing and flipping several times.
State police find drugs, guns, cash in car with 4 kids; parents arrested
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State troopers arrested two parents Friday after finding guns, drugs and thousands in cash during a traffic stop with four kids in the car. According to a release from Indiana State Police, a trooper was patrolling I-74 east of Batesville just before 1 p.m. when he stopped a white GMC Acadia for a traffic violation, according to the release.
Indianapolis man facing drug and illegal weapon charges
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) - An Indianapolis man has been arrested during a traffic stop and is facing multiple charges. Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers stopped a 2019 Jeep traveling 100 mph south on I-69 around 10 p. m. Saturday. Police say they developed a probable cause case to search the...
Coroner seeks to identify man found dead at Indy construction site
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner's Office is asking for help identifying a person who was found dead at an east Indianapolis construction site Thursday. The coroner's office was called to a death investigation of a "John Doe" at a construction site in the 1900 block of South Sherman Drive on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
Police: Detroit man arrested for 'numerous' Kokomo catalytic converter thefts
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police arrested a Detroit man believed to be behind multiple catalytic converter thefts in central Indiana. Michael Bates, 36, was arrested in Detroit on Sunday. Kokomo police said a warrant was issued for his arrest after an investigation into catalytic converter thefts earlier this month. According...
Man shot multiple times, killed inside his northeast side apartment, police say
Officers responded to the 4000 block of Hampshire Court around 3 p.m. and found the victim, who was pronounced dead.
VIDEO: 2 shooting victims show up at east side gas station in less than 24 hours
INDIANAPOLIS — Surveillance videos captured two men showing up at an east-side Indianapolis gas station begging for help after they were shot. The two shootings happened less than 24 hours apart. The most recent was around 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon when police were called to the gas station near 30th Street and Post Road. […]
‘Thief has a small Halloweenie’: Indiana man hits back at spooky display thieves
INDIANAPOLIS — A circus-themed Halloween display has turned into a real-life carnival of crime for one Irvington homeowner, and he’s now modified his decorations to include a message to the thieves that stole his props. Chris Ray has lived at his home on Webster Avenue for six years,...
Police: Semi driver hit, killed in Hancock County while walking to warehouse
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A semi driver was struck and killed by another commercial service driver in front of an Amazon warehouse in Hancock County Thursday morning, according to authorities. Investigators said around 6:45 a.m., a man who was driving a tractor-trailer on County Road 300 North parked in “the two-way turn lane” in front […]
2 injured, Lafayette woman arrested after drunk driving crash while evading police
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An allegedly drunk woman crashed into the parking lot of a Lafayette taco restaurant Friday morning while evading police, injuring herself and another driver. 47-year-old Shalontee Smith of Lafayette was arrested for multiple drunk and reckless driving charges Friday after fleeing police and colliding with another car, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office
2 shot in robbery attempt during cell phone sale on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people, including a juvenile, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday night after a meeting to sell a cell phone turned into a robbery attempt, police said. At around 7 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting at the...
Demolition begins on Fishers City Hall
FISHERS, Ind. — Construction began Monday on demolishing the former Fishers City Hall building. The city is inviting the public to view the demolition of the building, located at 1 Municipal Drive, and it even set up bleachers outside the construction fence on the north side of the site for those who choose to attend.
All lanes open after 2 crashes shut down portion of I-70 in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Indiana — Two crashes along I-70 in west-central Indiana backed up traffic for hours Saturday. There was a serious multi-vehicle crash with injuries at around 4:20 p.m. on I-70 eastbound near the 49-mile marker, which is east of Cloverdale near the Morgan County line. Within minutes of...
