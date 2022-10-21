ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

mdmh-bloomington.com

Police promise to take action against trail drivers

Indianapolis, Indiana – Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have announced that they will enhance patrols along the Monon Trail following reports of motorists swerving around construction. Cars are seen using the route close to Broad Ripple Avenue in images from the Twitter account @CircleCityCycho. Bryan Schmidt, who...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 dead in Fishers crash

FISHERS, Ind. — A McCordsville man died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Fishers. Police said 20-year-old Nathanial Stewart was driving a 2022 Yamaha motorcycle when he collided with a Jeep Wrangler at the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Police said the 18-year-old driver of the Jeep...
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Anderson police looking for truck involved in hit-and-run

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson are looking for a pickup truck that left the scene after hitting and injuring a man Sunday night on Scatterfield Road. Just after 9:20 p.m., Anderson officers found 31-year-old Charles A. Adams III lying in the road on Scatterfield, just north of Mounds Road. Adams was taken to a local Anderson hospital before he was taken to Indianapolis, where he remained in critical condition Monday morning.
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Man critically injured in Anderson hit-and-run

ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was critically injured Sunday in a hit-and-run in Anderson, police said. Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of S. Scatterfield Road after a report of a pedestrian hitting a white or “light-colored” Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck. The pedestrian, a 31-year-old man, was found lying in the roadway. He was […]
ANDERSON, IN
wrtv.com

I-65 ramp in Downtown Indianapolis to close for a month

INDIANAPOLIS — INDOT is closing an exit ramp in Downtown Indianapolis as work on the North Split Reconstruction Project continues. Beginning Monday, Oct. 24, the I-65 northbound to Meridian/Pennsylvania Street exit ramp will close for about a month. Crews will widen part of the bridge near the ramp and replace concrete on the ramp.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 dead after train hits car in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A man is dead after his car was hit by a train Monday afternoon in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near Superior and Oak Street in Orestes, west of Alexandria. Police said the eastbound...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

High speed chase ends in collision

A Lafayette woman allegedly fleeing from police slammed into the rear of a passing truck while going over 100 miles per hour on Veterans Memorial Parkway, according to a Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office press release. Shalontee Smith, 47, reportedly fled from police when they tried to stop her on...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

New Castle man killed in motorcycle crash

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A New Castle man was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend, the Henry County Sheriff's Office said Sunday night. Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, New Castle EMS drove upon a motorcycle crash that had occurred sometime earlier. Paramedics discovered a motorcycle left the roadway in a curve, crashing and flipping several times.
NEW CASTLE, IN
WANE-TV

State police find drugs, guns, cash in car with 4 kids; parents arrested

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State troopers arrested two parents Friday after finding guns, drugs and thousands in cash during a traffic stop with four kids in the car. According to a release from Indiana State Police, a trooper was patrolling I-74 east of Batesville just before 1 p.m. when he stopped a white GMC Acadia for a traffic violation, according to the release.
BATESVILLE, IN
wfft.com

Indianapolis man facing drug and illegal weapon charges

ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) - An Indianapolis man has been arrested during a traffic stop and is facing multiple charges. Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers stopped a 2019 Jeep traveling 100 mph south on I-69 around 10 p. m. Saturday. Police say they developed a probable cause case to search the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Coroner seeks to identify man found dead at Indy construction site

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner's Office is asking for help identifying a person who was found dead at an east Indianapolis construction site Thursday. The coroner's office was called to a death investigation of a "John Doe" at a construction site in the 1900 block of South Sherman Drive on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 injured, Lafayette woman arrested after drunk driving crash while evading police

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An allegedly drunk woman crashed into the parking lot of a Lafayette taco restaurant Friday morning while evading police, injuring herself and another driver. 47-year-old Shalontee Smith of Lafayette was arrested for multiple drunk and reckless driving charges Friday after fleeing police and colliding with another car, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Demolition begins on Fishers City Hall

FISHERS, Ind. — Construction began Monday on demolishing the former Fishers City Hall building. The city is inviting the public to view the demolition of the building, located at 1 Municipal Drive, and it even set up bleachers outside the construction fence on the north side of the site for those who choose to attend.
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

