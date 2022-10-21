Read full article on original website
‘It’s become almost enjoyable to watch’: Iowa offense now officially a national laughingstock
It’s no fun for Iowa fans right now as the Hawkeyes’ offense has officially become a national laughingstock. After getting bulldozed by No. 2 Ohio State 54-10 where Iowa was limited to just eight first downs and 158 total yards of offense, national writers and talking heads aren’t holding back to start this week. USA TODAY Sports’ Scooby Axson absolutely lambasted Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes. Cleveland.com‘s Doug Lesmerises penned that Kirk Ferentz is failing Iowa fans and that Iowa offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Ferentz should be fired. That duo isn’t alone. While handing out his weekly...
Chicken Little or reality? Why college sports must put some restrictions on NIL
Name, image and likeness is a good thing for college athletes and college athletics, but there needs to be ‘guardrails’ or it will just be the rich getting richer
Hames Sets Record as Husker Volleyball Sweeps Again
Next up after win at Illinois is a date with Wisconsin
Starting Five: Nebraska Basketball vs. Chadron State
Nebraska basketball begins the exhibition portion of its schedule on Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena as the Huskers square off with Chadron State at 1 p.m. CT. Television/Stream: BTN Plus (subscription required) Radio: Sunday's game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen...
Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh arrested at nightclub in Miami
Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested at a Miami nightclub after reportedly following a woman into the bathroom.
SBLive Nebraska high school football Power 25 how they fared: Regular season wraps up
By Nathan Charles Every member of the top 25, with the exception of one, will move on to the postseason in either Class A, B or C-1. The lone team left out was No. 23 Millard North due to a loss to Southwest that dropped the Mustangs to 4-5. They were two spots behind the final wildcard qualifier ...
