It’s no fun for Iowa fans right now as the Hawkeyes’ offense has officially become a national laughingstock. After getting bulldozed by No. 2 Ohio State 54-10 where Iowa was limited to just eight first downs and 158 total yards of offense, national writers and talking heads aren’t holding back to start this week. USA TODAY Sports’ Scooby Axson absolutely lambasted Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes. Cleveland.com‘s Doug Lesmerises penned that Kirk Ferentz is failing Iowa fans and that Iowa offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Ferentz should be fired. That duo isn’t alone. While handing out his weekly...

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 HOUR AGO