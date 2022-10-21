Read full article on original website
Was Alabama’s victory over MSU a bounce back win? – Bama Elite podcast
Alabama got itself back into the win column last week against Mississippi State. Nick Saban saw his defense surrender six points and the offense did enough to get a 30-6 victory. The Crimson Tide suffocated the Bulldogs’ offense, but was this a bounce-back win for Alabama? Some fans felt that...
Time and network announced for Alabama’s matchup with LSU
Alabama is resting this week, but the time and network have been announced for its meeting with LSU. ESPN will have the call for the Crimson Tide and Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6:00 p.m. CT. Both teams will square off at Tiger Stadium, also known as “Death Valley,”...
Has Eli Ricks single-handedly improved Alabama’s secondary ?
Was Alabama truly saving Eli Ricks for the second half of the season?. Crimson Tide fans are having this conversation amongst themselves. Nick Saban said the transfer cornerback earned the starting nod opposite Kool-Aid McKinstry against Mississippi State. Ricks, a former standout at Louisiana State University, prepared for the moment and brought an energy that the Tide lacked on defense. In his first career start, the California native shut down Will Rogers and the Bulldogs’ passing game. Ricks earned Defensive Player of the Week honors from Alabama’s coaching staff and Pro Football Focus highlighted his impressive performance. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder got targeted 10 times, but he allowed one catch for 19 yards. Ricks recorded four pass breakups (shared team lead), but he got credited with five forced incompletions.
Alabama coaches name eight players of the week from Mississippi State win
The Alabama coaching staff selected eight players of the week following the Crimson Tide’s 30-6 win over Mississippi State last Saturday. Ja’Corey Brooks on offense; Brian Branch, DeMarcco Hellams, Eli Ricks and Henry To’oTo’o on defense; and Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Robbie Ouzts and Will Reichard on special teams were all selected for their efforts on Homecoming.
Alabama remains at No. 6 in AP Poll after victory over Mississippi State
No changes happened to Alabama football in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. After earning a 30-6 victory over Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide remains at No. 6. Nick Saban and Alabama are off this week, but have LSU, Mississippi, and Auburn left on its schedule in the Southeastern Conference. The Tide will travel to face LSU at Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, La.) on Saturday, Nov. 5. Alabama wants to run the table in the SEC West, win an SEC Championship, and get to the College Football Playoff. It bounced back after a loss to Tennessee; however, Saban looks to continue improving. Alabama will also get some players, including Bryce Young, healthy.
WATCH: 4-Star LB Sterling Dixon plays with elite versatility
Sterling Dixon is one of the most versatile 2024 prospects in the country. Alabama football wants the Mobile Christian product to line up at inside linebacker, but he is a dominant edge rusher for the Leopards. Touchdown Alabama was able to see him live in action in Friday and we saw why Alabama, Georgia, LSU and and a long list of other programs want the 2024 prospect to come to their school. Highlights from Dixon’s latest performance can be streamed below:
Alabama football offers 4-Star TE Michael Smith
Michael Smith reported an offer from Alabama football Monday via Twitter. Smith attends Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia. He currently holds more than 15 D1 offers, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Smith is one of the top 2024 tight-end...
Alabama DL Jaheim Oatis updates fans on his injury, says he will be back
Alabama football had several players in street clothes last week against Mississippi State. Jaheim Oatis, a native Mississippian, did not play against the Bulldogs. The freshman defensive lineman has been a force for the Crimson Tide in his first year. He has 20 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack, two quarterback pressures, and a pass breakup.
Watch Tyler Harrell catch first career pass as an Alabama receiver
Alabama fans got what they wanted last week against Mississippi State. They saw the Crimson Tide bounce back with a victory, Eli Ricks start at cornerback, and Tyler Harrell make his debut as an Alabama wide receiver. Harrell practiced all week for the moment, but the transfer from Louisville had yet to play in a game until the homecoming matchup against the Bulldogs. He caught a 12-yard pass from Jalen Milroe in the fourth quarter and fans are excited to see the South Florida native get used more. As he continues to get healthy, Alabama looks to go more to Harrell.
Former Alabama players react to Alabama Mississippi State
Multiple former Alabama players reacted to Alabama Mississippi State.
Alabama hopeful to have Bryce Young fully healthy during bye week
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young started back-to-back games after suffering a sprained AC joint to his throwing shoulder against Arkansas. He led the Crimson Tide to its seventh victory of the season, earning a 30-6 win over Mississippi State. Young completed 21 of 35 pass attempts for 249 yards and two touchdowns. It was the fifth time the junior signal-caller tossed 2+ touchdowns and second time he recorded a passer rating of 90+. Alabama’s offense did not have a dominant performance, but it did enough at Bryant-Denny Stadium to earn a victory. As the Tide enters its bye week, Coach Nick Saban is focused on one thing with Young.
Alabama vs Mississippi State Predictions
Alabama football will return home to host Mississippi State in an SEC matchup Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN. The staff at Touchdown Alabama provide their predictions and analysis of the game. STEPHEN M. SMITH / SENIOR REPORTER. Alabama 48...
WATCH: Nick Saban Press Conference After Alabama defeat Mississippi State
Nick Saban talked to the media after Alabama football defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday. Saban’s full presser can be streamed above.
Alabama blankets Mississippi State as it leads at the half
Much like the 2021 season, Alabama is lined up across Mississippi State following a difficult loss. And if last season proved anything, the Crimson Tide typically have success against the Bulldogs following its defeat. That good fortune carried over for at least the first half of Saturday’s contest, as Alabama...
Will Rogers escorts elderly Alabama event staffer out of Bryant-Denny Stadium after loss to Tide
Paul W. “Bear” Bryant was a legendary football coach for the University of Alabama. One of his famous statements was ‘win with class and lose with class.’ Will Rogers, a quarterback for Mississippi State, embodied that statement after a loss to the Crimson Tide. He escorted an elderly Alabama event staffer out of Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama fans react to the Crimson Tide defeating Mississippi State
Multiple Alabama football fans shared their reaction to Alabama defeating Mississippi State 30-6.
Alabama CB Eli Ricks gets starting opportunity against Mississippi State
Eli Ricks is getting an opportunity to show Nick Saban what he can do at Alabama. The transfer cornerback from LSU got announced as a starter tonight against Mississippi State. He arrived on campus for the Crimson Tide in the spring after two seasons with the Tigers. Ricks totaled four interceptions as a freshman at LSU, earning Freshman All-American honors. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder outlined huge goals for this season but has yet to get an opportunity to show his skills. Saban mentioned personnel changes this week for the Tide, and it looks like Ricks was one of those moves.
Alabama’s defense bounces back in shutting down Mississippi State on homecoming
Alabama’s defense heard all the negativity from last week and unleashed fury on Mississippi State. Homecoming was complete for the Crimson Tide as its defense pitched a 30-6 victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama recorded six tackles for loss, four sacks, 13 pass breakups, and seven quarterback hurries. Henry To’oto’o...
Watch Alabama WR Tyler Harrell go through pregame warmups for MSU
We have a Tyler Harrell sighting in pregame warmups for Alabama versus Mississippi State. He has yet to make his debut for the Crimson Tide, but tonight could be Harrell’s night. Coach Nick Saban told reporters the transfer wide receiver was available for Tennessee, but he did not play....
Alabama freshman Shazz Preston shares heartfelt moment with brother during win over Mississippi State
Alabama foootball’s freshman wide receiver, Shazz Preston and his older brother, Shawn Preston shared a heartfelt moment during the Crimson Tide’s win over Mississippi State. Shawn is a senior safety for Mississippi State. He noticed his younger brother was in the game during the fourth quarter and the...
