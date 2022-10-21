Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes gave his Chiefs teammates a message after his INT. How it won the game
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes initially looked to his left, before he turned back right and fired a pass about as quickly as he could throw it. Three offensive plays into the game, just two dropbacks, he was picked. But as the 49ers’ defense marched toward the end zone for a...
Wichita Eagle
Buffalo Bills Trade Rumors: Rams RB Cam Akers In, Zack Moss Out?
The Buffalo Bills sniffed around the idea of trading for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey before the Carolina Panthers ultimately sent him to the San Francisco 49ers, reason enough to think that the Super Bowl contender might be a byer at the position as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches.
Wichita Eagle
Giants TE Daniel Bellinger Reportedly Suffered Fracture Around Eye Socket
New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who was poked in the eye during Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, reported suffering a fracture around the eye socket and septum, the cartilage in one's nose, according to an ESPN report. Doctors are reportedly determining whether surgery is necessary...
Wichita Eagle
Bears Super Bowl Ticket Reservation Charges the Lowest
If reservation prices for Super Bowl tickets are an example of how much faith the fan base has in a team, Bears fans long ago abandoned ship. According to Sports Illustrated's tickets website, Bears Super Bowl ticket reservation prices for the after-market have plummeted to a league low of $16 since Week 1, or $42 lower than at the start of the season. This is based on 21 of the 32 teams who have tickets on the exchange.
Wichita Eagle
Micah Parsons ‘Superpower’ - & ‘Father-Son Talk’ with Coach Dan Quinn - Pushes Cowboys Over Lions
ARLINGTON - Only once this season has the Dallas Cowboys defense allowed more than 20 points to an opponent, that occurring in last week's lost at Philadelphia. And giving up touchdowns has been a rarity as well. Micah Parsons sprinting through a crowd of bodies at a speed of nearly...
Wichita Eagle
Everything Steve Wilks Said Following the Win Over Tampa Bay
I’m extremely proud of the men in that room. I just told them that they continue to impress me by the way they just overcome adversity. Circle the wagons and come together. That definitely wasn’t a team out there today that was trying to tank it. These guys right here have come together. They believe in one another and it’s about trying to win football games. I’m excited about the win today. It’s a lot we can build on. We are going to get back in here tomorrow, watch the tape, continue to build on the things that we did well. Correct the things that we need to correct, and see if we can try and go on the road and get another divisional win. With that, I’ll take your questions.
Wichita Eagle
Amon-Ra St. Brown Trending Towards Playing against Miami
The Detroit Lions were forced to play most of a Week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys without top wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The second-year wideout from USC suffered a head injury and was ruled out in the first quarter of Detroit’s 24-6 loss. Head coach Dan Campbell said St. Brown remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol but should be cleared by the time Detroit takes on Miami Sunday.
Wichita Eagle
Until Further Notice? Sean McVay Discusses Ongoing Rams-Cam Akers Trade Talks
For many, there is no place like home. However, for Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, his being told to remain there instead of reporting to work was thought to be a harbinger of things to come. Or … is it?. Amidst a multitude of rumors surrounding his...
Wichita Eagle
Jets’ Alijah Vera-Tucker Out For Rest of Season in Another Crushing Injury Blow
The Jets lost two of their best players for the season during their win over the Broncos in Denver on Sunday. Not only is running back Breece Hall out for the rest of the year, suffering a torn ACL, but offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker is also done for the season with a triceps injury that will require surgery.
Wichita Eagle
Locked On Colts: Huge Move, Matt Ryan Benched for Sam Ehlinger
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their instant reactions to the Indianapolis Colts' benching of starting quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger. Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:. "Right now, the move is for Sam to be...
Wichita Eagle
Jets Fear Breece Hall Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury in Win Over Broncos
The Jets stepped up in the fourth quarter on Sunday, securing their fourth win in a row. New York’s hard-fought victory over the Broncos came at a cost, though. Rookie running back Breece Hall was ruled out in the first half with a knee injury, needing to be helped off the field after a short run in the second quarter.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Over Bears: Why They Win
Have the New England Patriots earned the right to a trap game?. That could well be the case come Monday night, as the resurgent Patriots battle the reeling Chicago Bears in a prime-time showdown. New England has won two in a row after a tough start, thrusting itself back into the early AFC playoff picture and a divisional race where each of their competition has a winning record attached to them. Monday marks the first of five exclusive TV window appearances for the Patriots, who are also due for a showing on ESPN against Arizona in December.
Wichita Eagle
Hooper’s Time Finally Arrives
NASHVILLE – In an offseason that didn’t feature a lot of big-name signings, the Tennessee Titans' addition of tight end Austin Hooper was one that stood out. It wasn’t simply that Hooper had a quality resume – 408 catches, 3,024 yards and 2 Pro Bowl appearances – but also the fact the Titans were absolutely desperate at the position, having received little contribution from the three-headed monster of Anthony Firkser, Geoff Swaim and MyCole Pruitt in 2021.
Wichita Eagle
‘Sick as a Dog,’ Seahawks S Ryan Neal Perseveres With Best Game of Career in Win Over Chargers
RENTON, Wash. - Filling the stat sheet as a run defender and in coverage, safety Ryan Neal turned in a dynamic defensive performance for the Seahawks in their 37-23 win over the Chargers on Sunday. But according to coach Pete Carroll, Neal's breakout outing flying all over the field making...
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Bring Back WR Greg Ward
One of the more well-respected Eagles players is back in Aaron Moorehead's wide receiver room. Veteran slot receiver Greg Ward was signed to Philadelphia's practice squad on Monday. Ward was part of the team’s receiving corps from 2019 through 2021 after originally signing as an undrafted free agent out of...
Wichita Eagle
Panthers-Falcons Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Panthers pulled off the biggest upset of this season when they beat the Buccaneers, 21-3, as 13-point home underdogs in Week 7. In Week 8, Carolina, after cashing on the moneyline for bettors at +625 odds, will look to carry that momentum on the road against NFC South rival Atlanta.
Wichita Eagle
Will P.J. Walker Start Against Atlanta? Wilks Details QB Plan for Week 8
Delivering a 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has afforded P.J. Walker an opportunity to be the Panthers' starting quarterback moving forward. During Monday's press conference, interim head coach Steve Wilks said that he plans to roll with Walker as QB1 for next Sunday's game in Atlanta. "As I...
Wichita Eagle
New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears: Live Game Updates
The New England Patriots return home for Monday night action as they welcome the Chicago Bears. They do so hoping to win their third straight game and move to 4-3 on the season, and remain in the AFC playoff picture. The Patriots will also be welcoming back reinforcements as quarterback...
Wichita Eagle
Buffalo Bills Odds Oddity: Favored By How Much Over Aaron Rodgers’ Packers?
The Buffalo Bills making gambling history? Sounds like a good bet in this day and age. For the second consecutive week, the Bills are heading into a high-profile game with the odds ever in their favor to the point of never-before-seen phenomena. With the Bills set to face the Green Bay Packers in the next edition of "Sunday Night Football" (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC), the early odds at DraftKings list the Western New York hosts as 10.5-point favorites at Highmark Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Magic Johnson Wants to Buy Stake in Raiders
View the original article to see embedded media. NBA legend Magic Johnson is interested in buying a stake of the Raiders, according to a report from Semafor. The ownership stake that Johnson is pursuing would reportedly set a record valuation for the sports franchise. Johnson is leading a group that’s seeking a minority stake in the Raiders.
