ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Big Lead

Aaron Rodgers Wonders What the F the Packers Are Doing While Losing to the Commanders

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers visited the Washington Commanders in Week 7. Rodgers and the Packers offense continued to struggle and at one point Rodgers was shown looking very frustrated. Rodgers was visibly frustrated after a 3rd down drop from rookie Romeo Doubs. pic.twitter.com/edlMxAhvcv A slowed down replay seems to show Rodgers saying something along the lines of "What the f--- are we doing?" pic.twitter.com/2BmXUqOMTA
GREEN BAY, WI
profootballnetwork.com

Fragoza’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Hendon Hooker in the Top 10, Panthers Replace Christian McCaffrey

October — when the leaves fall, kids indulge in copious amounts of candy, and adults purposefully watch scare-inducing movies. But for football fans, it’s Mocktober — when NFL teams and college football players begin to fall into position in the draft. Thus, we bring you a three-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft featuring all the freaks, mutants, and monsters terrorizing stadiums nationwide.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy