Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers visited the Washington Commanders in Week 7. Rodgers and the Packers offense continued to struggle and at one point Rodgers was shown looking very frustrated. Rodgers was visibly frustrated after a 3rd down drop from rookie Romeo Doubs. pic.twitter.com/edlMxAhvcv A slowed down replay seems to show Rodgers saying something along the lines of "What the f--- are we doing?" pic.twitter.com/2BmXUqOMTA

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO