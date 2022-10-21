Read full article on original website
A Walk of Remembrance
HERMON–If you traveled along Route 2 on your way to work or school Tuesday morning, you might have seen a pedestrian carrying the American flag. Kip Nelson of Bangor walks from Hermon to Holden every October 25th in memory of his brother Mike. Nelson says his brother, Mikey, was...
Cheryl Clegg photos capture Maine lobstermen and families
STATEWIDE– Award winning photographer Cheryl Clegg is capturing the lives of Maine lobstermen and their families with her camera. This Boston-based photographer has been capturing images in what she calls her “family portrait series”, all along Maine’s coast to bring attention to the fight between lobstermen and the restrictions that have been imposed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Pushaw Road is re-opened
GLENBURN– Glenburn residents will be happy tonight. The Maine D.O.T. has finished the work on the Pushaw Rd and it is now open to traffic. It was back on October 15th when the rains created a deluge of water that eventually compromised the roadway. Since then it has been...
Threat closes Millinocket schools
MILLINOCKET- The Millinocket school department closed schools early today and canceled school and all events for tomorrow because of a threat made to the schools. A statement made on the department’s Facebook page said the schools were closed out of an abundance of caution. Officials said after interviews with...
Bar Harbor partners with community to test all wells for arsenic
BAR HARBOR — The town of Bar Harbor is teaming up with the Mount Desert Island Biological Laboratory and the Conners Emerson school in advising members of the community to test their wells. Science teacher Lynn Hanna talked about the program and what students do. “We do a project...
Ellsworth mural completed in downtown
ELLSWORTH– A new mural has been completed in downtown Ellsworth. Heart of Ellsworth announced that it has completed the Water Street mural. Painted by muralist Judy Taylor and volunteers, the mural captures the history of Ellsworth and how it has evolved. The mural’s location was donated to Heart of...
Interview discussing Belfast skatepark fundraiser
BANGOR – Nik Cody and his son came on the Good Morning Maine show to discuss their fundraising work for the Belfast skatepark. The fundraiser, called the Eric Overlock Memorial Skatepark Showdown/Hoedown, will be a combination event taking place this Saturday. Beginning at 1 p.m. there will be a...
Downtown business owners fed up with growing infractions from the homeless
BANGOR — Monday Downtown Bangor business owners expressed their frustration with the disturbing behavior from Bangor’s homeless community to the Bangor City Council. “It’s so bad right now. You saw my examples of what we’re looking at outside my store window,” said business owner Roxanne Munksgaard. “I mean it’s disgusting. People defecate. I see while I’m in my store and I have customers tell me they’re afraid to come downtown to shop.”
Get out and vote rally held at University of Maine
ORONO– Governor Mills encouraged students to get out and vote during a rally at the University of Maine yesterday. She was joined by Representative Laurie Osher, former State Senator Emily Cain, and State Senate Candidate Mike Tipping. They discussed the importance of election day and why the voices of...
Large inflatable duck reappears in Belfast
BELFAST–Joy has returned to Belfast Harbor. The large inflatable duck called ‘Joy’ appeared last August out of nowhere. It reappeared sometime over the weekend to many residents delight. Those passing by will notice this new yellow duck has the words ‘Greater Joy’ written on it, rather than...
Bangor police department to create Community Assistance Team
BANGOR — In an effort to minimize interactions between law enforcement and people experiencing a mental health crisis, the city is creating a community assistance team to deal with these issues. Public information officer Jason McAmbley said this would help make the process that much more efficient. “We’re cutting...
Newport company combines city sparkle with country life
NEWPORT– A Newport family has talent by the bagful! Jerry and Janell Fox are the owners of Janell bags, a luxury leather hand bag company they created together living in the country. Nestled among single family homes and apartments on Elm Street in Newport you’ll find Janell Bags, a...
BMV rolls out appointment system
AUGUSTA — Monday the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced a new appointment system, which allows patrons to set up appointments online from one to 20 days in advance. “A time saver. A tool for parents. A tool for busy people,” said Representative Raegan LaRochelle of Augusta. The...
East Millinocket drug bust nabs two
EAST MILLINOCKET– Two people from Millinocket have been arrested after a months long investigation. Kristopher Hersey and Tammy McLain were arrested by members of the East Millinocket Police Department on Friday after a search warrant resulted in the location in fentanyl and evidence of drug trafficking. The pair is...
HIGH PFAS LEVELS FOUND IN MIDDLE SCHOOL
The State of Maine is requiring all schools to test their water supply for harmful chemicals and to make immediate changes if they are found. Large amounts of PFAS were found in the caravel middle school water supply and officials are taken aback to say the least. ” I think...
Town honors fire chief
NORRIDGEWOCK — Saturday the Town of Norridgewock gathered to drop off cards and break bread as a community during an open house hosted by the Norridgewock Fire Department to honor the current Fire Chief David Jones for 47-years as chief and over 50-years of service. Jones will hang up...
Despite heartbreaker to Stony Brook, Maine QB continues to shine
ORONO – For Maine football, 2022 has been a rollercoaster, and now- a 28-27 loss to Stony Brook on Saturday. But that game proved to be another showcase for the Black Bears’ most constant presence: QB Joe Fagnano. When asked about what gives Fagnano the X-factor, senior tight...
Kennebec County Grand Jury indicts a County Sheriff’s Deputy
KENNEBEC COUNTY– The Kennebec County Grand Jury has indicted a Kennebec County Sheriff’s Deputy. Daniel Ross ,29, of West Gardiner was arrested in August after a report was made to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s office that Ross had been assaulting his wife while off duty. Deputies contacted...
14 year old girl last seen Orland has been found
ORLAND– The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office says Ariana has been located safely and reunited with her family. They would like to thank you for your assistance in helping locate Ariana. —————————————————————————————————————————————————————–...
Not your average takeout
CLIFTON–Sheila Bryant can’t seem to stay out of the kitchen; it’s her happy place. The Clifton resident recently built a commercial kitchen next to her home where she cooks up quite a business with her savory meals and desserts. “I’ve always said when I grow up, I‘m...
